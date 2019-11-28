vor 42 Min.

Game-Charts: Minecraft erobert das wahre Leben

An "Minecraft" schaffen es die meisten iOS-Games einfach nicht vorbei - immer wieder übernimmt der Spiele-Klassiker die Spitze der Top Ten. Auch sein AR-Ableger macht da keine Ausnahme.

Kaum ein anderes Spiel bleibt so beharrlich nachgefragt wie "Minecraft". Auch in dieser Woche verbucht die iPad-App wieder die meisten Downloads. Mithilfe von "Minecraft Earth" sichert sich der Entwickler Mojang sogar fast in allen Kategorien den ersten Platz.

Mit dem Augmented-Reality-Spiel "Minecraft Earth" holen Gamer ihre Pixel-Kreationen in die reale Welt. Hier begegnen sie nicht nur alten Bekannten, auch neue Kreaturen werden ihnen über den Weg laufen. Ebenso ist es möglich, sich mit gleichgesinnten Spielern zu treffen und gemeinsam Abenteuer zu unternehmen. Sechs Wochen nach dem Start belegt die kostenlose Spiele-App gleich zweimal Rang eins.

Aber womit vergnügen sich die iOS-Nutzer derzeit noch? Eine klare Antwort liefert "Football Manager 2020 Mobile". Das Planspiel holten sich immerhin so viele Bundesliga-Fans auf ihre iPhones, dass es unter den kostenpflichtigen Games nun die Tabelle anführt. Das Spannende daran: Anwender erhalten die Chance, einmal selbst einen Fußball-Club zu leiten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 True Skate True Axis 2,29 10 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos 2 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 4 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 6 BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos 7 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 8 Pokey Ball Voodoo kostenlos 9 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 10 Pocket World 3D -unique models Minimonster Game Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09 3 Football Manager 2020 Touch SEGA 21,99 4 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 2,29 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 8 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos 4 BlockuDoku - Block-Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos 5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 6 Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer Jam City , Inc. kostenlos 7 Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste Wildlife Studios kostenlos 8 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 9 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

