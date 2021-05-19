Für iPhone und iPad

iOS-Apps:Ein Unterhaltungsmonster und ein Streamingdienst

Kleine Videos mit Filtern und Stickern und ganz viel Make-up - Na klingelt es? In dieser Woche führt mal wieder ein Dauerbrenner die Top Ten an. Aber auch ein Streamingdienst kommt gut an.

Vor allem die Generation Z nutzt den Dienst, um kleine Tanzvideo und Schminktipps in ihrer Freizeit zu filmen. Clip um Clip drehen die Heranwachsenden und verschwenden so in atemberaubender Effizienz ihre Zeit als Teenager. Die Rede ist natürlich von "TikTok". Das chinesische Unterhaltungsmonster bleibt weiter in den Top Ten der iOS-App-Charts und begeistert nach wie vor weltweit unzählige Nutzer. Der Bedarf an kleinen Make-up-Tutorials und Tanzvideos scheint weiter ungebrochen, denn so manch ein pubertierender TikToker verdient sich damit sogar ein goldenes Nässchen, weil seine Videos millionenfach geklickt wurden. Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche: Die Streamig-App " Disney+". Perfekt geeignet für die letzten Wochen im Lockdown, lockt der Dienst mit zahlreichen Kinohits und Serien aus der Disney-Welt. Besonders Familien erfreuen sich am abwechslungsreichen Programm und haben laut Anbieter die Möglichkeit, aus vielen Titeln in 4k UHD und HDR auszuwählen. Top iPhone Apps Meistgekauft Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 5 food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 Signal - Sicherer Messenger Signal Messenger, LLC kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen Glority Global Group Ltd. kostenlos 5 Bounce and collect Voodoo kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Telegram Messenger Telegram FZ-LLC kostenlos 9 TikTok TikTok Pte. 