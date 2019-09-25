Game-Charts: Fußball-Teams managen und Gegenstände vereinen

Mit "EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion" und "Merge Magic!" gibt es in dieser Woche gleich zwei Einsteiger, die in den Game-Charts ein respektables Debüt feiern. Um einiges spektakulärer ist jedoch der Aufstieg eines anderen Spiels.
Während "Minecraft" immer noch als das meistgekaufte iOS-Spiel die Stellung hält, erobert dieses Mal "Love Island" die Top Ten der kostenlosen iPhone-Games. Dabei machte das Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer zu Kandidaten der gleichnamigen TV-Sendung werden, fünf Plätze gut.
Ebenfalls erfolgreich verlief die Woche für "EA SPORTS™
FIFA 20 Companion". Das iOS-Game richtet sich an alle, die Fußball mögen. Die Nutzer treten jedoch nicht selber gegen den Ball, sondern müssen ihre Management-Fähigkeiten unter Beweis stellen. Es geht darum, den Transfermarkt zu studieren und möglichst wertvolle Spieler zu kaufen, damit sich das eigene Team gegen die gegnerischen Mannschaften durchsetzen kann.
Während "EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion" mit dem siebten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps in die Charts einsteigt, feiert "Merge Magic!" sein Debüt auf dem achten Rang der kostenlosen iPad-Spiele. Hier geht es um eine geheimnisvolle Welt, in der sich verschiedene Gegenstände vereinen lassen. Dadurch erschaffen iOS-Nutzer neue und bessere Gegenstände, mit denen sie die kommenden Aufgaben bewältigen können.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Love Island The Game
Fusebox Games
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
The Real Juggle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
8
Bricks n Balls
Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
6
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
The Room Two
Fireproof Games
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
2
Dinosaur Rampage
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
3
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
6
West Game
LEXIANGCO.,LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Angry Birds 2
Rovio Entertainment Oyj
kostenlos
8
Merge Magic!
Gram Games
kostenlos
9
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Love Island The Game
Fusebox Games
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
The Real Juggle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
8
Bricks n Balls
Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
6
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
The Room Two
Fireproof Games
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
2
Dinosaur Rampage
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
3
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
6
West Game
LEXIANGCO.,LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Angry Birds 2
Rovio Entertainment Oyj
kostenlos
8
Merge Magic!
Gram Games
kostenlos
9
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Love Island The Game
Fusebox Games
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
The Real Juggle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
8
Bricks n Balls
Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
6
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
The Room Two
Fireproof Games
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
2
Dinosaur Rampage
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
3
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
6
West Game
LEXIANGCO.,LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Angry Birds 2
Rovio Entertainment Oyj
kostenlos
8
Merge Magic!
Gram Games
kostenlos
9
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Love Island The Game
Fusebox Games
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
The Real Juggle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
8
Bricks n Balls
Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
6
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
The Room Two
Fireproof Games
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
2
Dinosaur Rampage
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
3
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
6
West Game
LEXIANGCO.,LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Angry Birds 2
Rovio Entertainment Oyj
kostenlos
8
Merge Magic!
Gram Games
kostenlos
9
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.