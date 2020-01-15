Messenger und TV-Apps bei iOS-Nutzern besonders gefragt

Gerade im Winter ist Fernsehen ein beliebter Zeitvertreib. Mit TV-Apps haben Zuschauer nicht nur eine große Auswahl an Inhalten, sondern auch einen praktischen Zugang. Das gefällt vielen iOS-Nutzern. Noch wichtiger ist für sie allerdings der passende Messenger.
Auch in dieser Woche sind "Blitzer.de PRO" und "Threema" nicht von den Spitzenplätzen der iOS-App-Charts zu vertreiben. Doch neben dem Radarwarner und dem werbefreien Messenger kommen derzeit auch TV-Apps häufig auf
und iPad. iPhone
Der Winter bringt es wohl mit sich: Viele Menschen machen es sich drinnen gemütlich und verbringen die Zeit mit Fernsehen. Dabei kommen immer öfter mobile Geräte zum Einsatz. Der Streamingdienst "
Prime Video" bietet hierfür ein riesiges Kontingent an Filmen und Serien. Um Videos überall offline ansehen zu können, stehen sie auch zum Download bereit. Prime-Mitglieder können aus mehr als 150 Channels auswählen und sie einzeln bezahlen. Ein Service, der begehrt ist. Die App landet erneut auf Platz eins. Amazon
Auch das Programm der Öffentlich-Rechtlichen kann bei iOS-Nutzern punkten. Per App haben sie Zugriff auf eine Vielzahl an Filmen, Serien und Dokus. Ebenso sind die Livestreams aller Dritten Programme jederzeit verfügbar. Ausgewählte Inhalte können auch offline geschaut werden. Zudem erleichtern Merklisten und persönliche Empfehlungen die Auswahl.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
TouchRetouch Adva-Soft
2,29
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Robert Betz App
Robert Betz Transformations GmbH 2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Procreate Pocket
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5,49
10
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik and Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
ARD Mediathek
Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
TouchRetouch Adva-Soft
2,29
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Robert Betz App
Robert Betz Transformations GmbH 2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Procreate Pocket
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5,49
10
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik and Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
ARD Mediathek
Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
TouchRetouch Adva-Soft
2,29
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Robert Betz App
Robert Betz Transformations GmbH 2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Procreate Pocket
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5,49
10
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik and Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
ARD Mediathek
Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
TouchRetouch Adva-Soft
2,29
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Robert Betz App
Robert Betz Transformations GmbH 2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Procreate Pocket
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5,49
10
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik and Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
ARD Mediathek
Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.