"GTA San Andreas" kehrt in die iOS-Game-Charts zurück

Nach einem riesigen Hype ist es um "GTA San Andreas" seit einiger Zeit ruhig geworden. Doch nun gelingt dem Gangster-Spiel der Wiedereinstieg in die iOS-Charts. Einen ganz besonderen Erfolg feiert diesmal der Entwickler Voodoo.
Der einstige Dauerbrenner "GTA San Andreas" ist inzwischen sieben Jahre alt. Warum steigt das Gangster-Abenteuer nun wieder in die iOS-Games ein, obwohl die letzte Aktualisierung bereits über ein Jahr zurück liegt?
Dies könnte an einem HD-Trailer liegen, den das südamerikanische Team ArcadiaSquad als Fan-Projekt jüngst auf
veröffentlichte, um ein Remake anzuregen. Rockstar Games ließ das bisher kalt. Doch offenbar sorgte der Clip dafür, dass zahlreiche Zocker sich das Spiel in dieser Woche wieder auf ihre iOS-Geräte holten. "GTA San Andreas" (7,99) belegt bei seiner Rückkehr Platz zehn. Youtube
Wem Coolness und Gangstergehabe egal sind, erprobt vielleicht lieber seine Geschicklichkeit. Auf dieses Genre hat sich Voodoo spezialisiert. Obwohl Nutzer sich häufig über einen langweiligen Aufbau und zu viel Werbung beklagen, ist der Entwickler diesmal gleich mit fünf Spielen in den Charts vertreten und schafft es mit "Cube Surfer!" auch wieder an die Spitze. Die Idee ist einfach: Wie der Name vermuten lässt, gilt es hier, über Würfel hinwegzusurfen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
9
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Split it Right
Popcore GmbH kostenlos
5
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
6
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
7
Trivia.io
8SEC
kostenlos
8
Baby & Mom Idle 3D
Simulator Gismart
kostenlos
9
Touchdown
Master
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Stack Blocks 3D
Popcore GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
7
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
8
Bibi & Tina: Reiterferien
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Thronebreaker
CD PROJEKT S.A.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Tie Dye
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
4
Fruit Clinic
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
10
Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200812-99-142786/2
(dpa)
