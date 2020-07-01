Game-Charts: Gangster-Nostalgie und die Weiten des Weltraums

vor 33 Min.
Ein Gangster-Drama unter Palmen, eine finstere Science-Fiction-Geschichte und hunderte knifflige Wörter-Rätsel: Das sind die Neueinsteiger der Game-Charts für iPhone und iPad.
Einmal Kapitän eines eigenen Raumschiffs sein! Das klignt so nett, doch zumindest in "Crying Sun" ist es alles andere als ein Spaziergang. Denn die Reise durchs All ist hier eine lange Odyssee voller Gefahren, taktischer Kämpfe und knapper Ressourcen - und das Game Over ist ein stetige Begleiter.
Auf dem PC gibt es "Crying Suns" mit seiner hübschen Pixel-Grafik schon etwas länger. Nun ist die mysteriöse Science-Fiction-Geschichte auch für Android und iOS erhältlich - und gleich auf Platz fünf der iPad-Charts eingestiegen. Der Ausflug im eigenen Raumschiff kostet 9,99 Euro.
Neu dabei in der Hitliste ist auch das kostenlose Knobelspiel "Wort Schau". Spieler müssen hier in einem Meer aus Buchstaben auf Wortsuche gehen, vor- und rückwärts, unterstützt nur von kryptischen Hinweisen wie "Fische haben Angst davor". Was das wohl ist? Klar, eine Möwe und ein Netz!
Wieder eingesteigen in die Charts der iPhone-Spiele ist ein alter Klassiker: Die iOS-Version von ""Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" (7,99 Euro). Das Original erschien 2004 für die Playstation 2, die Mobilversion von 2013 hat ebenfalls schon ein paar Jahre auf dem Buckel. Die erst realistische und dann später fast absurde Gangster-Geschichte um eine Halbstarken-Gang in einer fiktiven Version von
macht aber nach wie vor Spaß - zumindest alten Spiele-Hasen, die damals schon dabei waren. Los Angeles
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
9
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
2
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
3
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Stack Colors!
Voodoo kostenlos
7
Sneaker Art!
TapNation kostenlos
8
Pin Rescue
Nox(HongKong) Limited
kostenlos
9
Prison Empire Tycoon?Sim
Digital Things
kostenlos
10
Fit'em All
Good Job
Games kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
5
Crying Suns
Humble Bundle 9,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 3,49
8
Slay the Spire
Humble Bundle 10,99
9
Poly Bridge Dry Cactus
5,49
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
2
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
My Talking Tom Freunde
Outfit7 Limited
kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
7
Pin Rescue
Nox(HongKong) Limited
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele
Learnings.
AI kostenlos
10
Prison Empire Tycoon?Sim
Digital Things
kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200701-99-636888/2
(dpa)
