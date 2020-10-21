vor 4 Min.

Kommunikation spielt in den iOS-App-Charts eine große Rolle

Ob dem Mathematiker mit seinen komplizierten Rechnungen oder dem Team, das online in Zeiten von Corona zusammen stehen muss: So manch eine App in den Top Ten dieser Woche schafft viel Abhilfe.

Viel rechnen heißt auch oft viel Papier. Wer dabei noch Ordnung hält, hat alle Hände voll zu tun. Doch das geht auch anders:

Mit der App "MyScrip Calculator" kann man handschriftliche Berechnungen durchführen und im Handumdrehen Zwischenergebnisse speichern. Außerdem enthält das interaktive Stück Papier eine Rechenfunktion und nimmt einem in Echtzeit die eigene Rechenleistung ab. Wer also täglich mit Gleichungen und viel Knobelei zu tun hat, dem ist hier mit 3,49 Euro geholfen.

In Zeiten von Corona bleibt ein gutes Kommunikationstool weiter angesagt. Deutschen App Store-Nutzer setzen in dieser Woche auf die App "TeamSpeak 3", bei der man ganz einfach über das Internet oder private Netzwerke mit Kollegen, der Familie und Menschengruppen kommunizieren und schnell Informationen austauschen kann. Aber auch Gamer nutzen die App, um sich über Strategien in Echtzeit auszutauschen.

Auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps steht "REFACE: Gesichter mischen". Die kostenlose App garantiert Schockmomente und eine große Portion Spaß. Die Hauptfunktion liegt darin, dass man sein eigenes Gesicht mittels eines Fotos auf berühmte Schauspieler oder bekannte Personen des öffentlichen Lebens setzen kann. Heraus kommt etwas, das oft zum Lachen bringt und man besser nicht jedem zeigt.

Top iPhone Apps Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH 3,99 5 Food with love Food with love 3,99

6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos

6 Treppenlauf Voodoo kostenlos 7 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting , LLC kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 REFACE : Gesichter Mischen NEOCORTEXT, INC. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 7,9927,99

6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 10 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 9 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH 3,99 5 Food with love Food with love 3,99

6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos

6 Treppenlauf Voodoo kostenlos 7 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting , LLC kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 REFACE : Gesichter Mischen NEOCORTEXT, INC. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 7,9927,99

6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 10 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 9 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH 3,99 5 Food with love Food with love 3,99

6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos

6 Treppenlauf Voodoo kostenlos 7 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting , LLC kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 REFACE : Gesichter Mischen NEOCORTEXT, INC. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 7,9927,99

6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 10 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 9 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201021-99-26894/3 (dpa)

