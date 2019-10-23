Game-Charts: Spiel um Leben und Tod

In den Game-Charts gibt es zwei Einsteiger. Während bei "Bad North" die taktische Steuerung ganzer Truppen im Vordergrund steht, liegt der Reiz von "Fortnite" in der Unvorhersehbarkeit eines Battle-Royales.
"
Minecraft" und " Call of Duty®: Mobile" führen weiterhin die Charts an. Doch mit "Bad North" und "Fortnite" kommen zwei Einsteiger hinzu, die das Gamer-Herz höher Schlagen lassen.
Einsteiger auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPhone-Games ist "Bad North". Das Spiel versetzt iOS-Nutzer in die Rolle eines Herrschers, der sein Inselreich vor einer Horde Wikinger verteidigen und die Flucht seiner Leute organisieren muss. Bei der
Steuerung der Krieger und Truppen ist Taktik und Voraussicht gefragt. Denn getötete Kommandanten oder zerstörte Häuser sind für immer verloren.
Gekämpft wird auch bei "Fortnite". In der mobilen Version des Computerspieleklassikers taucht der Spieler in comicartige Fantasiewelten ein und versucht, aus dem Battle Royale als Sieger hervorzugehen. Alleine oder im Team mit Freunden formen die iOS-Nutzer ihr Schlachtfeld und sammeln Ressourcen oder Ausrüstung. Das beliebte Spiel schafft es in dieser Woche auf den sechsten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
8
Bad North
Raw Fury
5,49
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
1
0Grand Theft
Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
5
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
6
Stadt Land Fluss -
Wörterspiel Fanatee
kostenlos
7
Aber bitte mit Sahne
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
i
Peel Good Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Bad North
Raw Fury
5,49
4
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
4
Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele
Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
7
Rolling Domino
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Draw Race
Voodoo
kostenlos
10
Stadt Land Fluss -
Wörterspiel Fanatee
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
