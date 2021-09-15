Für iPhone und iPad

15:36 Uhr

Top-Apps: Bessere Konzentration und gute Rezepte

Ob in der Küche oder beim Lernen: Immer schön den Überblick behalten. Das scheint in dieser Woche das richtige Motto zu sein. Wie das gelingt, zeigt ein Blick in die App-Charts.

Die digitale Welt verändert unser Leben in rasantem Tempo - wie tiefgreifend, realisieren wir erst nach und nach. Umso wichtiger ist es, sich zu fokussieren und den Überblick zu behalten. Kurios, dass ausgerechnet das Handy dabei helfen soll. Die beliebte App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" unterstützt User, bei der Arbeit oder beim Lernen konzentriert zu bleiben und sich nicht so schnell vom Smartphone ablenken zu lassen. Zur Motivation gibt es kleine Belohnungen wie ein sprießender Baum oder schöne Klänge. Das kommt gut an - "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" landet auf Platz 8 der Top Ten. Mit dem Thermomix-Gerät soll auch in der Küche alles strukturierter laufen. Eine recht breite Fangemeinde ist davon überzeugt und nutzt den Küchen-Allrounder zum Mixen, Kneten, Kochen und Anbraten. Kein Wunder, dass sich die "food with love"-App erneut in den App-Charts behauptet (Platz 10). Sie liefert nicht nur anschauliche Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen, sondern auch über tausend Rezepte für den Thermomix. Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . The Secure Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 6 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99 9 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 10 food with love Food with love 3,99 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 6 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 10 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99 8 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 9 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 24,99 10 Plague Inc. 