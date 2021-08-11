Top-Apps: Visuelle Suchmaschine und Bildretusche beliebt

Haarstyling-Tipps, architektonische Träume oder Inspirationen für Mode und Kochkünste: auf einer visuellen Suchmaschine gibt es nichts, was es nicht gibt. Wer sich Tipps und Ideen für Einrichtung oder einfach mal sehen will, was möglich ist, der ist hier genau richtig.
Tägliche Anregungen holen sich offensichtlich auch viele iOS-Nutzer, denn die App "Pinterest" befindet sich in dieser Woche auf Platz 9 der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps. Ob für Einrichtungsliebhaber oder für kreative Köpfe, die vielleicht beim Film oder Theater tätig sind: auf "Pinterest" findet man Millionen Ideen. Wenn man fündig geworden ist, speichert man die Pins unter einer selbst konfigurierten Pinnwand und speichert so seine Recherche. Außerdem schlägt einem die visuelle Suchmaschine jeden Tag neue und personalisierte Inhalte vor - basierend auf den vorherigen Suchergebnissen und persönlichen Interessen. Das ist Fluch und Segen zugleich, denn manchmal wirkt die Benutzeroberfläche unübersichtlich und die Masse an Vorschlägen erdrückend.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich die aktuelle Nummer 8 der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps "TouchRetouch". Hier stehen einem alle Werkzeuge zur Verfügung, um unerwünschte Inhalte oder Gegenstände von seinen Fotos zu entfernen. Beispielsweise kann man Stromleitungen, Straßenschilder oder Oberflächenverzerrungen retuschieren - im Grunde ähnlich, wie man es aus "Photoshop" oder anderen Bildbearbeitungsprogrammen kennt. Allerdings bietet die App auch wirklich nur die Retouch-Funktion.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|8
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|1,99
|9
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|7,99
|10
|MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung
|moonrunner GmbH
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|9
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|27,99
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Pinterest
|Pinterest
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210728-99-575799/6 (dpa)
