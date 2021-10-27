Newsticker
Für iPhone und iPad
27.10.2021

Top-Apps: Sport-Events streamen und den Körper verstehen

«DAZN Sport Live Stream» landet auch dieser Woche wieder auf vielen iPads.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Obwohl die Fußball-Bundesliga längst begonnen hat, holen sich in dieser Woche viele iOS-Nutzer einen Sport-Streaming-Dienst auf ihr Gerät. Außerdem landet eine Erklär-App für den menschlichen Körper unter den Top Ten.

Fußball, Basketball und vieles mehr: Ohne Sport-Streaming-Dienste lassen sich solche TV-Events kaum noch live mitverfolgen. Daher wundert es nicht, dass "DAZN Sport Live Stream" wieder viele Downloads verbucht.

Egal ob Fußball-Bundesliga oder Champions League - der kostenpflichtige Streaming-Dienst hat sich auch für dieses Jahr die Übertragungsrechte für die wichtigesten Sport-Ereignisse gesichert. Das dürfte die große Nachfrage bei iOS-Usern erklären. Die kostenlose App belegt diesmal Platz neun.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich die App "Muskeln & Kinesiologie". Sie hilft, die Wechselwirkung zwischen Muskeln und Knochen besser zu verstehen, um bestimmten Verletzungen und Erkrankungen entgegenzuwirken. Außerdem können Nutzer viele 3D-Modelle, die Struktur, Funktion, Bewegung und Pathologie des Bewegungsapparats visualisieren, entdecken. Damit schafft es der Gesundheitshelfer auf Rang neun.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99
6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
8 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
9 food with love Food with love 3,99
10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
10 Spotify New Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 0,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99
7 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 0,99
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
9 Muskeln & Kinesiologie Visible Body 0,99
10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 DAZN: Stream Live Sports DAZN Limited kostenlos
10 DAZN Sport Live Stream Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99
6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
8 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
9 food with love Food with love 3,99
10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
10 Spotify New Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 0,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99
7 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 0,99
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
9 Muskeln & Kinesiologie Visible Body 0,99
10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 DAZN: Stream Live Sports DAZN Limited kostenlos
10 DAZN Sport Live Stream Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211020-99-662929/26 (dpa)

