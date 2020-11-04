Homeoffice-Tools bei iOS-Nutzern jetzt besonders gefragt

vor 20 Min.
Ob online mit den Kollegen konferieren oder in digitalen Notizbüchern wichtige Informationen festhalten: In den App-Charts dreht sich wieder einiges um Kommunikation und Produktivität im Job.
Wegen der verschärften Corona-Lage arbeiten jetzt viele Menschen wieder von Zuhause. Damit auch im Homeoffice der Austausch mit Kollegen klappt, setzen iOS-Nutzer gern auf ein ganz bestimmtes Online-Tool:
Mit der aktuellen Nummer zwei der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps, "ZOOM Cloud Meetings", werden Konferenzen bis zu 100 Personen möglich. Wer einem Video-Meeting beitritt, braucht sich nicht um ein unaufgeräumtes Zimmer zu sorgen. Denn die App bietet virtuelle Hintergründe und sorgt so für eine neutrale Umgebung. Außerdem unterstützt die App die Zusammenarbeit am Whiteboard in Echtzeit.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche: die Produktivitäts-App "Good Notes 5" (8,99 Euro). Hiermit lässt sich handschriftlich in digitale Notizbücher, importiertn PDF-, Word- oder PowerPoint-Dateien schreiben. Beim Schreiben selbst können Nutzer zwischen Füller, Kugelschreiber oder Bleistift wechseln. Wer also unterwegs noch schnell einen Gedanken festhalten will oder einen Text verfassen muss, der findet hier eine komfortable Lösung für iPad und iPhone.
. iPhone
Unter den Top Ten auch wieder mit dabei ist die kostenlose Business-App "Microsoft Teams".
Teams". Der Microsoft-Dienst bietet Unternehmen eine Plattform für die digitale Kommunikation und Steuerung. Mit der Planung von Arbeitsabläufen sowie Chat- und Thread-Unterhaltungen soll die App einen zentralen Ort schaffen, an dem alles zusammen kommt, was ein Team benötigt. Microsoft
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Food with love
Fodd with Love
3,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,99
6
WatchChat2 for
WhatsApp XAN
Software GmbH & Co. KG 3,49
7
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH GmbH & Co., LTD. 2,29
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
9
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
10
TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeack Systems Inc
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
Lidl Plus
Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
8
PayPal
PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Discord - unterhalten, chatten
Discord, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
My Script Calculator
MyScript
3,49
6
AnkiMobile Flashcards
Ankitects Pty Ltd
27,99
7
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
Duet
Display Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
9
Messenger for
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201104-99-204928/9
(dpa)
