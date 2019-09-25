  1. Startseite
Spiele für iOS

16:06 Uhr

Game-Charts: Fußball-Teams managen und Gegenstände vereinen

Das Spiel «EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion» gibt iOS-Nutzern die Möglichkeit, sich als Fußball-Manager auszuprobieren. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Das Spiel «EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion» gibt iOS-Nutzern die Möglichkeit, sich als Fußball-Manager auszuprobieren.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Mit "EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion" und "Merge Magic!" gibt es in dieser Woche gleich zwei Einsteiger, die in den Game-Charts ein respektables Debüt feiern. Um einiges spektakulärer ist jedoch der Aufstieg eines anderen Spiels.

Während "Minecraft" immer noch als das meistgekaufte iOS-Spiel die Stellung hält, erobert dieses Mal "Love Island" die Top Ten der kostenlosen iPhone-Games. Dabei machte das Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer zu Kandidaten der gleichnamigen TV-Sendung werden, fünf Plätze gut.

Ebenfalls erfolgreich verlief die Woche für "EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion". Das iOS-Game richtet sich an alle, die Fußball mögen. Die Nutzer treten jedoch nicht selber gegen den Ball, sondern müssen ihre Management-Fähigkeiten unter Beweis stellen. Es geht darum, den Transfermarkt zu studieren und möglichst wertvolle Spieler zu kaufen, damit sich das eigene Team gegen die gegnerischen Mannschaften durchsetzen kann.

Während "EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion" mit dem siebten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps in die Charts einsteigt, feiert "Merge Magic!" sein Debüt auf dem achten Rang der kostenlosen iPad-Spiele. Hier geht es um eine geheimnisvolle Welt, in der sich verschiedene Gegenstände vereinen lassen. Dadurch erschaffen iOS-Nutzer neue und bessere Gegenstände, mit denen sie die kommenden Aufgaben bewältigen können.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
8 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Love Island The Game Fusebox Games kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Collect Cubes Alictus kostenlos
4 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos
5 The Real Juggle Lion Studios kostenlos
6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
7 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion Electronic Arts kostenlos
8 Bricks n Balls Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
5 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
6 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
8 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
10 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
2 Dinosaur Rampage Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Township Playrix kostenlos
4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
5 Collect Cubes Alictus kostenlos
6 West Game LEXIANGCO.,LIMITED kostenlos
7 Angry Birds 2 Rovio Entertainment Oyj kostenlos
8 Merge Magic! Gram Games kostenlos
9 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

