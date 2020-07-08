Game-Charts: Award-Gewinner und falsches Geld

vor 24 Min.
Ein intensives Märchen, verpackt im handgemachten Spiel mit viel Cleverness, Falschgeld entdecken und trennen, sowie ein 3-D Rätselabenteuer: die Neuerscheinungen der Game-Charts in dieser Woche.
Als Gewinner des Deutschen Computerspielpreises 2020 und des
Design Awards, triumphiert Macher Phillip Stollenmayer mit dem Spiel "Song of Bloom" auch in den Game Charts in dieser Woche. Apple
Belohnt wurde der junge deutsche Entwickler nicht nur wegen des herausragenden App-Designs, sondern auch wegen seines Einfallsreichtum: "Song of Bloom" (2,29 Euro) distanziert sich von linearem Storytelling und verabschiedet sich dadurch vom klassischen Game. Eher konzentriert sich Stollenmayer auf eine interaktive Erfahrung durch das Stellen cleverer Rätsel und den rasch wechselnden Kunststilen. Zurecht landet das Spiel auf Platz 6 der iPhone- beziehungsweise Platz 4 der iPad-Charts.
Ebenfalls gerade populär: das Spiel "Money Buster!", bei dem Spieler mit Hilfe von verschiedenen Werkzeugen Falschgeld enttarnen und vernichten müssen. Ziel ist es, in herausfordernden Rätseln, echtes Geld von Falschgeld zu trennen. Der Erfolg gibt ihnen Recht: Platz 3 der meistgeladenen
Games und das kostenlos - ganz ohne Tricks. iPhone
Neu dabei außerdem ein 3-D Rätselabenteuer aus vergangen Zeiten: In "The House of Da Vinci 2" (5,49 Euro) taucht man ein in die Rolle eines Lehrlings des Genies der Renaissance, Leonardo Da Vinci, und erforscht eine Welt voller mechanischer Geräte und wunderlichen Erfindungen. Die größte Waffe ist dabei der euigene Verstand. Eine Zeitreise, die es in sich hat.
Top iPhone Games Meistgekauft
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Song of Bloom
Philipp Stollenmayer 2,29
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
8
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
2
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers
Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Pin Rescue
Nox(HongKong) Limited
kostenlos
7
Doctor Care!
RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
kostenlos
8
Stack Colors!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
10
Prison Empire Tycoon-Sim
Digital Things
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Song of Bloom
Philipp Stollenmayer 2,29
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
8
Crying Suns
Humble Bundle 9,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
2
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Pin Rescue
Nox(HongKong) Limited
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
My Talking Tom: Freunde
Outfit7 Limited
kostenlos
9
Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Song of Bloom
Philipp Stollenmayer 2,29
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
8
Crying Suns
Humble Bundle 9,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
2
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Pin Rescue
Nox(HongKong) Limited
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
My Talking Tom: Freunde
Outfit7 Limited
kostenlos
9
Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Song of Bloom
Philipp Stollenmayer 2,29
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
8
Crying Suns
Humble Bundle 9,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
2
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Pin Rescue
Nox(HongKong) Limited
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
My Talking Tom: Freunde
Outfit7 Limited
kostenlos
9
Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Song of Bloom
Philipp Stollenmayer 2,29
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
8
Crying Suns
Humble Bundle 9,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
2
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Pin Rescue
Nox(HongKong) Limited
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
My Talking Tom: Freunde
Outfit7 Limited
kostenlos
9
Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
