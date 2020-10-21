Kommunikation spielt in den iOS-App-Charts eine große Rolle

vor 4 Min.
Ob dem Mathematiker mit seinen komplizierten Rechnungen oder dem Team, das online in Zeiten von Corona zusammen stehen muss: So manch eine App in den Top Ten dieser Woche schafft viel Abhilfe.
Viel rechnen heißt auch oft viel Papier. Wer dabei noch Ordnung hält, hat alle Hände voll zu tun. Doch das geht auch anders:
Mit der App "MyScrip Calculator" kann man handschriftliche Berechnungen durchführen und im Handumdrehen Zwischenergebnisse speichern. Außerdem enthält das interaktive Stück Papier eine Rechenfunktion und nimmt einem in Echtzeit die eigene Rechenleistung ab. Wer also täglich mit Gleichungen und viel Knobelei zu tun hat, dem ist hier mit 3,49 Euro geholfen.
In Zeiten von
bleibt ein gutes Kommunikationstool weiter angesagt. Deutschen App Store-Nutzer setzen in dieser Woche auf die App "TeamSpeak 3", bei der man ganz einfach über das Internet oder private Netzwerke mit Kollegen, der Familie und Menschengruppen kommunizieren und schnell Informationen austauschen kann. Aber auch Gamer nutzen die App, um sich über Strategien in Echtzeit auszutauschen. Corona
Auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps steht "REFACE: Gesichter mischen". Die kostenlose App garantiert Schockmomente und eine große Portion Spaß. Die Hauptfunktion liegt darin, dass man sein eigenes Gesicht mittels eines Fotos auf berühmte Schauspieler oder bekannte Personen des öffentlichen Lebens setzen kann. Heraus kommt etwas, das oft zum Lachen bringt und man besser nicht jedem zeigt.
Top
Apps Meistgekauft iPhone
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp XAN
Software GmbH 3,99
5
Food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
8
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
3
Lidl Plus
Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
7
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
REFACE: Gesichter Mischen NEOCORTEXT, INC.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
AnkiMobile Flashcards
Ankitects Pty Ltd
7,9927,99
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
Duet
Display Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Bridge Constructor
Headup GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Messenger for
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
Meistgeladen
Top iPad Apps Meistgekauft
Meistgeladen
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201021-99-26894/3
(dpa)
