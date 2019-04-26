Für iPhone und iPad
Game-Charts: Abwechslungsreiche Spiele gegen Langeweile
Die digitale Rückkehr der Montagsmaler mit der App "Draw it" ist ein unterhaltsames und temporeiches Zeichenspiel. Eine weitere App gegen Langweile ist das Ratespiel "Codycross Kreuzworträtsel". Wie kommen die Games derzeit bei den iOS-Nutzern an?
Die Entwickler von Kwalee haben mit "Draw it" ein süchtig machendes Spiel entwickelt, das es diese Woche auf Platz sieben der Top Ten schafft. "CodyCross Kreuzworträtsel" landet ebenfalls auf dem siebten Platz, jedoch in der Top-Ten-Liste der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.
Das Zeichenspiel "Draw it" fordert den Spieler zum schnellen Zeichnen heraus. Automatisch werden Konkurrenten gesucht, die alle das gleiche zeichnen sollen. Erkennt die App das Objekt, wird es dem Spieler gutgeschrieben. Auf schönes Zeichnen kommt es hier nicht an, denn die Zeit läuft.
"CodyCross Kreuzworträtsel" macht iOS-Nutzer zu Quiz-Experten. Der Spieler begleitet einen Außerirdischen dabei, unseren Planeten und dessen Bewohner kennenzulernen. In verschiedenen Themenwelten und Leveln erkundet der Spieler die Geschichte der Erde und die Errungenschaften der Menschheit.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|5
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|10
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|3
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|9
|AMAZE!!!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|10
|Dot n Beat-Test hand speed
|Badsnowball Limited
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|5
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|8
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|9
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|10
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|8
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Differences - Bild jagd Spiel
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|10
|Pinatamasters
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
