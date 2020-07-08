vor 24 Min.

Game-Charts: Award-Gewinner und falsches Geld

Ein intensives Märchen, verpackt im handgemachten Spiel mit viel Cleverness, Falschgeld entdecken und trennen, sowie ein 3-D Rätselabenteuer: die Neuerscheinungen der Game-Charts in dieser Woche.

Als Gewinner des Deutschen Computerspielpreises 2020 und des Apple Design Awards, triumphiert Macher Phillip Stollenmayer mit dem Spiel "Song of Bloom" auch in den Game Charts in dieser Woche.

Belohnt wurde der junge deutsche Entwickler nicht nur wegen des herausragenden App-Designs, sondern auch wegen seines Einfallsreichtum: "Song of Bloom" (2,29 Euro) distanziert sich von linearem Storytelling und verabschiedet sich dadurch vom klassischen Game. Eher konzentriert sich Stollenmayer auf eine interaktive Erfahrung durch das Stellen cleverer Rätsel und den rasch wechselnden Kunststilen. Zurecht landet das Spiel auf Platz 6 der iPhone- beziehungsweise Platz 4 der iPad-Charts.

Ebenfalls gerade populär: das Spiel "Money Buster!", bei dem Spieler mit Hilfe von verschiedenen Werkzeugen Falschgeld enttarnen und vernichten müssen. Ziel ist es, in herausfordernden Rätseln, echtes Geld von Falschgeld zu trennen. Der Erfolg gibt ihnen Recht: Platz 3 der meistgeladenen iPhone Games und das kostenlos - ganz ohne Tricks.

Neu dabei außerdem ein 3-D Rätselabenteuer aus vergangen Zeiten: In "The House of Da Vinci 2" (5,49 Euro) taucht man ein in die Rolle eines Lehrlings des Genies der Renaissance, Leonardo Da Vinci, und erforscht eine Welt voller mechanischer Geräte und wunderlichen Erfindungen. Die größte Waffe ist dabei der euigene Verstand. Eine Zeitreise, die es in sich hat.

Top iPhone Games Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Song of Bloom Philipp Stollenmayer 2,29 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 2 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos 3 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 4 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 6 Pin Rescue Nox(HongKong) Limited kostenlos 7 Doctor Care! RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos 8 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos 9 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 10 Prison Empire Tycoon-Sim Digital Things kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Song of Bloom Philipp Stollenmayer 2,29 5 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 7 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 8 Crying Suns Humble Bundle 9,99 9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Wort Schau OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED kostenlos 2 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 3 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 4 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 6 Pin Rescue Nox(HongKong) Limited kostenlos 7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 8 My Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos 9 Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos 10 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos

