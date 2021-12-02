Campingführer und Video-Chat: Die erfolgreichsten Apps 2021

CovPass, Corona-Warn-App und Zoom: Die App-Charts des Jahres 2021 stehen wieder deutlich im Zeichen der Corona-Pandemie. Auch dass der Campingführer des ADAC so gefragt war, verwundert in diesen Zeiten wenig.
Durch Corona hat sich das Reiseverhalten vieler Menschen verändert. Geschlossene Hotels, verkürzte Saisons und wechselnde Reisebestimmungen ließen vor allem die Wohnmobil- und Camping-Branche boomen. Das verhalf wohl auch der App "ADAC Camping/Stellplatz 2021" in diesem Jahr zu vielen Downloads. Neben umfassenden Beschreibungen und einer Listung von circa 17.000 Camping- und Stellplätzen, traf der Dienst vor allem mit vertrauensvollen Bewertungen bei vielen Urlaubern ins Schwarze.
Erst seit Pandemiebeginn im App Store zu finden ist die "Corona-Warn-App". Die vom "Robert-Koch-Institut" entwickelte App zur Nachverfolgung von Infektionen, soll einen wichtigen Beitrag zur Eindämmung der Pandemie leisten. Noch vor einem Jahr als "zahnloser Tiger" beschimpft, ist die App heute vielseitig im Einsatz. Denn inzwischen führt sie einige neue Funktionen mit sich, wie die überall digital aufrufbaren Impf- oder Testzertifikate. Damit schafft es der Helfer im Jahres-Ranking auf Platz vier.
Auch die Arbeitswelt ist von Corona natürlich nicht unberührt geblieben. Denn ohne das Arbeiten im Homeoffice wäre der anhaltende Erfolg von "ZOOM Cloud Meetings" wohl kaum denkbar. Hiermit kann man eine Konferenz mit bis zu 100 Teilnehmern starten oder einem Meeting beitreten. Viele Konzerne setzen seit Ausbruch der Krise auf dieses Kommunikationstool, denn durch Bildschirmfreigabe und Whiteboard ermöglicht die App eine Zusammenarbeit in Echtzeit. Wieder landet der Video-Chat-Dienst an der Spitze der beliebtesten iPad-Apps des Jahres.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|6
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|9
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|1,99
|10
|ADAC Camping/ Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Second Hand verkaufen
|Vonted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok: Videos, Lives & Musik
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|14,99
|5
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|6
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|7
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|24,99
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|9,99
|9
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|2,99
|10
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
© dpa-infocom, dpa:211201-99-212817/10
