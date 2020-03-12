Game-Charts: Affentürme, ungeahnte Welten und Ohrfeigen

vor 51 Min.
Wann platzt der nächste Bloon? Daddelfans hatten diese Woche besonders viel Spaß mit dem 3D-Tower-Strategiespiel "Bloons TD 6". Aber auch "Slap Kings" und "Minecraft" hat es den Gamern angetan.
Viele iOS-Nutzern errichten gerade komplexe Türme und Verteidigungsanlagen, um ihre Gegner zu besiegen - und davon gibt es viele. Daher gelangt in dieser Woche ein Tower-Defense-Spiel an die Spitze der Charts.
Wer das erste mal "Bloons TD 6" (5,49) spielt, wird von der unübersichtlichen Struktur und den vielen Upgrade-Möglichkeiten der Türme leicht überfordert sein, aber im Grunde sind die Spielregeln simpel. Herumfliegende Ballons müssen vor dem Eindringen in die Türme und Anlagen abgehalten werden. Sollte ein Gegner den Wall durchbrechen, verliert man ein Leben.
Weniger chaotisch, aber ebenfalls mit viel Bauwerken und Abwehr ist man bei "
Minecraft" (7,99) beschäftigt. Entscheidend ist hier allerdings der jeweilige Spiel-Modus. Während im Kreativ- und Abenteuermodus das Entdecken unbekannter Welten im Vordergrund steht, dreht sich im Überlebens- und Hardcoremodus alles um Angriffe und Attacken. Das alles macht das Spiel so vielseitig und beliebt, dass die Game-App gleich in zwei Kategorien Rangplätze auf 1 und 2 einnehmen.
Auf Rang 1 der meist geladenen iPhone-Games steht die kostenlose App "Slap Kings". Der Name ist Programm und das Ziel relativ einfach zu verstehen: Wer mit der besten Technik eine
Ohrfeige austeilt, gewinnt und kämpft sich so Runde für Runde und Welt um Welt weiter. Ein Spiel das offensichtlich süchtig macht und sich bestens zum Abreagieren eignet.
Neu dabei ist "Castlevania: SotN" - das Spiel zur beliebten Castlevania-Reihe. Action-RPG-Fans bewegen sich als Alucard durch Draculas gewaltiges Schloss. Dort treffen sie auf einzigartige Gegner und faszinierende Charaktere. Besonders gelobt wurde die Nummer acht der Charts bereits für seine Musik und Grafik.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
4,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Slap Kings
Gameguru
kostenlos
2
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
3
Watermarbling
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
4
Lucky Looter
RadPirates
kostenlos
5
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
6
The Seven Deadly Sins
Netmarble Corporation
kostenlos
7
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
8
Draw Climber
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
10
Ist es schredderbar?
BoomBit, Inc. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Old Man's Journey
Broken Rules
1,09
5
Company of Heroes
Feral Interactive Ltd
14,99
6
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Castlevania: SotN
KONAMI
3,49
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Slap Kings
Gameguru
kostenlos
2
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
3
Scrabble GO
Scopely
kostenlos
4
Watermarbling
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
Draw Climber
Voodoo kostenlos
8
The Seven Deadly Sins
Netmarble Corporation
kostenlos
9
Ist es schredderbar?
BoomBit, Inc. kostenlos
10
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
