  3. Game-Charts: Affentürme, ungeahnte Welten und Ohrfeigen

Beliebte Spiele für iOS

«Castlevania: SotN», das Spiel zur beliebten Castlevania-Reihe, schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-Game-Charts.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Wann platzt der nächste Bloon? Daddelfans hatten diese Woche besonders viel Spaß mit dem 3D-Tower-Strategiespiel "Bloons TD 6". Aber auch "Slap Kings" und "Minecraft" hat es den Gamern angetan.

Viele iOS-Nutzern errichten gerade komplexe Türme und Verteidigungsanlagen, um ihre Gegner zu besiegen - und davon gibt es viele. Daher gelangt in dieser Woche ein Tower-Defense-Spiel an die Spitze der Charts.

Wer das erste mal "Bloons TD 6" (5,49) spielt, wird von der unübersichtlichen Struktur und den vielen Upgrade-Möglichkeiten der Türme leicht überfordert sein, aber im Grunde sind die Spielregeln simpel. Herumfliegende Ballons müssen vor dem Eindringen in die Türme und Anlagen abgehalten werden. Sollte ein Gegner den Wall durchbrechen, verliert man ein Leben.

Weniger chaotisch, aber ebenfalls mit viel Bauwerken und Abwehr ist man bei "Minecraft" (7,99) beschäftigt. Entscheidend ist hier allerdings der jeweilige Spiel-Modus. Während im Kreativ- und Abenteuermodus das Entdecken unbekannter Welten im Vordergrund steht, dreht sich im Überlebens- und Hardcoremodus alles um Angriffe und Attacken. Das alles macht das Spiel so vielseitig und beliebt, dass die Game-App gleich in zwei Kategorien Rangplätze auf 1 und 2 einnehmen.

Auf Rang 1 der meist geladenen iPhone-Games steht die kostenlose App "Slap Kings". Der Name ist Programm und das Ziel relativ einfach zu verstehen: Wer mit der besten Technik eine Ohrfeige austeilt, gewinnt und kämpft sich so Runde für Runde und Welt um Welt weiter. Ein Spiel das offensichtlich süchtig macht und sich bestens zum Abreagieren eignet.

Neu dabei ist "Castlevania: SotN" - das Spiel zur beliebten Castlevania-Reihe. Action-RPG-Fans bewegen sich als Alucard durch Draculas gewaltiges Schloss. Dort treffen sie auf einzigartige Gegner und faszinierende Charaktere. Besonders gelobt wurde die Nummer acht der Charts bereits für seine Musik und Grafik.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
6 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 4,49
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Slap Kings Gameguru kostenlos
2 Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn Easybrain kostenlos
3 Watermarbling Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
4 Lucky Looter RadPirates kostenlos
5 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
6 The Seven Deadly Sins Netmarble Corporation kostenlos
7 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
8 Draw Climber Voodoo kostenlos
9 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
10 Ist es schredderbar? BoomBit, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Old Man's Journey Broken Rules 1,09
5 Company of Heroes Feral Interactive Ltd 14,99
6 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
8 Castlevania: SotN KONAMI 3,49
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Slap Kings Gameguru kostenlos
2 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
3 Scrabble GO Scopely kostenlos
4 Watermarbling Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn Easybrain kostenlos
7 Draw Climber Voodoo kostenlos
8 The Seven Deadly Sins Netmarble Corporation kostenlos
9 Ist es schredderbar? BoomBit, Inc. kostenlos
10 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos

