Minecraft und Plague Inc. sind iOS-Top-Games des Jahres

Unter den Top-Platzierungen in diesem Jahr durfte man über Monate hinweg oft dieselben Namen lesen. Aber auch einige Überraschungen sorgten bei iOS-Gamern für Unterhaltung.

Mit Sicherheit nicht allen, aber einigen Entwicklern hat die Krise in die Karten gespielt. Die Menschheit hat endlich wieder Zeit zu zocken, und die Macher hinter den Apps sind im Corona-Jahr zu neuen Ideen inspiriert. Ein Überblick zu den erfolgreichsten iOS-Games 2020:

Das Gratis-Game "Among Us!" erfährt seit einer Weile einen großen Hype. Sicherlich auch, weil man dank mangelnder Alternativen viel Zeit hat, mit seinen Freunden spielen kann. Doch selbst die schwerbeschäftigte US-Spitzenpolitikerin Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wurde beim Zocken mit ihren Parteikollegen gesichtet: Mehrere Hunderttausende beobachteten das Treiben im Live-Stream. Das Grundprinzip der App ist schnell zu verstehen. "Vertraue niemandem" - das klingt erst mal nach einem düsteren Glückskeks-Spruch, hat aber eine ernstzunehmende Bewandtnis. Man ist nämlich Teil einer Raumschiff-Crew, unter der sich auch Verräter befinden. Die Aufgabe besteht darin, diese Bösewichte ausfindig zu machen und anschließend per Voting von Bord zu werfen. Spannend und mit vielen Lachern gespickt, verging für viele Gamer die Lockdown-Zeit damit ein bisschen schneller.

Die Entwickler von "Mojang" haben mit "Minecraft" auch in 2020 fast ganzjährig die Top-Platzierungen gepachtet. Das über 10 Jahre alte Spiel ist wahrscheinlich eines der einflussreichsten Spiele überhaupt. Grob geht es um Materialien verschiedenster Art, sie abzubauen und an anderen Orten wieder zu errichten. In vier Spielmodi wird man zwischen Fantasiewelten, Monstern, Bösewichten und Helden seine Zeit mal mehr und mal weniger sinnvoll verdaddeln. Warum so viele Menschen Gefallen an diesem 3D-Lego ähnlichen Spiel finden und sich in ihrer Freizeit liebend gerne mit Rohstoffen eindecken, um sich davon eigene Gebäude in Blöcken zu errichten, wird mit Gewissheit noch in der einen oder anderen Dissertation unter die Lupe genommen werden.

Auf Platz eins der meistgekauften Games in 2020 steht kurioser Weise "Plague Inc.". Und zwar begann der Erfolg des Spiels schon, bevor in China von einem "neuartigen Virus" berichtet wurde. Inzwischen hat sich herausgesellt: Es ist eine erschreckend realistische Simulation dessen, was eine Pandemie bedeutet. Doch es gibt auch Nährstoff für Verschwörungserzählungen. Denn in dem Spiel von "Ndemic Creations" werden Spieler zu Wissenschaftlern, und die müssen die ganze Welt mit einem neuartigen Virus infizieren. Ziel ist es also, eine tödliche Seuche auf den Viren-Markt zu bringen und damit die Menschheit auszulöschen. Dabei muss man all den Maßnahmen und Einschränkungen, die diese Menschheit noch zu bieten hat, entgegenwirken. Vielleicht war den Entwicklern die Spielidee angesichts der wahren Pandemie irgendwann zu zynisch, denn im Update des Spiels geht es jetzt umgekehrt: Du musst ganz schnell die Welt retten, weil ein paar Wissenschaftler ein tödliches Virus verbreitet haben - tja, so kann's gehen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99

6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

11 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 12 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 13 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 7,99 14 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 15 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

16 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 17 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 18 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 4,49 19 True Skate True Axis 2,29 20 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 5 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos

6 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 7 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 8 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 9 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

11 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos 12 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 13 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 14 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 15 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos

16 Rette das Mädchen Lion Studios kostenlos 17 Neues Quizduell MAG Interactive kostenlos 18 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos 19 Easy Game - Gehirntraining Easybrain kostenlos 20 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49

6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 7 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 7,99 9 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

11 Company of Heroes Feral Interactive Ltd 14,99 12 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 13 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 14 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 15 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

16 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 17 Football Manager 2020 Touch SEGA 21,99 18 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 4,49 19 Meridian 157: Kapitel 1 NovaSoft Interactive Ltd 2,29 20 Das Spiel des Lebens Marmalade Game Studio 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 3 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 4 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos

6 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

11 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 12 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 13 Rette das Mädchen Lion Studios kostenlos 14 Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos 15 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos

16 Angry Birds 2 Rovio Entertainment Oyj kostenlos 17 Die Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos 18 Township Playrix kostenlos 19 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 20 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

