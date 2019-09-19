Game-Charts: Kampf gegen Aliens und Flucht vor Zombies

vor 28 Min.
Die iOS-Gamer rüsten sich, um gegen Aliens in die Schlacht ziehen - und zwar mit der Erweiterung für XCOM "Enemy Unknown". Sie gehört in dieser Woche daher zu den beliebtesten Game-Apps. Für Furore in den Charts sorgt diesmal auch eine Zombieapokalypse.
2012 war XCOM mit der Folge "Enemy Unknown" Strategiespiel des Jahres. Auch der Standalone-Erweiterungs-Pack "Enemy Within" ist durchaus erfolgreich. Zumindest in den Game-Charts sichert er sich in dieser Woche Platz 3 unter den meistgekauften iPad-Games.
Erweitert wird das Basisspiel mit neuen Gameplay-Elementen. Damit gesellen sich zu den bisherigen Akteuren etwa genmutierte Superhelden, menschliche Kampfmaschinen und weitere Alien-Typen. Auch gilt es, neue Missionen zu erfüllen. Hierfür stehen nun frische Waffen und Fähigkeiten bereit.
Statt mit außerirdischen Invasoren haben es die Spieler bei "Earn to Die 2" mit Zombies zu tun. Allerdings begeben sie sich diesmal nicht in den Kampf, sondern versuchen, in einem Wagen zu entkommen. Je weiter die Fahrer kommen, desto mehr Geld kassieren sie und können sich damit noch besser für ihr Abenteuer rüsten. Ein Nervenkitzel, der gut ankommt. Die Zombie-Jagd schafft es in der Kategorie "meistgekaufte iPhone-Games" auf Platz 7.
Nicht ganz so aufregend geht es in "The Real Juggle" zu. Dafür ist hier einiges Geschick gefragt. Denn die Spieler üben sich in Fußball-Tricks und müssen dafür ihre Füße gut unter Kontrolle bekommen. Das Ziel lautet: Werde der talentierteste Fußball-Freestyler der Welt. Dass viele iOS-Nutzer die Herausforderung gern annehmen, zeigt die Platzierung. "The Real Juggle" landet auf Rang 1 der kostenlosen iPhone-Spiele.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
7
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
8
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
The Real Juggle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
4
Clean Up 3D
Kwalee
kostenlos
5
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
6
Love Island The Game
Fusebox Games
kostenlos
7
Hollo Ball
Bigger Games
kostenlos
8
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
XCOM: Enemy Within
2K
5,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
6
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Hop Ball 3D
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Bus Simulator: Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
Township: Farm & City Building
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
8
Clean Up 3D
Kwalee
kostenlos
9
Dream Home Match?
Bin Wang
kostenlos
10
Jigsaw Puzzle Collection HD
Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
(dpa)
