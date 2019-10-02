Game-Charts: Mario-Kart-Rennen auf neuen Strecken

vor 34 Min.
Das Kultspiel "Mario Kart" gibt es im neuen Gewand. An den Rennen, die teilweise auf realen Strecken stattfinden, scheinen die iOS-Nutzer ihre Freude zu haben. Das macht sich in den Charts bemerkbar.
In den Game-Charts gibt es unter den kostenlosen iOS-Spielen einen neuen Liebling: "Mario Kart Tour" begeistert derzeit sowohl iPhone- als auch iPad-Nutzer und erobert in dieser Woche die Spitzenposition der jeweiligen Top Ten.
Die Spieler erwartet viel Spaß auf vier Rädern. Mit Mario und Co. begeben sie sich nicht nur auf klassische Kart-Strecken, sondern auch auf solche, die von echten Städten inspiriert sind. Heiße Rennen sind hier garantiert.
Dicht hinter "Mario Kart Tour" hat sich "Sand Balls" eingereiht. Das Spiel belegt in den Charts der kostenlosen iPhone- und iPad-Games den zweiten und dritten Platz. Die iOS-Nutzer müssen dabei viele Bälle sammeln und mit dem Finger Wege für sie bauen, um an das Ziel zu gelangen. Hin und wieder tauchen Hindernisse auf, die es zu überwinden gilt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
10
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
3
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
4
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Color Saw 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
6
Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
Coda Platform Limited
kostenlos
7
My Story : Interaktive Serie
nanobitsoftware.com
kostenlos
8
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
9
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Alien: Blackout
D3PA
0,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Thimbleweed Park
Terrible Toybox, Inc.
5,49
9
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
10
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
5
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Color Saw 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
10
Merge Magic!
Gram Games
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
10
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
3
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
4
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Color Saw 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
6
Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
Coda Platform Limited
kostenlos
7
My Story : Interaktive Serie
nanobitsoftware.com
kostenlos
8
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
9
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Alien: Blackout
D3PA
0,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Thimbleweed Park
Terrible Toybox, Inc.
5,49
9
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
10
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
5
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Color Saw 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
10
Merge Magic!
Gram Games
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
10
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
3
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
4
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Color Saw 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
6
Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
Coda Platform Limited
kostenlos
7
My Story : Interaktive Serie
nanobitsoftware.com
kostenlos
8
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
9
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Alien: Blackout
D3PA
0,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Thimbleweed Park
Terrible Toybox, Inc.
5,49
9
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
10
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
5
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Color Saw 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
10
Merge Magic!
Gram Games
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
10
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
3
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
4
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Color Saw 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
6
Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
Coda Platform Limited
kostenlos
7
My Story : Interaktive Serie
nanobitsoftware.com
kostenlos
8
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
9
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Alien: Blackout
D3PA
0,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Thimbleweed Park
Terrible Toybox, Inc.
5,49
9
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
10
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
5
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Color Saw 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
10
Merge Magic!
Gram Games
kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.