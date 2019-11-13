Game-Charts: Eigener Tattoo-Shop und Pferde-Abenteuer

vor 24 Min.
Tätowierungen liegen im Trend - nicht nur in der Hipster-Szene, sondern auch bei Gamern. Letzte Woche noch gar nicht in den iOS-Charts vertreten, landet "Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon" diesmal auf Platz zwei. Wer übernimmt die übrigen Spitzenpositionen?
"
Minecraft" und "Plague in" bleiben auch in dieser Woche die unangefochtenen Spitzenreiter der Game-Charts. Aber hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer steht unter anderem die aktuelle Nummer eins in Casual "Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon".
Bei dem Tattoo-Simulationsspiel betreiben Nutzer ihren eigenen Tattoo-Shop und werden durch anspruchsvolle Formen auf die Probe gestellt.
Ebenfalls sehr beliebt ist das Rollenspiel "Mein Pferde-Abenteuer", bei dem sich Nutzer auf einen Sommer voller Abenteuer freuen und mit dem Lieblingspferd zum Rennchampion werden können.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
4
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Hunter Assassin
RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
kostenlos
5
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
6
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
7
Barber Shop!
MADBOX
kostenlos
8
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Farmers.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
2,29
4
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
7
RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari
6,99
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
10
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
4
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
7
Mein Pferde-Abenteuer
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Stencil Art - Spray Masters
Lion Studios
kostenlos
(dpa)
