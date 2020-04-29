Game-Charts: Schneidespaß und Tierpflege

vor 35 Min.
Viele iOS-Gamer lassen es derzeit ruhig angehen und gehen einer entspannten Beschäftigung nach: Dinge aus Sand in kleine Scheibchen schneiden. Außerdem beliebt ist in dieser Woche ein Spiel, bei dem die Gamer einen Schönheitssalon betreiben.
Entspannte Musik, ein Messer und Objekte aus Sand - das sind die Zutaten des Games "ASMR-Schneiden". Ziel ist es, unterschiedliche Objekte mit dem Messer in kleine Scheibchen zu zerteilen. Ein haptisches Feedback lässt das Schneidegefühl dabei noch realer werden. Das Spiel soll Stress abbauen und landet in dieser Woche auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
In eine ganz andere Richtung geht das Spiel "Pou" (2,29 Euro), das auf Platz vier der meistgekauften iPhone-Games liegt. Hier schlüpft man in die Rolle eines Tierpflegers und kümmert sich um die Belange und Bedürfnisse eines Haustieres. Bei dem Tier handelt es sich jedoch nicht um ein uns bekanntes Wesen, sondern ein niedliches Alien-Haustier.
Auch "Super Salon" reiht sich in dieser Woche in die Game-Charts ein und belegt den dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Der Spieler lenkt die Geschicke eines Schönheitssalons und verpasst Kunden einen neuen Look. Hier sind vor allem Kreativität und Geschick gefragt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
Agent A:
Rätsel in Verkleidung Yak & co
0,49
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ASMR-Schneiden
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
2
Super Salon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Go Knots 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
4
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Perfect Makeup 3D
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
7
Hide 'N Seek!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
8
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
9
Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel
Digital Things
kostenlos
10
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Agent A:
Rätsel in Verkledung Yak & co
0,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
6
Harvey's New Eyes
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
9
Catan Classic
USM
5,49
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
2
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Super Salon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
Go Knots 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
5
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
6
Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel
Digital Things
kostenlos
7
Hide 'N Seek!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
8
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
Fortnite
Epic
Games kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
(dpa)
