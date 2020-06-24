Newsticker

Österreich spricht Reisewarnung für Nordrhein-Westfalen aus
  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. Game-Charts: Rollenspiel mit Haustieren und große Brücken

Für iPhone und iPad

13:51 Uhr

Game-Charts: Rollenspiel mit Haustieren und große Brücken

«Poly Bridge» ist Mischung aus Rätseln und Brückenbau-Simulationen.
«Poly Bridge» ist Mischung aus Rätseln und Brückenbau-Simulationen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Haustiere halten und Brücken bauen scheint bei iOS-Gamern angesagt. Denn genau das bieten "Mein Talking Tom: Freunde" und "Poly Bridge", die sich in dieser Woche in den Charts befinden. Doch an "Minecraft" reicht auch diesmal kein anderes Spiel heran.

In den iOS Game-Charts tummelt sich in dieser Woche wieder das Spiel "Mein Talking Tom: Freunde". Hier geht es darum, sich um virtuelle Haustiere zu kümmern und mit ihnen Ausflüge zu unternehmen. Machen Tierhalter ihre Aufgabe gut, bekommen sie neues Spielzeug freigeschaltet. Der Titel des Entwicklers "Outfit7 Limited" ist kostenlos und landet auf Platz fünf der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Unter die Top Ten hat es mit Platz sieben auch "Poly Bridge" (5,49 Euro) geschafft. Das Spiel für Ingenieure ist eine Mischung aus Rätseln und Brückenbau-Simulationen. Also: Wer schon immer mal in die Rolle eines Brückenbauers schlüpfen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig.

Fast ebenso beliebt ist das klassische Abenteuer-Spiel "Meridian 157: Kapitel 1" (2,29), das sich Rang zehn sichert. Gefangen auf einer subarktischen Insel, untersuchen die Spieler als forensische Meteorologen eine Wetteranomalie. Das Finden von Hinweisen und Lösen bestimmter Rätsel führt immer näher an das Geheimnis des 157. Meridian heran.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
10 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
2 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
4 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
6 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
7 Dinoscape Felix Klauke kostenlos
8 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 2,29
8 SimpleRockets 2 Jundroo, LLC 5,49
9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
10 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
4 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
5 Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele Learnings.AI kostenlos
6 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
7 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
8 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
10 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
2 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
4 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
6 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
7 Dinoscape Felix Klauke kostenlos
8 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 2,29
8 SimpleRockets 2 Jundroo, LLC 5,49
9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
10 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
4 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
5 Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele Learnings.AI kostenlos
6 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
7 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
8 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
10 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
2 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
4 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
6 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
7 Dinoscape Felix Klauke kostenlos
8 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 2,29
8 SimpleRockets 2 Jundroo, LLC 5,49
9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
10 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
4 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
5 Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele Learnings.AI kostenlos
6 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
7 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
8 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
10 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
2 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
4 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
6 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
7 Dinoscape Felix Klauke kostenlos
8 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 2,29
8 SimpleRockets 2 Jundroo, LLC 5,49
9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
10 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Mein Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
4 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
5 Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele Learnings.AI kostenlos
6 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
7 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
8 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200624-99-544582/4 (dpa)

Themen folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.