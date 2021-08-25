Top-Apps: Wetter-Prognosen und Notizbücher

Den Sommer 2021 würden einige am liebsten abhaken, stellenweise war es nicht immer richtig warm. Und dort wo es richtig heiß wurde gab es danach teils zerstörerische Unwetter und Starkregen. Um das Wetter-Geschehen weiter im Auge zu behalten, gibt es Vorhersagen auch auf das iPhone oder die Apple Watch.
"WeatherPro" verspricht verlässliche Wettervorhersagen von echten Profis. Die App enthält zahlreiche Funktionen, wie die 7-Tage-Vorhersage, Wetterdaten zu Temperatur, Luftdruck und UV-Index und weltweite Warnungen vor Unwetter. Mit dem neuen Update wird ein iOS14-Widget mit Optionen zur Anzeige von täglichen oder stündlichen Prognosen mitgeliefert. Platz 7 in dieser Woche geht an das Wetter-Tool.
Wer gern mehr Ordnung in seine PDF-, Word- oder PowerPoint-Dateien bringen möchte, dem sei "Good Notes 5" empfohlen. In Ordnern mit beliebig vielen Unterordnern können Dokumente abgelegt werden. Kinderleicht lassen sich auch Notizbücher erstellen. Text kann mit der Tastatur oder dem Apple Pencil eingegeben werden. "Good Notes 5" ist längst ein Klassiker und schafft es erneut in die App-Charts (Platz 10).
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|1,99
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|10
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|5
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|10
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|1,99
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|10
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|5
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|10
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|1,99
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|10
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|5
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|10
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|1,99
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|10
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|5
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|24,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|10
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210825-99-960555/33 (dpa)
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.