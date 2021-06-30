Newsticker
  3. Für iPhone und iPad: iOS-Game-Charts: "Queen Bee!" oder der Dimensionsriss

Für iPhone und iPad
30.06.2021

iOS-Game-Charts: "Queen Bee!" oder der Dimensionsriss

Das Comedy-Abenteuer «There Is No Game: WD» schickt den Spieler auf eine Reise durch dämliche und unerwartete Videospiel-Universen.
Das Comedy-Abenteuer «There Is No Game: WD» schickt den Spieler auf eine Reise durch dämliche und unerwartete Videospiel-Universen.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Wer absurden Humor und schräge Rätsel liebt, bekommt mit einem der App-Store-Favoriten genau das Richtige serviert. Aber auch beim Versuch das beliebteste Mädchen der Schule zu werden, kann man viel Spaß haben. Was die iOS-Gamer in dieser Woche begeistert:

Dinge tun, die du nie machen wolltest: Dazu gibt es in dieser Woche reichlich Gelegenheit. Schön auch, wenn ein Spiel damit beginnt, den Benutzer zu entmutigen und aktiv am Spielen zu hindern - alles in megaverpixelter Grafik. Willkommen in der Welt von "There Is No Game: WD"!

Durch einen Dimensionsriss wirst du durch verschiedene Spiele transportiert: Zuerst in ein klassisches Point-and-Click, dann in ein Top-Down-Abenteuerspiel. Gespickt mit schrägen Abenteuern, unzähligen Bugs und anderen absurden Überraschungen. "There Is No Game: WD" ist in dieser Woche wieder sehr begehrt und landet auf Platz sieben der Game-Charts.

Häufig gespielt wird derzeit auch "Queen Bee!". Hier schlüpfst du in die Rolle eines Teenager-Girls. Dein größter Wunsch ist es, das beliebteste Mädchen der Schule zu werden. Du tust also alles, um aufzufallen und gut auszusehen. Doch Vorsicht: Ruhm ist schwer zu erlangen, aber leicht zu verlieren. "Queen Bee!" schafft es auf Rang vier.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
6 Incredibox So Far So Good 4,99
7 There Is No Game: WD Draw Me A Pixel 5,49
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
10 True Skate True Axis 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos
2 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
4 Queen Bee! Rollic Games kostenlos
5 Run of Life Voodoo kostenlos
6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
7 Body Run 3D Voodoo kostenlos
8 Royal Match Dream Games, Ltd. kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
6 There Is No Game: WD Draw Me A Pixel 5,49
6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49
8 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99
9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
10 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos
2 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
4 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos
5 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
7 Body Run 3D Voodoo kostenlos
8 Hill Climb Racing Fingersoft kostenlos
9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
10 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657937/11 (dpa)

