Top-Apps: Bessere Konzentration und gute Rezepte

Die digitale Welt verändert unser Leben in rasantem Tempo - wie tiefgreifend, realisieren wir erst nach und nach. Umso wichtiger ist es, sich zu fokussieren und den Überblick zu behalten. Kurios, dass ausgerechnet das Handy dabei helfen soll.
Die beliebte App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" unterstützt User, bei der Arbeit oder beim Lernen konzentriert zu bleiben und sich nicht so schnell vom Smartphone ablenken zu lassen. Zur Motivation gibt es kleine Belohnungen wie ein sprießender Baum oder schöne Klänge. Das kommt gut an - "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" landet auf Platz 8 der Top Ten.
Mit dem Thermomix-Gerät soll auch in der Küche alles strukturierter laufen. Eine recht breite Fangemeinde ist davon überzeugt und nutzt den Küchen-Allrounder zum Mixen, Kneten, Kochen und Anbraten. Kein Wunder, dass sich die "food with love"-App erneut in den App-Charts behauptet (Platz 10). Sie liefert nicht nur anschauliche Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen, sondern auch über tausend Rezepte für den Thermomix.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|9
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|10
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|8
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|9
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Calculator Air
|Wzp Solutions Lda
|kostenlos
