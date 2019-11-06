iPhone und iPad
Game-Charts: Verkehrschaos und Karten ordnen
"GWENT: The Witcher Card Game" gibt es nun auch für iOS. Das Strategie-Kartenspiel gehört zu den beliebtesten iPad-Games in dieser Woche. Auf den Spitzenplätzen der iOS-Charts halten sich die üblichen Verdächtigen.
"Minecraft" und "Plague in" bleiben die unangefochtenen Spitzenreiter der Game-Charts. In dieser Woche gibt es aber auch zwei Neueinsteiger:
Wer also etwas Abwechslung sucht, kann mit "Traffix: Stadtrausch" in die Rolle eines Autobahnmanagers schlüpfen. Das Spiel, bei dem es gilt, Ordnung ins Verkehrschaos zu bringen, schafft es auf den sechsten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone Games.
Scharfsinn und Spontanität sind bei dem sorgfältig gestalteten Kartenspiel "GWENT: The Witcher Card Game" gefragt. Es geht darum, die Gegner zu täuschen und mit cleveren Tricks das Blatt zu seinen Gunsten zu wenden. Das kostenlose Spiel gehört zu den Top iPad Games der Woche.
Top iPhone Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|6
|Traffix: Stadtrausch
|WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda
|4,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Slaps And Beans
|Trinity Team
|4,49
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Hunter Assassin
|RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
|kostenlos
|5
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|Barber Shop!
|MADBOX
|kostenlos
|8
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|10
|Farmers.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|4
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|5
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|6
|The Room Three
|Fireproof Games
|4,49
|7
|XCOM®: Enemy Within
|2K
|5,49
|8
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|9
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|2,29
|10
|Bad North
|Raw Fury
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|5
|GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
|CD PROJEKT S.A.
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Farmers.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen (dpa)
Top iPad Games
Meistgekauft
Meistgeladen (dpa)
