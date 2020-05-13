vor 56 Min.

"Health Bar" und "Forest": Top Ten der beliebtesten iOS-Apps

Ausgewogene Ernährung, erholsamer Schlaf und digitale Pausen - ein gesundes Leben ist oft gar nicht so einfach. Viele Apps bieten hier ihre Hilfe an. Die iOS-Charts zeigen, welche von ihnen in dieser Woche besonders gefragt sind.

Dass eine gesunde Ernährung auch lecker sein kann, beweist Anna Schürrle mit ihrer App "Health Bar". Die Anwendung liefert über 40 Rezepte mit pflanzlichen Zutaten. Zudem können Nutzer über den integrierten Shop jederzeit neue Kochideen ergänzen. Die Nachfrage ist groß. Der der 2,29 Euro teure Küchenhelfer belegt auf Anhieb Platz fünf der meistgekauften iOS-Apps.

Wer auf seine Gesundheit achtet, legt meist auch Wert auf einen erholsamen Schlaf. Ein Angebot, das sich vor allem an Watch-Träger richtet, ist der Schlaftracker "AutoSleep". Er kostet 3,49 Euro und zeichnet über Nacht das Schlafverhalten auf. Das Ergebnis erscheint dann am Morgen auf dem iPhone. Hierfür werden Einschlafzeit, Unruhephasen, Wachzeiten und Herzfrequenz analysiert. Die Informationen können zudem der Gesundheitsmonitoring-App "HeartWatch" bereitgestellt werden. "AutoSleep" klettert in dieser Woche vom achten auf den siebten Platz.

Eine andere App, die das eigene Leben zum Guten verändern könnte, heißt "Forest". Mit dem Tool sollen sich iOS-Nutzer darin üben, das mobile Gerät öfter mal wegzulegen. Die Verlockung besteht darin, dass während der Zeit, in der die App offen ist, ein Bäumchen wächst. Sobald man sie wieder verlässt, fängt die Pflanze zu welken an. Wer ist also der oder die Beste beim Aufforsten? Gleichgesinnte auf der ganzen Welt können miteinander wetteifern. Und auch das Anpflanzen echter Bäume wird durch eine Kooperation mit der Organisation "Trees for the Future" unterstützt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Health Bar Anna Schuerrle 2,29 6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 10 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 WATCHED TV WATCHED AG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Spotify Musik & Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 5 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 food with love Food with love 3,99 8 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 10 LumaFusion Luma Touch LLC 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 4 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 5 Cisco Webex Meetings Cisco kostenlos 6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

