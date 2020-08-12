vor 18 Min.

"GTA San Andreas" kehrt in die iOS-Game-Charts zurück

Obwohl es seit 2019 keine Aktualisierung mehr gegeben hat, kehrt «Grand Theft Auto San Andreas» in dieser Woche in die iOS-Game-Charts zurück.

Nach einem riesigen Hype ist es um "GTA San Andreas" seit einiger Zeit ruhig geworden. Doch nun gelingt dem Gangster-Spiel der Wiedereinstieg in die iOS-Charts. Einen ganz besonderen Erfolg feiert diesmal der Entwickler Voodoo.

Der einstige Dauerbrenner "GTA San Andreas" ist inzwischen sieben Jahre alt. Warum steigt das Gangster-Abenteuer nun wieder in die iOS-Games ein, obwohl die letzte Aktualisierung bereits über ein Jahr zurück liegt?

Dies könnte an einem HD-Trailer liegen, den das südamerikanische Team ArcadiaSquad als Fan-Projekt jüngst auf Youtube veröffentlichte, um ein Remake anzuregen. Rockstar Games ließ das bisher kalt. Doch offenbar sorgte der Clip dafür, dass zahlreiche Zocker sich das Spiel in dieser Woche wieder auf ihre iOS-Geräte holten. "GTA San Andreas" (7,99) belegt bei seiner Rückkehr Platz zehn.

Wem Coolness und Gangstergehabe egal sind, erprobt vielleicht lieber seine Geschicklichkeit. Auf dieses Genre hat sich Voodoo spezialisiert. Obwohl Nutzer sich häufig über einen langweiligen Aufbau und zu viel Werbung beklagen, ist der Entwickler diesmal gleich mit fünf Spielen in den Charts vertreten und schafft es mit "Cube Surfer!" auch wieder an die Spitze. Die Idee ist einfach: Wie der Name vermuten lässt, gilt es hier, über Würfel hinwegzusurfen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 9 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 2 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos 3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos 4 Split it Right Popcore GmbH kostenlos 5 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 7 Trivia.io 8SEC kostenlos 8 Baby & Mom Idle 3D Simulator Gismart kostenlos 9 Touchdown Master Voodoo kostenlos 10 Stack Blocks 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 7 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 8 Bibi & Tina: Reiterferien Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Thronebreaker CD PROJEKT S.A. 10,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 2 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Tie Dye Crazy Labs kostenlos 4 Fruit Clinic Lion Studios kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 10 Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200812-99-142786/2 (dpa)

