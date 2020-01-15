  1. Startseite
Top Ten

Messenger und TV-Apps bei iOS-Nutzern besonders gefragt

Viele iOS-Nutzer greifen derzeit auf die App «ARD Mediathek» zu.
Viele iOS-Nutzer greifen derzeit auf die App «ARD Mediathek» zu.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Gerade im Winter ist Fernsehen ein beliebter Zeitvertreib. Mit TV-Apps haben Zuschauer nicht nur eine große Auswahl an Inhalten, sondern auch einen praktischen Zugang. Das gefällt vielen iOS-Nutzern. Noch wichtiger ist für sie allerdings der passende Messenger.

Auch in dieser Woche sind "Blitzer.de PRO" und "Threema" nicht von den Spitzenplätzen der iOS-App-Charts zu vertreiben. Doch neben dem Radarwarner und dem werbefreien Messenger kommen derzeit auch TV-Apps häufig auf iPhone und iPad.

Der Winter bringt es wohl mit sich: Viele Menschen machen es sich drinnen gemütlich und verbringen die Zeit mit Fernsehen. Dabei kommen immer öfter mobile Geräte zum Einsatz. Der Streamingdienst "Amazon Prime Video" bietet hierfür ein riesiges Kontingent an Filmen und Serien. Um Videos überall offline ansehen zu können, stehen sie auch zum Download bereit. Prime-Mitglieder können aus mehr als 150 Channels auswählen und sie einzeln bezahlen. Ein Service, der begehrt ist. Die App landet erneut auf Platz eins.

Auch das Programm der Öffentlich-Rechtlichen kann bei iOS-Nutzern punkten. Per App haben sie Zugriff auf eine Vielzahl an Filmen, Serien und Dokus. Ebenso sind die Livestreams aller Dritten Programme jederzeit verfügbar. Ausgewählte Inhalte können auch offline geschaut werden. Zudem erleichtern Merklisten und persönliche Empfehlungen die Auswahl.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
3 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
6 Robert Betz App Robert Betz Transformations GmbH 2,29
7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 Procreate Pocket Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 5,49
10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
8 Spotify: Musik and Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
8 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 ARD Mediathek Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re kostenlos

