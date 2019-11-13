vor 24 Min.

Game-Charts: Eigener Tattoo-Shop und Pferde-Abenteuer

Tätowierungen liegen im Trend - nicht nur in der Hipster-Szene, sondern auch bei Gamern. Letzte Woche noch gar nicht in den iOS-Charts vertreten, landet "Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon" diesmal auf Platz zwei. Wer übernimmt die übrigen Spitzenpositionen?

"Minecraft" und "Plague in" bleiben auch in dieser Woche die unangefochtenen Spitzenreiter der Game-Charts. Aber hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer steht unter anderem die aktuelle Nummer eins in Casual "Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon".

Bei dem Tattoo-Simulationsspiel betreiben Nutzer ihren eigenen Tattoo-Shop und werden durch anspruchsvolle Formen auf die Probe gestellt.

Ebenfalls sehr beliebt ist das Rollenspiel "Mein Pferde-Abenteuer", bei dem sich Nutzer auf einen Sommer voller Abenteuer freuen und mit dem Lieblingspferd zum Rennchampion werden können.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 4 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos 5 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 7 Barber Shop! MADBOX kostenlos 8 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Farmers.io Voodoo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29 4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 7 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 2 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 4 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 7 Mein Pferde-Abenteuer Crazy Labs kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 4 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos 5 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 7 Barber Shop! MADBOX kostenlos 8 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Farmers.io Voodoo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29 4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 7 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 2 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 4 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 7 Mein Pferde-Abenteuer Crazy Labs kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 4 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos 5 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 7 Barber Shop! MADBOX kostenlos 8 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Farmers.io Voodoo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29 4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 7 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 2 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 4 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 7 Mein Pferde-Abenteuer Crazy Labs kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 4 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos 5 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 7 Barber Shop! MADBOX kostenlos 8 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Farmers.io Voodoo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29 4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 7 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 2 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 4 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 7 Mein Pferde-Abenteuer Crazy Labs kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos

Themen folgen