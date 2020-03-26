Newsticker

Gesundheitsminister Spahn zur Corona-Krise: "Noch ist das die Ruhe vor dem Sturm"
Houseparty, Zoom und Skype: Chat-Apps werden zum Hit

Die App «Houseparty» ermöglicht Treffen mit Freunden per Video-Chat.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Auch in Zeiten von Kontaktsperren muss man sich nicht aus den Augen verlieren - weder beruflich noch privat. Denn mit Video-Chat-Programmen lassen sich Treffen ins Netz verlagern. Auch als iOS-Anwendungen sind sie daher jetzt besonders gefragt.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Soziale Kontakte einfach einstellen? Das können die allerwenigsten. Zum Glück gibt es Apps, mit denen sich Menschen per Video austauschen können. iPhone- und iPad-Besitzer machen davon jetzt jede Menge Gebrauch.

So landet in dieser Woche "Houseparty" auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die App bietet einen Video-Treffpunkt für den Freundeskreis. Nutzer werden sofort benachrichtigt, wenn die Liebsten "im Haus" sind, und können sich dann zum Chat dazuschalten.

Auch an der Spitze der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps steht ein Programm, dass Video-Telefonie ermöglicht. Mit "Skype" können bis zu 24 Freunde oder Familienmitglieder bei einem HD-Videoanruf zusammenkommen. Ebenso lassen sich Fotos und Videos teilen oder der Bildschirm freigeben, um gemeinsam einen Blick auf bestimmte Dokumente zu werfen.

Auf den zweiten Platz folgt "Zoom". Mit der kostenlosen Meeting-App können sich sogar bis zu 100 Personen miteinander verbinden. Zudem verspricht der Entwickler eine besondere Video- und Audioqualität. Neben einem plattformübergreifenden Instant-Messaging gehört ebenfalls eine sofortige Bildschirmfreigabe zu den Features.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
5 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
8 Slaps And Beans Trinity Team 4,49
9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49
10 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Houseparty Life On Air, Inc kostenlos
2 Gradient: DNA Ancestry AI Test Ticket To The Moon, Inc. kostenlos
3 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
4 Skype für iPhone Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos
7 Park Master KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
8 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos
9 Perfekte Sahne Playgendary Limited kostenlos
10 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
7 Antolin Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH 2,99
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99
10 Blitzrechnen 1 - Mathe üben Ernst Klett Verlag GmbH, Stuttgart 1,09
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
3 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos
4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

