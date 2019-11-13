  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

vor 24 Min.

Game-Charts: Eigener Tattoo-Shop und Pferde-Abenteuer

Bei dem Tattoo-Simulationsspiel betreiben Nutzer ihren eigenen Tattoo-Shop und werden durch anspruchsvolle Formen auf die Probe gestellt. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Bei dem Tattoo-Simulationsspiel betreiben Nutzer ihren eigenen Tattoo-Shop und werden durch anspruchsvolle Formen auf die Probe gestellt.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Tätowierungen liegen im Trend - nicht nur in der Hipster-Szene, sondern auch bei Gamern. Letzte Woche noch gar nicht in den iOS-Charts vertreten, landet "Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon" diesmal auf Platz zwei. Wer übernimmt die übrigen Spitzenpositionen?

"Minecraft" und "Plague in" bleiben auch in dieser Woche die unangefochtenen Spitzenreiter der Game-Charts. Aber hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer steht unter anderem die aktuelle Nummer eins in Casual "Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon".

Bei dem Tattoo-Simulationsspiel betreiben Nutzer ihren eigenen Tattoo-Shop und werden durch anspruchsvolle Formen auf die Probe gestellt.

Ebenfalls sehr beliebt ist das Rollenspiel "Mein Pferde-Abenteuer", bei dem sich Nutzer auf einen Sommer voller Abenteuer freuen und mit dem Lieblingspferd zum Rennchampion werden können.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49
5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos
5 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
7 Barber Shop! MADBOX kostenlos
8 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Farmers.io Voodoo kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
6 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
7 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99
8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos
3 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
4 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos
7 Mein Pferde-Abenteuer Crazy Labs kostenlos
8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Stencil Art - Spray Masters Lion Studios kostenlos

