Top-Apps: Sport-Events streamen und den Körper verstehen

Fußball, Basketball und vieles mehr: Ohne Sport-Streaming-Dienste lassen sich solche TV-Events kaum noch live mitverfolgen. Daher wundert es nicht, dass "DAZN Sport Live Stream" wieder viele Downloads verbucht.
Egal ob Fußball-Bundesliga oder Champions League - der kostenpflichtige Streaming-Dienst hat sich auch für dieses Jahr die Übertragungsrechte für die wichtigesten Sport-Ereignisse gesichert. Das dürfte die große Nachfrage bei iOS-Usern erklären. Die kostenlose App belegt diesmal Platz neun.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich die App "Muskeln & Kinesiologie". Sie hilft, die Wechselwirkung zwischen Muskeln und Knochen besser zu verstehen, um bestimmten Verletzungen und Erkrankungen entgegenzuwirken. Außerdem können Nutzer viele 3D-Modelle, die Struktur, Funktion, Bewegung und Pathologie des Bewegungsapparats visualisieren, entdecken. Damit schafft es der Gesundheitshelfer auf Rang neun.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify New Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|7
|Physiologie & Pathologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|9
|Muskeln & Kinesiologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|DAZN: Stream Live Sports
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify New Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|7
|Physiologie & Pathologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|9
|Muskeln & Kinesiologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|DAZN: Stream Live Sports
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify New Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|7
|Physiologie & Pathologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|9
|Muskeln & Kinesiologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|DAZN: Stream Live Sports
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify New Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|7
|Physiologie & Pathologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|9
|Muskeln & Kinesiologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|DAZN: Stream Live Sports
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:211020-99-662929/26 (dpa)
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.