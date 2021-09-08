Top-Apps: Stundenpläne und Gipfelstürmer

Wandern erlebt seit Corona einen regelrechten Boom. Ob einfache Strecken oder anspruchsvolle Bergwanderungen, das entscheidet jeder selbst. Nichts ist jedoch schöner, als endlich den Gipfel zu erreichen und die Aussicht zu genießen. Perfekt, wenn man mittels einer findigen App zusätzliche Infos erhält.
Mit "PeakFinder" können Gipfelstürmer schnell und einfach herausfinden, wie die Berge um sie herum heißen. Die App kennt mehr als 850.000 davon - vom Mount Everest bis zum kleinen Hügel. Wichtig: Da auf Bergspitzen der Empfang meist schlecht ist, funktioniert die App auch offline. "PeakFinder" erklimmt in dieser Woche Platz 9 der Top Ten.
Unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich auch "Untis Mobile" (Platz 10). Die App richtet sich an Schüler, die sich über ihren Stundenplan auf dem Laufenden halten möchten. Änderungen wie Ausfälle, Vertretungen oder Raumwechsel werden regelmäßig aktualisiert, und die Pläne stehen offline zur Verfügung.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|8
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|9
|PeakFinder
|PeakFinder GmbH
|4,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Untis Mobile
|Untis GmbH
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|8
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|9
|PeakFinder
|PeakFinder GmbH
|4,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Untis Mobile
|Untis GmbH
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|8
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|9
|PeakFinder
|PeakFinder GmbH
|4,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Untis Mobile
|Untis GmbH
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|8
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|9
|PeakFinder
|PeakFinder GmbH
|4,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Untis Mobile
|Untis GmbH
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210825-99-960555/35 (dpa)
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.