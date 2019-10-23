14:51 Uhr

Game-Charts: Spiel um Leben und Tod

In den Game-Charts gibt es zwei Einsteiger. Während bei "Bad North" die taktische Steuerung ganzer Truppen im Vordergrund steht, liegt der Reiz von "Fortnite" in der Unvorhersehbarkeit eines Battle-Royales.

"Minecraft" und "Call of Duty®: Mobile" führen weiterhin die Charts an. Doch mit "Bad North" und "Fortnite" kommen zwei Einsteiger hinzu, die das Gamer-Herz höher Schlagen lassen.

Einsteiger auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPhone-Games ist "Bad North". Das Spiel versetzt iOS-Nutzer in die Rolle eines Herrschers, der sein Inselreich vor einer Horde Wikinger verteidigen und die Flucht seiner Leute organisieren muss. Bei der Steuerung der Krieger und Truppen ist Taktik und Voraussicht gefragt. Denn getötete Kommandanten oder zerstörte Häuser sind für immer verloren.

Gekämpft wird auch bei "Fortnite". In der mobilen Version des Computerspieleklassikers taucht der Spieler in comicartige Fantasiewelten ein und versucht, aus dem Battle Royale als Sieger hervorzugehen. Alleine oder im Team mit Freunden formen die iOS-Nutzer ihr Schlachtfeld und sammeln Ressourcen oder Ausrüstung. Das beliebte Spiel schafft es in dieser Woche auf den sechsten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 1 0Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 4 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 5 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos 7 Aber bitte mit Sahne Lion Studios kostenlos 8 i Peel Good Lion Studios kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49 4 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 7 Rolling Domino Lion Studios kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Draw Race Voodoo kostenlos 10 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 1 0Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 4 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 5 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos 7 Aber bitte mit Sahne Lion Studios kostenlos 8 i Peel Good Lion Studios kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49 4 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 7 Rolling Domino Lion Studios kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Draw Race Voodoo kostenlos 10 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 1 0Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 4 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 5 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos 7 Aber bitte mit Sahne Lion Studios kostenlos 8 i Peel Good Lion Studios kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49 4 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 7 Rolling Domino Lion Studios kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Draw Race Voodoo kostenlos 10 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 1 0Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 4 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 5 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos 7 Aber bitte mit Sahne Lion Studios kostenlos 8 i Peel Good Lion Studios kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49 4 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 7 Rolling Domino Lion Studios kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Draw Race Voodoo kostenlos 10 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos

Themen folgen