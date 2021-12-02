Newsticker
Campingführer und Video-Chat: Die erfolgreichsten Apps 2021
Für iPhone und iPad
vor 22 Min.

Campingführer und Video-Chat: Die erfolgreichsten Apps 2021

Der Video-Chat-Dienst «ZOOM Cloud Meetings» blieb auch im Jahr 2021 sehr gefragt.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Ob Video-Meeting oder Impf-Zertifikat - auch 2021 führte an einigen digitalen Pandemie-Helfern kaum ein Weg vorbei. Das zeigen die iOS-Charts des Jahres.

CovPass, Corona-Warn-App und Zoom: Die App-Charts des Jahres 2021 stehen wieder deutlich im Zeichen der Corona-Pandemie. Auch dass der Campingführer des ADAC so gefragt war, verwundert in diesen Zeiten wenig.

Durch Corona hat sich das Reiseverhalten vieler Menschen verändert. Geschlossene Hotels, verkürzte Saisons und wechselnde Reisebestimmungen ließen vor allem die Wohnmobil- und Camping-Branche boomen. Das verhalf wohl auch der App "ADAC Camping/Stellplatz 2021" in diesem Jahr zu vielen Downloads. Neben umfassenden Beschreibungen und einer Listung von circa 17.000 Camping- und Stellplätzen, traf der Dienst vor allem mit vertrauensvollen Bewertungen bei vielen Urlaubern ins Schwarze.

Erst seit Pandemiebeginn im App Store zu finden ist die "Corona-Warn-App". Die vom "Robert-Koch-Institut" entwickelte App zur Nachverfolgung von Infektionen, soll einen wichtigen Beitrag zur Eindämmung der Pandemie leisten. Noch vor einem Jahr als "zahnloser Tiger" beschimpft, ist die App heute vielseitig im Einsatz. Denn inzwischen führt sie einige neue Funktionen mit sich, wie die überall digital aufrufbaren Impf- oder Testzertifikate. Damit schafft es der Helfer im Jahres-Ranking auf Platz vier.

Auch die Arbeitswelt ist von Corona natürlich nicht unberührt geblieben. Denn ohne das Arbeiten im Homeoffice wäre der anhaltende Erfolg von "ZOOM Cloud Meetings" wohl kaum denkbar. Hiermit kann man eine Konferenz mit bis zu 100 Teilnehmern starten oder einem Meeting beitreten. Viele Konzerne setzen seit Ausbruch der Krise auf dieses Kommunikationstool, denn durch Bildschirmfreigabe und Whiteboard ermöglicht die App eine Zusammenarbeit in Echtzeit. Wieder landet der Video-Chat-Dienst an der Spitze der beliebtesten iPad-Apps des Jahres.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99
4 food with love Food with love 3,99
5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99
6 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99
7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
9 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 1,99
10 ADAC Camping/ Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Vinted - Second Hand verkaufen Vonted Limited kostenlos
8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 TikTok: Videos, Lives & Musik TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 14,99
5 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
6 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99
7 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 24,99
8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 9,99
9 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 2,99
10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
9 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211201-99-212817/10 (dpa)

