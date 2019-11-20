Game-Charts: Brückenbau und Gestaltung eines Königreichs

vor 27 Min.
Die Favoriten der iOS-Gamer sind diese Woche bunt und voller Abenteuer. In den Spielen "Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer" und "Bridge Constructor Portal" ist Kreativität gefragt.
Bei den meistgekauften Game-Charts bleibt "
Minecraft" auch in dieser Woche die unangefochtener Spitzenreiter. Als weitere beliebte Game-Apps kristallisieren sich "Bridge Constructor Portal" und " Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer" heraus.
Mit "Bridge Constructor Portal" haben die Entwickler der
Headup GmbH ein Spiel geschaffen, das den Nutzer in die Welt der Ingenieure eintauchen lässt. Als neuer Mitarbeiter im Testlabor prüft und baut der Spieler in 60 Testkammern Brücken, Rampen und Rutschen. Hindernisse wie Geschütztürme, Säurepools und Laserbarrieren müssen auf kreative Weise überwunden werden
Auch populär zeigt sich in dieser Woche das Familienspiel "
Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer". Zusammen mit Elsa, Anna und Olaf muss das Königreich wieder aufbaut, neu gestaltet und dekoriert werden. Den Spielern eröffnet sich eine bunte und lebendige Welt voller Abenteuer, die auf den Filmen "Die Eiskönigin" und "Die Eiskönigin 2" basiert.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup GmbH 5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Traffix:
Stadtrausch
WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Bikes Hill
Voodoo kostenlos
5
Pokey Ball
Voodoo kostenlos
6
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
7
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
8
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
10
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup GmbH 5,49
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Traffix:
Stadtrausch
WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
5
Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
The Room Two
Fireproof Games
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer
Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7
Stencil Art - Spray Masters
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Wildscapes Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup GmbH 5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Traffix:
Stadtrausch
WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Bikes Hill
Voodoo kostenlos
5
Pokey Ball
Voodoo kostenlos
6
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
7
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
8
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
10
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup GmbH 5,49
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Traffix:
Stadtrausch
WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
5
Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
The Room Two
Fireproof Games
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer
Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7
Stencil Art - Spray Masters
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Wildscapes Playrix
kostenlos
(dpa)
