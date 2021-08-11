Top-Apps: Visuelle Suchmaschine und Bildretusche beliebt

Schnell ein Selfie mit der Familie bevor es weitergeht: Doch den Strommast im Hintergrund sieht man erst im Nachhinein. Eine App bietet genau dafür eine mobile Lösung. Außerdem unter den iOS-Favoriten: eine visuelle Suchmaschine.

Haarstyling-Tipps, architektonische Träume oder Inspirationen für Mode und Kochkünste: auf einer visuellen Suchmaschine gibt es nichts, was es nicht gibt. Wer sich Tipps und Ideen für Einrichtung oder einfach mal sehen will, was möglich ist, der ist hier genau richtig.

Tägliche Anregungen holen sich offensichtlich auch viele iOS-Nutzer, denn die App "Pinterest" befindet sich in dieser Woche auf Platz 9 der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps. Ob für Einrichtungsliebhaber oder für kreative Köpfe, die vielleicht beim Film oder Theater tätig sind: auf "Pinterest" findet man Millionen Ideen. Wenn man fündig geworden ist, speichert man die Pins unter einer selbst konfigurierten Pinnwand und speichert so seine Recherche. Außerdem schlägt einem die visuelle Suchmaschine jeden Tag neue und personalisierte Inhalte vor - basierend auf den vorherigen Suchergebnissen und persönlichen Interessen. Das ist Fluch und Segen zugleich, denn manchmal wirkt die Benutzeroberfläche unübersichtlich und die Masse an Vorschlägen erdrückend.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich die aktuelle Nummer 8 der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps "TouchRetouch". Hier stehen einem alle Werkzeuge zur Verfügung, um unerwünschte Inhalte oder Gegenstände von seinen Fotos zu entfernen. Beispielsweise kann man Stromleitungen, Straßenschilder oder Oberflächenverzerrungen retuschieren - im Grunde ähnlich, wie man es aus "Photoshop" oder anderen Bildbearbeitungsprogrammen kennt. Allerdings bietet die App auch wirklich nur die Retouch-Funktion.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 6 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 1,99 9 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 7,99 10 MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung moonrunner GmbH 3,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 9 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 9 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 4 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos 5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos 9 Pinterest Pinterest kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

