Houseparty, Zoom und Skype: Chat-Apps werden zum Hit

vor 31 Min.
Auch in Zeiten von Kontaktsperren muss man sich nicht aus den Augen verlieren - weder beruflich noch privat. Denn mit Video-Chat-Programmen lassen sich Treffen ins Netz verlagern. Auch als iOS-Anwendungen sind sie daher jetzt besonders gefragt.
(dpa-infocom) - Soziale Kontakte einfach einstellen? Das können die allerwenigsten. Zum Glück gibt es Apps, mit denen sich Menschen per Video austauschen können. iPhone- und iPad-Besitzer machen davon jetzt jede Menge Gebrauch. Berlin
So landet in dieser Woche "Houseparty" auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die App bietet einen Video-Treffpunkt für den Freundeskreis. Nutzer werden sofort benachrichtigt, wenn die Liebsten "im Haus" sind, und können sich dann zum Chat dazuschalten.
Auch an der Spitze der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps steht ein Programm, dass Video-Telefonie ermöglicht. Mit "Skype" können bis zu 24 Freunde oder Familienmitglieder bei einem HD-Videoanruf zusammenkommen. Ebenso lassen sich Fotos und Videos teilen oder der Bildschirm freigeben, um gemeinsam einen Blick auf bestimmte Dokumente zu werfen.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Auf den zweiten Platz folgt "Zoom". Mit der kostenlosen Meeting-App können sich sogar bis zu 100 Personen miteinander verbinden. Zudem verspricht der Entwickler eine besondere Video- und Audioqualität. Neben einem plattformübergreifenden Instant-Messaging gehört ebenfalls eine sofortige Bildschirmfreigabe zu den Features.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
5
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Houseparty Life On Air, Inc
kostenlos
2
Gradient: DNA Ancestry AI Test Ticket To The Moon, Inc.
kostenlos
3
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
4
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Spiral Roll
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
8
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
9
Perfekte Sahne
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
10
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Blitzrechnen 1 - Mathe üben
Ernst Klett Verlag GmbH, Stuttgart 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Skype für das iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
2
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
3
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8
Messenger für
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
10
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
5
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Houseparty Life On Air, Inc
kostenlos
2
Gradient: DNA Ancestry AI Test Ticket To The Moon, Inc.
kostenlos
3
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
4
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Spiral Roll
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
8
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
9
Perfekte Sahne
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
10
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Blitzrechnen 1 - Mathe üben
Ernst Klett Verlag GmbH, Stuttgart 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Skype für das iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
2
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
3
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8
Messenger für
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
10
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
5
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Houseparty Life On Air, Inc
kostenlos
2
Gradient: DNA Ancestry AI Test Ticket To The Moon, Inc.
kostenlos
3
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
4
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Spiral Roll
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
8
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
9
Perfekte Sahne
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
10
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Blitzrechnen 1 - Mathe üben
Ernst Klett Verlag GmbH, Stuttgart 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Skype für das iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
2
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
3
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8
Messenger für
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
10
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
5
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Slaps And Beans
Trinity Team
4,49
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Houseparty Life On Air, Inc
kostenlos
2
Gradient: DNA Ancestry AI Test Ticket To The Moon, Inc.
kostenlos
3
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
4
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Spiral Roll
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
8
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
9
Perfekte Sahne
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
10
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Blitzrechnen 1 - Mathe üben
Ernst Klett Verlag GmbH, Stuttgart 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Skype für das iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
2
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
3
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8
Messenger für
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
10
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.