Game-Charts: Ein Mädchen retten oder Ketten vertäuen

vor 7 Min.
Ob knifflige Rätsel lösen oder Ketten sortieren - iOS-Gamer lassen sich derzeit gern auf die Geduldsprobe stellen. Aber auch eine interaktive Liebesgeschichte trifft in dieser Woche ihren Geschmack.
Ein Mädchen vor ihren Verfolgern retten - darum geht es in "Save The Girl!". Statt Kampfkunst ist hierbei allerdings Köpfchen gefragt. Denn damit die junge Frau ihren Weg fortsetzen kann, müssen einige Knobelaufgaben gelöst werden. Eine Herausforderung, die sich viele nicht entgehen lassen. Daher verbucht das Spiel diesmal die meisten Downloads unter den kostenlosen iPhone-Games.
Auf Platz zwei der selben Kategorie folgt das Geduldsspiel "Go Knots 3D", bei dem Nutzer aufgefordert werden, alle farbigen Ketten auf Poller zu sortieren. Die Schwierigkeit dabei ist: sie dürfen sich nicht verknoten.
Doch bei den aktuellen Favoriten ist nicht nur scharfer Verstand gefragt. Bei "
Tabou Stories: Liebesfolge" finden Daddelfans nämlich vor allem etwas fürs Herz. In der interaktiven Liebesgeschichte sollen sie in die Hauptrolle schlüpfen. Dafür suchen sie sich einen Avatar aus und verpassen ihm ein individuelles Outfit. Aufgabe ist es nun, Beziehungen zu anderen Charakteren in der Geschichte aufzubauen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH
0,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Go Knots 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Virtual Slime
Cider
Software LLC kostenlos
4
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
5
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
6
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7
Pizzaiolo!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
8
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
9
Wobble Man
Ohayoo
kostenlos
10
Tabou Stories: Liebesfolge
nanobitsoftware.com kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
