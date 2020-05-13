"Health Bar" und "Forest": Top Ten der beliebtesten iOS-Apps

vor 56 Min.
Ausgewogene Ernährung, erholsamer Schlaf und digitale Pausen - ein gesundes Leben ist oft gar nicht so einfach. Viele Apps bieten hier ihre Hilfe an. Die iOS-Charts zeigen, welche von ihnen in dieser Woche besonders gefragt sind.
Dass eine gesunde Ernährung auch lecker sein kann, beweist Anna Schürrle mit ihrer App "Health Bar". Die Anwendung liefert über 40 Rezepte mit pflanzlichen Zutaten. Zudem können Nutzer über den integrierten Shop jederzeit neue Kochideen ergänzen. Die Nachfrage ist groß. Der der 2,29 Euro teure Küchenhelfer belegt auf Anhieb Platz fünf der meistgekauften iOS-Apps.
Wer auf seine Gesundheit achtet, legt meist auch Wert auf einen erholsamen Schlaf. Ein Angebot, das sich vor allem an Watch-Träger richtet, ist der Schlaftracker "AutoSleep". Er kostet 3,49 Euro und zeichnet über Nacht das Schlafverhalten auf. Das Ergebnis erscheint dann am Morgen auf dem
. Hierfür werden Einschlafzeit, Unruhephasen, Wachzeiten und Herzfrequenz analysiert. Die Informationen können zudem der Gesundheitsmonitoring-App "HeartWatch" bereitgestellt werden. "AutoSleep" klettert in dieser Woche vom achten auf den siebten Platz. iPhone
Eine andere App, die das eigene Leben zum Guten verändern könnte, heißt "Forest". Mit dem Tool sollen sich iOS-Nutzer darin üben, das mobile Gerät öfter mal wegzulegen. Die Verlockung besteht darin, dass während der Zeit, in der die App offen ist, ein Bäumchen wächst. Sobald man sie wieder verlässt, fängt die Pflanze zu welken an. Wer ist also der oder die Beste beim Aufforsten? Gleichgesinnte auf der ganzen Welt können miteinander wetteifern. Und auch das Anpflanzen echter Bäume wird durch eine Kooperation mit der Organisation "Trees for the Future" unterstützt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Health Bar
Anna Schuerrle
2,29
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
WATCHED TV
WATCHED AG kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Spotify Musik & Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
5
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
food with love
Food with love
3,99
8
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
LumaFusion
Luma Touch LLC
21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
6
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Health Bar
Anna Schuerrle
2,29
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
WATCHED TV
WATCHED AG kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Spotify Musik & Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
5
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
food with love
Food with love
3,99
8
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
LumaFusion
Luma Touch LLC
21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
6
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Health Bar
Anna Schuerrle
2,29
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
WATCHED TV
WATCHED AG kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Spotify Musik & Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
5
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
food with love
Food with love
3,99
8
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
LumaFusion
Luma Touch LLC
21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
6
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Health Bar
Anna Schuerrle
2,29
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
WATCHED TV
WATCHED AG kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Spotify Musik & Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
5
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
food with love
Food with love
3,99
8
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
LumaFusion
Luma Touch LLC
21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
6
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.