Top-Apps: Bilder retuschieren und den richtigen Weg finden

Egal ob als Fußgänger, Radler oder Autofahrer unterwegs, "Google Maps" hat, wenn vielleicht auch nicht reibungslos, jedem schon mal ans Ziel verholfen. Kostenlose Karten-Apps ersetzen inzwischen sogar Navigationssysteme im Auto.
Mit "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" können Nutzer weltweit unzählige Unternehmen und Restaurants finden. Zusätzlich stehen Informationen zu voraussichtlichen Ankunftszeiten und zur aktuellen Verkehrslage zur Verfügung. Indoor-Karten helfen dabei, sich an unübersichtlichen Orten wie Flughäfen, Einkaufszentren und Stadien zurechtfinden. Die Navigations-App landet in dieser Woche auf Platz sieben der Top Ten.
Praktisch ist die App "TouchRetouch", wenn es um Fotobearbeitung geht. Mit diesem, geradezu magischen, Tool lassen sich unschöne und störende Gegenstände retuschieren. Ob Pfosten, Stromleitungen, Straßenschilder oder Pickel im Gesicht: "TouchRetouch" entfernt alles, was Fotos verunziert, und landet damit auf Rang neun der App-Charts.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|1,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Kaufland: Angebote & Prospekte
|Schwarz IT KG
|kostenlos
|3
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok: Videos, Lives & Musik
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|9
|Nomad Sculpt
|Stephane Ginier
|14,99
|10
|Northgard
|Playdigious
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
