Für iPhone und iPad

vor 27 Min.

Game-Charts: Brückenbau und Gestaltung eines Königreichs

Im Spiel «Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer» wird die Welt der Eiskönigin lebendig. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Im Spiel «Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer» wird die Welt der Eiskönigin lebendig.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Die Favoriten der iOS-Gamer sind diese Woche bunt und voller Abenteuer. In den Spielen "Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer" und "Bridge Constructor Portal" ist Kreativität gefragt.

Bei den meistgekauften Game-Charts bleibt "Minecraft" auch in dieser Woche die unangefochtener Spitzenreiter. Als weitere beliebte Game-Apps kristallisieren sich "Bridge Constructor Portal" und "Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer" heraus.

Mit "Bridge Constructor Portal" haben die Entwickler der Headup GmbH ein Spiel geschaffen, das den Nutzer in die Welt der Ingenieure eintauchen lässt. Als neuer Mitarbeiter im Testlabor prüft und baut der Spieler in 60 Testkammern Brücken, Rampen und Rutschen. Hindernisse wie Geschütztürme, Säurepools und Laserbarrieren müssen auf kreative Weise überwunden werden

Auch populär zeigt sich in dieser Woche das Familienspiel "Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer". Zusammen mit Elsa, Anna und Olaf muss das Königreich wieder aufbaut, neu gestaltet und dekoriert werden. Den Spielern eröffnet sich eine bunte und lebendige Welt voller Abenteuer, die auf den Filmen "Die Eiskönigin" und "Die Eiskönigin 2" basiert.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup GmbH 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4 Bikes Hill Voodoo kostenlos
5 Pokey Ball Voodoo kostenlos
6 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
7 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
10 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup GmbH 5,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
5 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
4 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
6 Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos
8 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Wildscapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup GmbH 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4 Bikes Hill Voodoo kostenlos
5 Pokey Ball Voodoo kostenlos
6 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
7 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
10 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup GmbH 5,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
5 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
4 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
6 Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos
8 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Wildscapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup GmbH 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4 Bikes Hill Voodoo kostenlos
5 Pokey Ball Voodoo kostenlos
6 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
7 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
10 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup GmbH 5,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
5 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
4 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
6 Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos
8 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Wildscapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup GmbH 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4 Bikes Hill Voodoo kostenlos
5 Pokey Ball Voodoo kostenlos
6 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
7 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
10 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup GmbH 5,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Traffix: Stadtrausch WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda 4,99
5 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
4 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
6 Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos
8 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Wildscapes Playrix kostenlos
