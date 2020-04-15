vor 7 Min.

Game-Charts: Ein Mädchen retten oder Ketten vertäuen

Ob knifflige Rätsel lösen oder Ketten sortieren - iOS-Gamer lassen sich derzeit gern auf die Geduldsprobe stellen. Aber auch eine interaktive Liebesgeschichte trifft in dieser Woche ihren Geschmack.

Ein Mädchen vor ihren Verfolgern retten - darum geht es in "Save The Girl!". Statt Kampfkunst ist hierbei allerdings Köpfchen gefragt. Denn damit die junge Frau ihren Weg fortsetzen kann, müssen einige Knobelaufgaben gelöst werden. Eine Herausforderung, die sich viele nicht entgehen lassen. Daher verbucht das Spiel diesmal die meisten Downloads unter den kostenlosen iPhone-Games.

Auf Platz zwei der selben Kategorie folgt das Geduldsspiel "Go Knots 3D", bei dem Nutzer aufgefordert werden, alle farbigen Ketten auf Poller zu sortieren. Die Schwierigkeit dabei ist: sie dürfen sich nicht verknoten.

Doch bei den aktuellen Favoriten ist nicht nur scharfer Verstand gefragt. Bei "Tabou Stories: Liebesfolge" finden Daddelfans nämlich vor allem etwas fürs Herz. In der interaktiven Liebesgeschichte sollen sie in die Hauptrolle schlüpfen. Dafür suchen sie sich einen Avatar aus und verpassen ihm ein individuelles Outfit. Aufgabe ist es nun, Beziehungen zu anderen Charakteren in der Geschichte aufzubauen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 7 Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH 0,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 2 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 3 Virtual Slime Cider Software LLC kostenlos 4 UNO !™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos 5 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 7 Pizzaiolo! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 8 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 9 Wobble Man Ohayoo kostenlos 10 Tabou Stories: Liebesfolge nanobitsoftware .com kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH 0,99 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 6 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 7 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 8 Catan Classic HD USM 5,49 9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 10 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 2 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 4 Virtual Slime Cider Software LLC kostenlos 5 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 6 UNO !™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos 7 Border Patrol Homa Games kostenlos 8 Pizzaiolo! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 9 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

