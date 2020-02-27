Game-Charts: Sandboarding, Beine zeichnen und Viren züchten

Was kommt wohl hinter der nächsten Düne? Den iOS-Gamern hat es in dieser Woche besonders das Endless-Sandboarding-Game "Alto's Odyssey" angetan. Aber auch an "Draw Climber" finden derzeit viele Daddelfans Gefallen.
Bei vielen iOS-Nutzern heißt es gerade: ab in die Wüste! Gern lassen sie sich von Alto und seinen Freunden auf eine Reise mitnehmen, die durch sandige Landschaften führt. Denn hier gibt es einige Geheimnisse zu entdecken.
In "Alto's Odyssey" (5,49) geht es mit einem Sandboard über
Dünen und Schluchten. Außerdem hält die Wüste Sandstürme, Sternschnuppen Windstrudel und rauschendes Wasser als Überraschung bereit. Doch nicht nur die Biome dürften für viel Abwechslung sorgen. Auf die Spieler warten auch 180 Aufgaben, die den Abenteuergeist wecken sollen. Das Spiel belegt nun Platz 5 der iOS-Charts.
Weniger atmosphärisch, dafür aber umso lustiger ist das Spielerlebnis bei "Draw Climber". Hier gilt es, einen Würfel über einen anspruchsvollen Parcour zu schicken. Dafür muss man ihm jedoch erst richtig(e) Beine machen. Der Spaß kommt gut an: Die Game-App landet gleich in zwei Kategorien auf Rang 1.
Während sich im realen Leben die Welt gerade im Kampf gegen den Coronavirus befindet, unternehmen Gamer mit "
Plague Inc." (0,99) genau das Gegenteil. Denn Ziel ist es, die Menschheit durch die Ausbreitung eines tödlichen Virus auszulöschen. So mancher mag sich darüber wundern, doch das Strategiespiel setzt sich auch diesmal an die Spitze.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Alto's Odyssey
Snowman
5,49
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Alto's Adventure
Snowman
5,49
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Draw Climber
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Dentist Bling
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Make It Perfect!
Voodoo kostenlos
6
ID Please - Club Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
8
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
9
Push'em all
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Sort It 3D
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Company of Heroes
Feral Interactive Ltd
14,99
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Alto's Odyssey
Snowman
5,49
9
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Alto's Adventure
Snowman
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Draw Climber
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
3
Dentist Bling
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
4
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
5
Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
9
ID Please - Club Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
10
Make It Perfect!
Voodoo kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
(dpa)
