iOS-Apps: Aktuelle Reiseregeln und ESC-Updates

Die Corona-Inzidenzwerte sinken in Deutschland. Deshalb nutzten viele bereits die Pfingstfeiertage für einen Kurztrip: Aber wo ist jetzt wieder Urlaub möglich? Und welche Regeln muss ich beachten?
Derzeit kann sogar der nächste Landkreis schon wieder anderen Verordnungen unterliegen. Die App "Darf ich das?" bietet da einen guten Überblick. Nach Orten und Themen gefiltert, erhält der User wichtige Informationen auf einen Blick: Haben die Kinos geöffnet? Wo muss ich eine Maske tragen? "Darf ich das?" ist unter den Top Ten der iOS-App-Charts.
Der 65. Eurovision Song Contest wurde am Wochenende in Rotterdam ausgetragen. Kein Wunder also, dass die "Eurovision Song Contest"-App bei Nutzern derzeit besonders beliebt ist. Fans konnten sich damit während der Live-Show regelmäßig updaten und Songtexte und Titel on-demand abrufen. Die "Eurovision Song Contest"-App belegt Platz 5 der meistgeladenen Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-App
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|CapCut
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Eurovision Song Contest
|digame GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|7
|Darf ich das?
|Intradesys GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Divinity - Original Sin 2
|Larian Studios
|27,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-App
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|CapCut
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Eurovision Song Contest
|digame GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|7
|Darf ich das?
|Intradesys GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Divinity - Original Sin 2
|Larian Studios
|27,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-App
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|CapCut
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Eurovision Song Contest
|digame GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|7
|Darf ich das?
|Intradesys GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Divinity - Original Sin 2
|Larian Studios
|27,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-App
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|CapCut
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Eurovision Song Contest
|digame GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|7
|Darf ich das?
|Intradesys GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Divinity - Original Sin 2
|Larian Studios
|27,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657589/8 (dpa)
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.