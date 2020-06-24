Game-Charts: Rollenspiel mit Haustieren und große Brücken

Haustiere halten und Brücken bauen scheint bei iOS-Gamern angesagt. Denn genau das bieten "Mein Talking Tom: Freunde" und "Poly Bridge", die sich in dieser Woche in den Charts befinden. Doch an "Minecraft" reicht auch diesmal kein anderes Spiel heran.
In den iOS Game-Charts tummelt sich in dieser Woche wieder das Spiel "Mein Talking Tom: Freunde". Hier geht es darum, sich um virtuelle Haustiere zu kümmern und mit ihnen Ausflüge zu unternehmen. Machen Tierhalter ihre Aufgabe gut, bekommen sie neues Spielzeug freigeschaltet. Der Titel des Entwicklers "Outfit7 Limited" ist kostenlos und landet auf Platz fünf der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
Unter die Top Ten hat es mit Platz sieben auch "Poly Bridge" (5,49 Euro) geschafft. Das Spiel für Ingenieure ist eine Mischung aus Rätseln und Brückenbau-Simulationen. Also: Wer schon immer mal in die Rolle eines Brückenbauers schlüpfen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig.
Fast ebenso beliebt ist das klassische Abenteuer-Spiel "Meridian 157: Kapitel 1" (2,29), das sich Rang zehn sichert. Gefangen auf einer subarktischen Insel, untersuchen die Spieler als forensische Meteorologen eine Wetteranomalie. Das Finden von Hinweisen und Lösen bestimmter Rätsel führt immer näher an das Geheimnis des 157. Meridian heran.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Poly Bridge Dry Cactus
5,49
8
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
9
Slay the Spire
Humble Bundle 10,99
10
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
2
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
3
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Stack Colors!
Voodoo kostenlos
5
Mein Talking Tom: Freunde
Outfit7 Limited
kostenlos
6
Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim
Digital Things
kostenlos
7
Dinoscape
Felix Klauke kostenlos
8
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Poly Bridge Dry Cactus
5,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Slay the Spire
Humble Bundle 10,99
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 2,29
8
SimpleRockets 2
Jundroo, LLC
5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
2
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Mein Talking Tom: Freunde
Outfit7 Limited
kostenlos
4
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
5
Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele
Learnings.
AI kostenlos
6
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
7
Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim
Digital Things
kostenlos
8
Stack Colors!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
10
Fortnite
Epic
Games kostenlos
