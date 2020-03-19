Newsticker

Corona-Krise: Söder droht mit Ausgangssperre – Bund plant Milliarden-Hilfspaket
Beliebte Spiele für iOS

Game-Charts: Schmieden, fräsen und Fische hüten

Bei «Sharpen Blade» können sich Gamer in der Schmiedekunst üben. Es gilt, das schärfste Schwert zu kreieren.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Wenn Schulen, Kitas, Sportvereine und Spielplätze geschlossen sind, sorgen immerhin noch Videospiele für lustige oder spannende Unterhaltung. Die iOS-Charts zeigen, was die Kids jetzt besonders gern zocken.

Spätestens jetzt, wo das öffentliche Leben nahezu still steht, dürften Computerspiele für Schüler und Kita-Kinder unentbehrlich geworden sein. Aber mit welchen Games kämpfen die iOS-Nutzer besonders häufig gegen die Langeweile an?

Ein Spiel kann wohl gerade bei den jüngeren Gamern gut punkten. Es ist kostenlos und basiert auf einer einfachen Spielidee: Bei "Sharpen Blade" geht es ums Schmieden von Schwertern. Ziel ist es, das mächtigste Schwert herzustellen und dabei neue Klingenformen auszuprobieren. Die Kraft eines Schwertes wird schließlich an verschiedenen Speisen wie Limoflaschen oder Burgern getestet. Das scheint vielen Waffennarren Spaß zu machen - das Spiel gelangt auf Platz drei.

Noch erfolgreicher ist "Spiral Roll". Auch hier ist handwerkliches Geschick gefragt. Denn es wird Holz gefräst. Dabei entsteht spiralförmige Späne, mit der Hindernisse zerstört werden sollen. Die Game-App setzt sich in dieser Woche an die Spitze.

Fast genauso gefragt ist "Fishdom", ein Spiel für Tierfreunde, das es auf Platz zwei schafft. Hier geht es darum, Fische zu pflegen. Die Exemplare können getauscht und designt werden. Zudem lassen sich die Aquarien mit verschiedener Unterwasserdeko in ein gemütliches Zuhause für die Fische verwandeln.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

