Game-Charts: Gangster-Nostalgie und die Weiten des Weltraums

Weltraumabenteuer mit Pixelgrafik: In «Crying Suns» ist das Game Over ständiger Begleiter.

Ein Gangster-Drama unter Palmen, eine finstere Science-Fiction-Geschichte und hunderte knifflige Wörter-Rätsel: Das sind die Neueinsteiger der Game-Charts für iPhone und iPad.

Einmal Kapitän eines eigenen Raumschiffs sein! Das klignt so nett, doch zumindest in "Crying Sun" ist es alles andere als ein Spaziergang. Denn die Reise durchs All ist hier eine lange Odyssee voller Gefahren, taktischer Kämpfe und knapper Ressourcen - und das Game Over ist ein stetige Begleiter.

Auf dem PC gibt es "Crying Suns" mit seiner hübschen Pixel-Grafik schon etwas länger. Nun ist die mysteriöse Science-Fiction-Geschichte auch für Android und iOS erhältlich - und gleich auf Platz fünf der iPad-Charts eingestiegen. Der Ausflug im eigenen Raumschiff kostet 9,99 Euro.

Neu dabei in der Hitliste ist auch das kostenlose Knobelspiel "Wort Schau". Spieler müssen hier in einem Meer aus Buchstaben auf Wortsuche gehen, vor- und rückwärts, unterstützt nur von kryptischen Hinweisen wie "Fische haben Angst davor". Was das wohl ist? Klar, eine Möwe und ein Netz!

Wieder eingesteigen in die Charts der iPhone-Spiele ist ein alter Klassiker: Die iOS-Version von ""Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" (7,99 Euro). Das Original erschien 2004 für die Playstation 2, die Mobilversion von 2013 hat ebenfalls schon ein paar Jahre auf dem Buckel. Die erst realistische und dann später fast absurde Gangster-Geschichte um eine Halbstarken-Gang in einer fiktiven Version von Los Angeles macht aber nach wie vor Spaß - zumindest alten Spiele-Hasen, die damals schon dabei waren.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 9 True Skate True Axis 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 2 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos 4 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 6 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos 7 Sneaker Art! TapNation kostenlos 8 Pin Rescue Nox(HongKong) Limited kostenlos 9 Prison Empire Tycoon?Sim Digital Things kostenlos 10 Fit'em All Good Job Games kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 5 Crying Suns Humble Bundle 9,99 6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 7 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 3,49 8 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99 9 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 3 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 4 My Talking Tom Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos 5 Wort Schau OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED kostenlos 6 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 7 Pin Rescue Nox(HongKong) Limited kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele Learnings. AI kostenlos 10 Prison Empire Tycoon?Sim Digital Things kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

