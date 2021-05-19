iOS-Apps:Ein Unterhaltungsmonster und ein Streamingdienst

Vor allem die Generation Z nutzt den Dienst, um kleine Tanzvideo und Schminktipps in ihrer Freizeit zu filmen. Clip um Clip drehen die Heranwachsenden und verschwenden so in atemberaubender Effizienz ihre Zeit als Teenager.
Die Rede ist natürlich von "TikTok". Das chinesische Unterhaltungsmonster bleibt weiter in den Top Ten der iOS-App-Charts und begeistert nach wie vor weltweit unzählige Nutzer. Der Bedarf an kleinen Make-up-Tutorials und Tanzvideos scheint weiter ungebrochen, denn so manch ein pubertierender TikToker verdient sich damit sogar ein goldenes Nässchen, weil seine Videos millionenfach geklickt wurden.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche: Die Streamig-App "Disney+". Perfekt geeignet für die letzten Wochen im Lockdown, lockt der Dienst mit zahlreichen Kinohits und Serien aus der Disney-Welt. Besonders Familien erfreuen sich am abwechslungsreichen Programm und haben laut Anbieter die Möglichkeit, aus vielen Titeln in 4k UHD und HDR auszuwählen.
Top iPhone Apps Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Top iPad Apps Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PictureThis - Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657589/6 (dpa)
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.