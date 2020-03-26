Game-Charts: Traditionelle Zocker- und Kartenspiele

vor 37 Min.
Bei der aktuellen Ausgangsbeschränkung sind Videospiele daheim besonders beliebt. Gerade die traditionellen Karten-; Zocker- und Abenteuerspiele sorgen für beste Unterhaltung.
Da überall
Ausgangsbeschränkungen wegen der Corona-Krise herrschen, boomt die virtuelle Lebenswelt. Videospiele lenken prima ab und sorgen bei allen für viel Spaß. Das traditionelle Kartenspiel " UNO!™" liegt dabei hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer. Das familienfreundliche Wettkampf-Kartenspiel verfügt über komplett neue Regeln, Turniere, Abenteuer und vieles mehr.
Ebenfalls besonders beliebt ist die App Version des Brettspiels "Spiel des Lebens", welche einen lang erwarteten Mehrspieler-Modus bietet und Spielfiguren in einer spektakulären 3D-Neubearbeitung zum Leben erwachen lässt.
Der Klassiker
Monopoly macht aus Kindern und Erwachsenen nach wie vor begeisterte Zocker. Kapitalismus pus, aber eben nur im Spiel. Auf zum hemmungslosen Geldberge sammeln.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekauft - iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis/Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
3
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
4
TFT:
Teamfight Tactics Riot Games
kostenlos
5
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
6
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
8
Quizduell MAG Interactive
kostenlos
9
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis/Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
7
Das Spiel des Lebens
Marmalade Game Studio
3,49
8
Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH
0,99
9
Ticket to Ride
Asmodee Digital
4,49
10
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
2
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
5
Wildscapes Playrix
kostenlos
6
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
kostenlos
8
Die Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts kostenlos
9
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
10
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Meistgeladene - iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis/Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
3
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
4
TFT:
Teamfight Tactics Riot Games
kostenlos
5
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
6
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
8
Quizduell MAG Interactive
kostenlos
9
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis/Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
7
Das Spiel des Lebens
Marmalade Game Studio
3,49
8
Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH
0,99
9
Ticket to Ride
Asmodee Digital
4,49
10
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
2
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
5
Wildscapes Playrix
kostenlos
6
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
kostenlos
8
Die Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts kostenlos
9
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
10
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Meistgekauft - iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis/Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
3
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
4
TFT:
Teamfight Tactics Riot Games
kostenlos
5
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
6
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
8
Quizduell MAG Interactive
kostenlos
9
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis/Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
7
Das Spiel des Lebens
Marmalade Game Studio
3,49
8
Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH
0,99
9
Ticket to Ride
Asmodee Digital
4,49
10
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
2
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
5
Wildscapes Playrix
kostenlos
6
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
kostenlos
8
Die Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts kostenlos
9
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
10
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis/Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
3
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
4
TFT:
Teamfight Tactics Riot Games
kostenlos
5
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
6
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
8
Quizduell MAG Interactive
kostenlos
9
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis/Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
6
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
7
Das Spiel des Lebens
Marmalade Game Studio
3,49
8
Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH
0,99
9
Ticket to Ride
Asmodee Digital
4,49
10
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
2
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
5
Wildscapes Playrix
kostenlos
6
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
kostenlos
8
Die Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts kostenlos
9
Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
Easybrain
kostenlos
10
Ultimate Disc
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.