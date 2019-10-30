Game-Charts: Unterwegs an geheimnisvollen Orten

Die Einsteiger dieser Woche begeben sich in dunkle und vielschichtige Fantasiewelten. Im beliebten iPad-Game "Very Little Nightmares" können Alpträume der Kindheit nachgespielt werden. Auch in "The Room: Old Sins" warten verstörende Orte auf den Spieler.
"
Minecraft" und "Plague in" führen auch in dieser Woche die Charts der meistgekauften iPad-Games an. Mit "Very Little Nightmares" kommt ein Einsteiger hinzu.
Als kleines Mädchen im gelben Regenmantel und ganz allein in einem geheimnisvollen Haus gefangen, begibt sich der Spieler in "Very Little Nightmares" auf ein Abenteuer. Ein Labyrinth aus verschiedenen Räumen und tödlichen Fallen wirft Rätsel auf, die gelöst werden müssen. Auch vor gruseligen Kreaturen sollte sich der Spieler in Acht nehmen. Nur wer alle Hindernisse überwindet, richtig kombiniert und sich nicht in die falschen Fänge begibt, kann die Geheimnisse des Hauses lösen und mit dem Leben davon kommen.
Mysteriös gestaltet sich auch die Welt in "The Room: Old Sins". Auf der Suche nach einem verschwundenen Artefakt muss sich der Spieler in ein immer wieder veränderndes Puppenhaus begeben. Die Intuitive-Touch-Steuerung sorgt für ein besonders intensives Spielerlebnis.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
4
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5
Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele
Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
6
Barber Shop!
MADBOX
kostenlos
7
Hunter Assassin
RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
kostenlos
8
Commuters!
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
4
Oceanhorn ™
FDG Mobile Games GbR
4,49
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
6
Very Little Nightmares
BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment Europe 3,99
7
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
8
Ubongo - Das wilde Legespiel USM
3,49
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
3
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Aber bitte mit Sahne
Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele
Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
10
Township
Playrix kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
4
Oceanhorn ™
FDG Mobile Games GbR
4,49
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
6
Very Little Nightmares
BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment Europe 3,99
7
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
8
Ubongo - Das wilde Legespiel USM
3,49
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
3
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Aber bitte mit Sahne
Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele
Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
10
Township
Playrix kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
4
Oceanhorn ™
FDG Mobile Games GbR
4,49
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
6
Very Little Nightmares
BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment Europe 3,99
7
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
8
Ubongo - Das wilde Legespiel USM
3,49
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
3
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Aber bitte mit Sahne
Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele
Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
10
Township
Playrix kostenlos
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
4
Oceanhorn ™
FDG Mobile Games GbR
4,49
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
6
Very Little Nightmares
BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment Europe 3,99
7
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
8
Ubongo - Das wilde Legespiel USM
3,49
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
3
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Aber bitte mit Sahne
Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele
Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
10
Township
Playrix kostenlos
