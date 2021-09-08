Newsticker
Für iPhone und iPad
16:06 Uhr

Top-Apps: Stundenpläne und Gipfelstürmer

«PeakFinder» gibt Gipfelstürmern einen Überblick über die umliegende Bergwelt.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Ob über die Schulstunden oder die umliegenden Berge: Es lohnt sich immer, den Überblick zu behalten. Dabei helfen auch in dieser Woche wieder digitale Tools.

Wandern erlebt seit Corona einen regelrechten Boom. Ob einfache Strecken oder anspruchsvolle Bergwanderungen, das entscheidet jeder selbst. Nichts ist jedoch schöner, als endlich den Gipfel zu erreichen und die Aussicht zu genießen. Perfekt, wenn man mittels einer findigen App zusätzliche Infos erhält.

Mit "PeakFinder" können Gipfelstürmer schnell und einfach herausfinden, wie die Berge um sie herum heißen. Die App kennt mehr als 850.000 davon - vom Mount Everest bis zum kleinen Hügel. Wichtig: Da auf Bergspitzen der Empfang meist schlecht ist, funktioniert die App auch offline. "PeakFinder" erklimmt in dieser Woche Platz 9 der Top Ten.

Unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich auch "Untis Mobile" (Platz 10). Die App richtet sich an Schüler, die sich über ihren Stundenplan auf dem Laufenden halten möchten. Änderungen wie Ausfälle, Vertretungen oder Raumwechsel werden regelmäßig aktualisiert, und die Pläne stehen offline zur Verfügung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. The Secure Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
8 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99
9 PeakFinder PeakFinder GmbH 4,99
10 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos
4 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 Untis Mobile Untis GmbH kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
6 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 24,99
7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
6 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
9 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Disney+ Disney kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

