iOS-Game-Charts: "Queen Bee!" oder der Dimensionsriss

Dinge tun, die du nie machen wolltest: Dazu gibt es in dieser Woche reichlich Gelegenheit. Schön auch, wenn ein Spiel damit beginnt, den Benutzer zu entmutigen und aktiv am Spielen zu hindern - alles in megaverpixelter Grafik. Willkommen in der Welt von "There Is No Game: WD"!
Durch einen Dimensionsriss wirst du durch verschiedene Spiele transportiert: Zuerst in ein klassisches Point-and-Click, dann in ein Top-Down-Abenteuerspiel. Gespickt mit schrägen Abenteuern, unzähligen Bugs und anderen absurden Überraschungen. "There Is No Game: WD" ist in dieser Woche wieder sehr begehrt und landet auf Platz sieben der Game-Charts.
Häufig gespielt wird derzeit auch "Queen Bee!". Hier schlüpfst du in die Rolle eines Teenager-Girls. Dein größter Wunsch ist es, das beliebteste Mädchen der Schule zu werden. Du tust also alles, um aufzufallen und gut auszusehen. Doch Vorsicht: Ruhm ist schwer zu erlangen, aber leicht zu verlieren. "Queen Bee!" schafft es auf Rang vier.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,99
|7
|There Is No Game: WD
|Draw Me A Pixel
|5,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|10
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|3
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|Queen Bee!
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Run of Life
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|7
|Body Run 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Royal Match
|Dream Games, Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|There Is No Game: WD
|Draw Me A Pixel
|5,49
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|8
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|slither.io
|Lowtech Studios LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|6
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Body Run 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Hill Climb Racing
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|9
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|10
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657937/11 (dpa)
