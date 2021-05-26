iOS-Apps: Aktuelle Reiseregeln und ESC-Updates

Über Pfingsten hieß es trotz schlechten Wetters: Ab ins Auto oder den Caravan und los geht's! Aber wo muss ich welche Regeln beachten? Nicht nur Urlaubswillige, auch Fans des Eurovision Song Contest suchten sich die passende App.

Die Corona-Inzidenzwerte sinken in Deutschland. Deshalb nutzten viele bereits die Pfingstfeiertage für einen Kurztrip: Aber wo ist jetzt wieder Urlaub möglich? Und welche Regeln muss ich beachten?

Derzeit kann sogar der nächste Landkreis schon wieder anderen Verordnungen unterliegen. Die App "Darf ich das?" bietet da einen guten Überblick. Nach Orten und Themen gefiltert, erhält der User wichtige Informationen auf einen Blick: Haben die Kinos geöffnet? Wo muss ich eine Maske tragen? "Darf ich das?" ist unter den Top Ten der iOS-App-Charts.

Der 65. Eurovision Song Contest wurde am Wochenende in Rotterdam ausgetragen. Kein Wunder also, dass die "Eurovision Song Contest"-App bei Nutzern derzeit besonders beliebt ist. Fans konnten sich damit während der Live-Show regelmäßig updaten und Songtexte und Titel on-demand abrufen. Die "Eurovision Song Contest"-App belegt Platz 5 der meistgeladenen Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-App

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 5 food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 Signal - Sicherer Messenger Signal Messenger, LLC kostenlos 3 CapCut Bytedance Pte. Ltd kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Eurovision Song Contest digame GmbH kostenlos 6 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos 7 Darf ich das? Intradesys GmbH kostenlos 8 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 Divinity - Original Sin 2 Larian Studios 27,99 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 5 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos 10 Disney+ Disney kostenlos

