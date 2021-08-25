Für iPhone und iPad

vor 54 Min.

Top-Apps: Wetter-Prognosen und Notizbücher

Der diesjährige Sommer war recht durchwachsen. Ob Ende August noch mit ein paar sonnigen Tage zu rechnen ist, zeigt ein Blick in die Wetter-App. Was die User in dieser Woche noch bewegt:

Den Sommer 2021 würden einige am liebsten abhaken, stellenweise war es nicht immer richtig warm. Und dort wo es richtig heiß wurde gab es danach teils zerstörerische Unwetter und Starkregen. Um das Wetter-Geschehen weiter im Auge zu behalten, gibt es Vorhersagen auch auf das iPhone oder die Apple Watch. "WeatherPro" verspricht verlässliche Wettervorhersagen von echten Profis. Die App enthält zahlreiche Funktionen, wie die 7-Tage-Vorhersage, Wetterdaten zu Temperatur, Luftdruck und UV-Index und weltweite Warnungen vor Unwetter. Mit dem neuen Update wird ein iOS14-Widget mit Optionen zur Anzeige von täglichen oder stündlichen Prognosen mitgeliefert. Platz 7 in dieser Woche geht an das Wetter-Tool. Wer gern mehr Ordnung in seine PDF-, Word- oder PowerPoint-Dateien bringen möchte, dem sei "Good Notes 5" empfohlen. In Ordnern mit beliebig vielen Unterordnern können Dokumente abgelegt werden. Kinderleicht lassen sich auch Notizbücher erstellen. Text kann mit der Tastatur oder dem Apple Pencil eingegeben werden. "Good Notes 5" ist längst ein Klassiker und schafft es erneut in die App-Charts (Platz 10). Top iPhone Apps Meistgekauft Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . The Secure Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 1,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 TikTok TikTok Pte. 