vor 35 Min.

Game-Charts: Schneidespaß und Tierpflege

Viele iOS-Gamer lassen es derzeit ruhig angehen und gehen einer entspannten Beschäftigung nach: Dinge aus Sand in kleine Scheibchen schneiden. Außerdem beliebt ist in dieser Woche ein Spiel, bei dem die Gamer einen Schönheitssalon betreiben.

Entspannte Musik, ein Messer und Objekte aus Sand - das sind die Zutaten des Games "ASMR-Schneiden". Ziel ist es, unterschiedliche Objekte mit dem Messer in kleine Scheibchen zu zerteilen. Ein haptisches Feedback lässt das Schneidegefühl dabei noch realer werden. Das Spiel soll Stress abbauen und landet in dieser Woche auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

In eine ganz andere Richtung geht das Spiel "Pou" (2,29 Euro), das auf Platz vier der meistgekauften iPhone-Games liegt. Hier schlüpft man in die Rolle eines Tierpflegers und kümmert sich um die Belange und Bedürfnisse eines Haustieres. Bei dem Tier handelt es sich jedoch nicht um ein uns bekanntes Wesen, sondern ein niedliches Alien-Haustier.

Auch "Super Salon" reiht sich in dieser Woche in die Game-Charts ein und belegt den dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Der Spieler lenkt die Geschicke eines Schönheitssalons und verpasst Kunden einen neuen Look. Hier sind vor allem Kreativität und Geschick gefragt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 9 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung Yak & co 0,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ASMR-Schneiden Crazy Labs kostenlos 2 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 4 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 5 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 6 Perfect Makeup 3D Playgendary Limited kostenlos 7 Hide 'N Seek! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 9 Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel Digital Things kostenlos 10 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkledung Yak & co 0,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Catan Classic USM 5,49 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 2 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 4 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 6 Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel Digital Things kostenlos 7 Hide 'N Seek! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 9 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung Yak & co 0,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ASMR-Schneiden Crazy Labs kostenlos 2 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 4 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 5 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 6 Perfect Makeup 3D Playgendary Limited kostenlos 7 Hide 'N Seek! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 9 Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel Digital Things kostenlos 10 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkledung Yak & co 0,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Catan Classic USM 5,49 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 2 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 4 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 6 Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel Digital Things kostenlos 7 Hide 'N Seek! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 9 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung Yak & co 0,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ASMR-Schneiden Crazy Labs kostenlos 2 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 4 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 5 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 6 Perfect Makeup 3D Playgendary Limited kostenlos 7 Hide 'N Seek! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 9 Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel Digital Things kostenlos 10 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkledung Yak & co 0,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Catan Classic USM 5,49 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 2 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 4 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 6 Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel Digital Things kostenlos 7 Hide 'N Seek! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 9 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung Yak & co 0,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ASMR-Schneiden Crazy Labs kostenlos 2 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 4 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 5 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 6 Perfect Makeup 3D Playgendary Limited kostenlos 7 Hide 'N Seek! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 9 Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel Digital Things kostenlos 10 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkledung Yak & co 0,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Catan Classic USM 5,49 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 2 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 3 Super Salon Lion Studios kostenlos 4 Go Knots 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 6 Idle Life Sim - Simulatorspiel Digital Things kostenlos 7 Hide 'N Seek! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Themen folgen