iOS-Game-Charts: "Queen Bee!" oder der Dimensionsriss

Wer absurden Humor und schräge Rätsel liebt, bekommt mit einem der App-Store-Favoriten genau das Richtige serviert. Aber auch beim Versuch das beliebteste Mädchen der Schule zu werden, kann man viel Spaß haben. Was die iOS-Gamer in dieser Woche begeistert:

Dinge tun, die du nie machen wolltest: Dazu gibt es in dieser Woche reichlich Gelegenheit. Schön auch, wenn ein Spiel damit beginnt, den Benutzer zu entmutigen und aktiv am Spielen zu hindern - alles in megaverpixelter Grafik. Willkommen in der Welt von "There Is No Game: WD"!

Durch einen Dimensionsriss wirst du durch verschiedene Spiele transportiert: Zuerst in ein klassisches Point-and-Click, dann in ein Top-Down-Abenteuerspiel. Gespickt mit schrägen Abenteuern, unzähligen Bugs und anderen absurden Überraschungen. "There Is No Game: WD" ist in dieser Woche wieder sehr begehrt und landet auf Platz sieben der Game-Charts.

Häufig gespielt wird derzeit auch "Queen Bee!". Hier schlüpfst du in die Rolle eines Teenager-Girls. Dein größter Wunsch ist es, das beliebteste Mädchen der Schule zu werden. Du tust also alles, um aufzufallen und gut auszusehen. Doch Vorsicht: Ruhm ist schwer zu erlangen, aber leicht zu verlieren. "Queen Bee!" schafft es auf Rang vier.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Incredibox So Far So Good 4,99 7 There Is No Game: WD Draw Me A Pixel 5,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 2 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos 3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 4 Queen Bee! Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Run of Life Voodoo kostenlos 6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 7 Body Run 3D Voodoo kostenlos 8 Royal Match Dream Games , Ltd. kostenlos 9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 10 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 There Is No Game: WD Draw Me A Pixel 5,49 6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49 8 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 10 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 2 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 4 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos 5 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Body Run 3D Voodoo kostenlos 8 Hill Climb Racing Fingersoft kostenlos 9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 10 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657937/11 (dpa)