Top-Apps: Kurze Video-Clips und lange Einkaufslisten

Durch die enorm hohe Reichweite ist Social Media zu einem wichtigen Marketing-Faktor geworden. Lange Zeit lag der Fokus dabei auf dem Teilen von Fotos. Inzwischen werden aber immer mehr Video-Inhalte ausgespielt. Das liegt nicht zuletzt an dem Erfolg von "TikTok".
"TikTok" besticht durch besagte Kurz-Videos. Jeder, der es möchte, bekommt eine Bühne und kann sich in maximal 60 sekündigen Clips darstellen und kreativ ausleben. Längst geht es nicht mehr nur um Lip sync zu bekannten Musiktiteln. Verbreitet sind vor allem Comedy, Memes, Lifehacks aber auch Nachrichten. In den Top Ten trifft man die App in dieser Woche auf Platz zehn.
Auch "Kaufland" hat eine eigene App. Kunden können mit ihrem iPhone Prospekte durchstöbern, den Supermarkt in der Nähe finden oder neue Rezepte ausprobieren. Außerdem können Nutzer eine Einkaufsliste für ihren nächsten Einkauf im Supermarkt anlegen. Die Einkaufs-App ist gerade ebenfalls gefragt und landet auf Platz zwei.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Kaufland: Angebote & Prospekte
|Schwarz IT KG
|kostenlos
|3
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok: Videos, Lives & Musik
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
|10
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|2
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
© dpa-infocom, dpa:211020-99-662929/27
