Game-Charts: Minecraft erobert das wahre Leben

vor 42 Min.
An "Minecraft" schaffen es die meisten iOS-Games einfach nicht vorbei - immer wieder übernimmt der Spiele-Klassiker die Spitze der Top Ten. Auch sein AR-Ableger macht da keine Ausnahme.
Kaum ein anderes Spiel bleibt so beharrlich nachgefragt wie "Minecraft". Auch in dieser Woche verbucht die iPad-App wieder die meisten Downloads. Mithilfe von "Minecraft Earth" sichert sich der Entwickler Mojang sogar fast in allen Kategorien den ersten Platz.
Mit dem Augmented-Reality-Spiel "Minecraft Earth" holen Gamer ihre Pixel-Kreationen in die reale Welt. Hier begegnen sie nicht nur alten Bekannten, auch neue Kreaturen werden ihnen über den Weg laufen. Ebenso ist es möglich, sich mit gleichgesinnten Spielern zu treffen und gemeinsam Abenteuer zu unternehmen. Sechs Wochen nach dem Start belegt die kostenlose Spiele-App gleich zweimal Rang eins.
Aber womit vergnügen sich die iOS-Nutzer derzeit noch? Eine klare Antwort liefert "Football Manager 2020 Mobile". Das Planspiel holten sich immerhin so viele Bundesliga-Fans auf ihre
, dass es unter den kostenpflichtigen Games nun die Tabelle anführt. Das Spannende daran: Anwender erhalten die Chance, einmal selbst einen Fußball-Club zu leiten. iPhones
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
10
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
RORTOS SRL
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Earth Mojang
kostenlos
2
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
8
Pokey Ball
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
10
Pocket World 3D -unique models
Minimonster Game Limited
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
3
Football Manager 2020 Touch
SEGA 21,99
4
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oddmar
Mobge Ltd
2,29
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
8
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
RORTOS SRL
0,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
10
Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Earth Mojang
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
BlockuDoku - Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer
Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
8
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
10
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
RORTOS SRL
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Earth Mojang
kostenlos
2
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
8
Pokey Ball
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
10
Pocket World 3D -unique models
Minimonster Game Limited
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
3
Football Manager 2020 Touch
SEGA 21,99
4
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oddmar
Mobge Ltd
2,29
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
8
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
RORTOS SRL
0,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
10
Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Earth Mojang
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
BlockuDoku - Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer
Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
8
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
10
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
RORTOS SRL
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Earth Mojang
kostenlos
2
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
8
Pokey Ball
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
10
Pocket World 3D -unique models
Minimonster Game Limited
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
3
Football Manager 2020 Touch
SEGA 21,99
4
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oddmar
Mobge Ltd
2,29
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
8
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
RORTOS SRL
0,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
10
Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Earth Mojang
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
BlockuDoku - Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer
Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
8
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
10
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
RORTOS SRL
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Earth Mojang
kostenlos
2
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
8
Pokey Ball
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
10
Pocket World 3D -unique models
Minimonster Game Limited
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
3
Football Manager 2020 Touch
SEGA 21,99
4
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oddmar
Mobge Ltd
2,29
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
8
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
RORTOS SRL
0,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
10
Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Earth Mojang
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
BlockuDoku - Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer
Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
7
Tennis Clash: Spiel der
Meiste Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
8
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.