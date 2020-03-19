Game-Charts: Schmieden, fräsen und Fische hüten

vor 39 Min.
Wenn Schulen, Kitas, Sportvereine und Spielplätze geschlossen sind, sorgen immerhin noch Videospiele für lustige oder spannende Unterhaltung. Die iOS-Charts zeigen, was die Kids jetzt besonders gern zocken.
Spätestens jetzt, wo das öffentliche Leben nahezu still steht, dürften
Computerspiele für Schüler und Kita-Kinder unentbehrlich geworden sein. Aber mit welchen Games kämpfen die iOS-Nutzer besonders häufig gegen die Langeweile an?
Ein Spiel kann wohl gerade bei den jüngeren Gamern gut punkten. Es ist kostenlos und basiert auf einer einfachen Spielidee: Bei "Sharpen Blade" geht es ums Schmieden von Schwertern. Ziel ist es, das mächtigste Schwert herzustellen und dabei neue Klingenformen auszuprobieren. Die Kraft eines Schwertes wird schließlich an verschiedenen Speisen wie Limoflaschen oder Burgern getestet. Das scheint vielen Waffennarren Spaß zu machen - das Spiel gelangt auf Platz drei.
Noch erfolgreicher ist "Spiral Roll". Auch hier ist handwerkliches Geschick gefragt. Denn es wird Holz gefräst. Dabei entsteht spiralförmige Späne, mit der Hindernisse zerstört werden sollen. Die Game-App setzt sich in dieser Woche an die Spitze.
Fast genauso gefragt ist "
Fishdom", ein Spiel für Tierfreunde, das es auf Platz zwei schafft. Hier geht es darum, Fische zu pflegen. Die Exemplare können getauscht und designt werden. Zudem lassen sich die Aquarien mit verschiedener Unterwasserdeko in ein gemütliches Zuhause für die Fische verwandeln.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
8
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Sharpen Blade
ZPLAY
kostenlos
4
Lucky Looter
RadPirates
kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Slap Kings
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Perfect Cream
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
9
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
10
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 3,49
5
Harvey's New Eyes
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
The Whispered World Special Edition
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
3
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
4
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5
Watermarbling
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
6
Scrabble© GO
Scopely
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Dip Master
Bad Idea
kostenlos
9
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Perfect Cream
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
8
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Sharpen Blade
ZPLAY
kostenlos
4
Lucky Looter
RadPirates
kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Slap Kings
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Perfect Cream
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
9
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
10
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 3,49
5
Harvey's New Eyes
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
The Whispered World Special Edition
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
3
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
4
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5
Watermarbling
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
6
Scrabble© GO
Scopely
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Dip Master
Bad Idea
kostenlos
9
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Perfect Cream
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
