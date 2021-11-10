Für iPhone und iPad

Top-Apps: Bilder retuschieren und den richtigen Weg finden

Sich in einer fremden Gegend zurecht zu finden, ist mit dem richtigen Helfer kein Problem. Auch Makel auf dem Selfie oder dem Urlaubsbild lassen sich per App schnell beheben. Von beidem machen iOS-User in dieser Woche gern Gebrauch.

Egal ob als Fußgänger, Radler oder Autofahrer unterwegs, "Google Maps" hat, wenn vielleicht auch nicht reibungslos, jedem schon mal ans Ziel verholfen. Kostenlose Karten-Apps ersetzen inzwischen sogar Navigationssysteme im Auto. Mit "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" können Nutzer weltweit unzählige Unternehmen und Restaurants finden. Zusätzlich stehen Informationen zu voraussichtlichen Ankunftszeiten und zur aktuellen Verkehrslage zur Verfügung. Indoor-Karten helfen dabei, sich an unübersichtlichen Orten wie Flughäfen, Einkaufszentren und Stadien zurechtfinden. Die Navigations-App landet in dieser Woche auf Platz sieben der Top Ten. Praktisch ist die App "TouchRetouch", wenn es um Fotobearbeitung geht. Mit diesem, geradezu magischen, Tool lassen sich unschöne und störende Gegenstände retuschieren. Ob Pfosten, Stromleitungen, Straßenschilder oder Pickel im Gesicht: "TouchRetouch" entfernt alles, was Fotos verunziert, und landet damit auf Rang neun der App-Charts. Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 1,99 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 Kaufland : Angebote & Prospekte Schwarz IT KG kostenlos 3 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 8 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 TikTok : Videos, Lives & Musik TikTok Pte. 