Für iPhone und iPad

vor 55 Min.

Game-Charts: Abwechslungsreiche Spiele gegen Langeweile

Mit «Codycross» zum Quizmaster werden. Foto: App Store von Apple
Mit «Codycross» zum Quizmaster werden.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Die digitale Rückkehr der Montagsmaler mit der App "Draw it" ist ein unterhaltsames und temporeiches Zeichenspiel. Eine weitere App gegen Langweile ist das Ratespiel "Codycross Kreuzworträtsel". Wie kommen die Games derzeit bei den iOS-Nutzern an?

Die Entwickler von Kwalee haben mit "Draw it" ein süchtig machendes Spiel entwickelt, das es diese Woche auf Platz sieben der Top Ten schafft. "CodyCross Kreuzworträtsel" landet ebenfalls auf dem siebten Platz, jedoch in der Top-Ten-Liste der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.

Das Zeichenspiel "Draw it" fordert den Spieler zum schnellen Zeichnen heraus. Automatisch werden Konkurrenten gesucht, die alle das gleiche zeichnen sollen. Erkennt die App das Objekt, wird es dem Spieler gutgeschrieben. Auf schönes Zeichnen kommt es hier nicht an, denn die Zeit läuft.

"CodyCross Kreuzworträtsel" macht iOS-Nutzer zu Quiz-Experten. Der Spieler begleitet einen Außerirdischen dabei, unseren Planeten und dessen Bewohner kennenzulernen. In verschiedenen Themenwelten und Leveln erkundet der Spieler die Geschichte der Erde und die Errungenschaften der Menschheit.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99
5 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
6 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
10 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos
3 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
5 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
6 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
7 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
8 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
9 AMAZE!!! Crazy Labs kostenlos
10 Dot n Beat-Test hand speed Badsnowball Limited kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99
5 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
8 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
10 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
3 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
4 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos
7 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos
8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
9 Differences - Bild jagd Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
10 Pinatamasters Playgendary kostenlos

