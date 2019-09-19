vor 28 Min.

Game-Charts: Kampf gegen Aliens und Flucht vor Zombies

Die iOS-Gamer rüsten sich, um gegen Aliens in die Schlacht ziehen - und zwar mit der Erweiterung für XCOM "Enemy Unknown". Sie gehört in dieser Woche daher zu den beliebtesten Game-Apps. Für Furore in den Charts sorgt diesmal auch eine Zombieapokalypse.

2012 war XCOM mit der Folge "Enemy Unknown" Strategiespiel des Jahres. Auch der Standalone-Erweiterungs-Pack "Enemy Within" ist durchaus erfolgreich. Zumindest in den Game-Charts sichert er sich in dieser Woche Platz 3 unter den meistgekauften iPad-Games.

Erweitert wird das Basisspiel mit neuen Gameplay-Elementen. Damit gesellen sich zu den bisherigen Akteuren etwa genmutierte Superhelden, menschliche Kampfmaschinen und weitere Alien-Typen. Auch gilt es, neue Missionen zu erfüllen. Hierfür stehen nun frische Waffen und Fähigkeiten bereit.

Statt mit außerirdischen Invasoren haben es die Spieler bei "Earn to Die 2" mit Zombies zu tun. Allerdings begeben sie sich diesmal nicht in den Kampf, sondern versuchen, in einem Wagen zu entkommen. Je weiter die Fahrer kommen, desto mehr Geld kassieren sie und können sich damit noch besser für ihr Abenteuer rüsten. Ein Nervenkitzel, der gut ankommt. Die Zombie-Jagd schafft es in der Kategorie "meistgekaufte iPhone-Games" auf Platz 7.

Nicht ganz so aufregend geht es in "The Real Juggle" zu. Dafür ist hier einiges Geschick gefragt. Denn die Spieler üben sich in Fußball-Tricks und müssen dafür ihre Füße gut unter Kontrolle bekommen. Das Ziel lautet: Werde der talentierteste Fußball-Freestyler der Welt. Dass viele iOS-Nutzer die Herausforderung gern annehmen, zeigt die Platzierung. "The Real Juggle" landet auf Rang 1 der kostenlosen iPhone-Spiele.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi Limited 3,99 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49 9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 The Real Juggle Lion Studios kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 4 Clean Up 3D Kwalee kostenlos 5 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 6 Love Island The Game Fusebox Games kostenlos 7 Hollo Ball Bigger Games kostenlos 8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 9 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 XCOM: Enemy Within 2K 5,49 4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 5 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 6 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 8 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Hop Ball 3D Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 2 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 3 Bus Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 6 Township: Farm & City Building Playrix kostenlos 7 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 8 Clean Up 3D Kwalee kostenlos 9 Dream Home Match? Bin Wang kostenlos 10 Jigsaw Puzzle Collection HD Veraxen Ltd kostenlos

