Game-Charts: Sandboarding, Beine zeichnen und Viren züchten

Das Wüstenabenteuer «Alto's Odyssey» führt durch abwechslungsreiche Landschaften, die eine Vielzahl an Geheimnissen bergen.

Was kommt wohl hinter der nächsten Düne? Den iOS-Gamern hat es in dieser Woche besonders das Endless-Sandboarding-Game "Alto's Odyssey" angetan. Aber auch an "Draw Climber" finden derzeit viele Daddelfans Gefallen.

Bei vielen iOS-Nutzern heißt es gerade: ab in die Wüste! Gern lassen sie sich von Alto und seinen Freunden auf eine Reise mitnehmen, die durch sandige Landschaften führt. Denn hier gibt es einige Geheimnisse zu entdecken.

In "Alto's Odyssey" (5,49) geht es mit einem Sandboard über Dünen und Schluchten. Außerdem hält die Wüste Sandstürme, Sternschnuppen Windstrudel und rauschendes Wasser als Überraschung bereit. Doch nicht nur die Biome dürften für viel Abwechslung sorgen. Auf die Spieler warten auch 180 Aufgaben, die den Abenteuergeist wecken sollen. Das Spiel belegt nun Platz 5 der iOS-Charts.

Weniger atmosphärisch, dafür aber umso lustiger ist das Spielerlebnis bei "Draw Climber". Hier gilt es, einen Würfel über einen anspruchsvollen Parcour zu schicken. Dafür muss man ihm jedoch erst richtig(e) Beine machen. Der Spaß kommt gut an: Die Game-App landet gleich in zwei Kategorien auf Rang 1.

Während sich im realen Leben die Welt gerade im Kampf gegen den Coronavirus befindet, unternehmen Gamer mit "Plague Inc." (0,99) genau das Gegenteil. Denn Ziel ist es, die Menschheit durch die Ausbreitung eines tödlichen Virus auszulöschen. So mancher mag sich darüber wundern, doch das Strategiespiel setzt sich auch diesmal an die Spitze.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 5,49 6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Alto's Adventure Snowman 5,49 10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Draw Climber Voodoo kostenlos 2 Dentist Bling Crazy Labs kostenlos 3 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos 4 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 5 Make It Perfect! Voodoo kostenlos 6 ID Please - Club Simulation Lion Studios kostenlos 7 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 8 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos 9 Push'em all Voodoo kostenlos 10 Sort It 3D SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Company of Heroes Feral Interactive Ltd 14,99 6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 7 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 8 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 5,49 9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 10 Alto's Adventure Snowman 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Draw Climber Voodoo kostenlos 2 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 3 Dentist Bling Crazy Labs kostenlos 4 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos 5 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM kostenlos 6 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 9 ID Please - Club Simulation Lion Studios kostenlos 10 Make It Perfect! Voodoo kostenlos

