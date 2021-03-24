"Mix and Drink" und "Shoe Race" bei iOS-Gamern angesagt

vor 2 Min.
Schon einmal einen bunten Frucht-Cocktail kreiert? Das Spiel "Mix and Drink" bringt derzeit zahlreiche iOS-Gamer dazu, sich als Barkeeper zu versuchen. Doch auch ein ungewöhnliches Rennspiel wird in dieser Woche zu einem beliebten Zeitvertreib.
Einmal Barkeeper in einer Saftbar sein: Zumindest virtuell geht dieser Wunsch nun in Erfüllung. Möglich macht dies das kostenlose Spiel "Mix and Drink", dass in dieser Woche auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games landet.
In "Mix and Drink" übernimmt man die volle Kontrolle hinter dem Tresen und stellt sein Geschick als Juicetender in kleinen Minispielen unter Beweis. Während hierzulande die echten Bars geschlossen bleiben, kann man wenigstens am iPhone so tun als ob. Das scheint den Nutzern zu gefallen.
Ebenfalls äußerest populär ist "Shoe Race", die aktuelle Nummer zwei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Hier gilt es, seinen Gegnern auf sich ständig verändernden Rennstrecken davon zu laufen. Dabei kommt es allerdings nur auf das richtige Material an. Was so viel bedeutet wie: Die richtigen Schuhe entscheiden am Ende über den Sieger. Insgesamt gibt es drei verschiedene Schuhpaare, die je nach Untergrund gewechselt werden sollten, um schneller als die Kontrahenten ans Ziel zu kommen.
Noch mehr in der Gunst der iOS-Gamern steht jedoch ein ganz anderes Rennspiel. Denn Platz eins sichert sich diesmal "Happy Printer-lauf Spiele". Statt der richtigen Schuhe, ist hier ein cleveres Köpfchen gefragt. Aber nicht nur. Wer von Level zu Level aufsteigen möchte, braucht auch eine hohe Tippgeschwindigkeit.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|Appp-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,49
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|9
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Happy Printer - lauf Spiele
|Tap2Play LLC
|
|2
|Shoe Race
|BoomHits sp. z o.o.
|
|3
|Mix and Drink
|Ace Games Inc
|
|4
|Comics Bob
|SayGames LLC
|
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Warpath
|Lilith Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Shoal of fish
|Crazy Labs
|
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|
|9
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|
|10
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|7
|Die drei !!! - Picknickdrama
|USM
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Warpath
|Lilith Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|8
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Comics Bob
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|Platz
|Appp-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,49
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|9
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Happy Printer - lauf Spiele
|Tap2Play LLC
|
|2
|Shoe Race
|BoomHits sp. z o.o.
|
|3
|Mix and Drink
|Ace Games Inc
|
|4
|Comics Bob
|SayGames LLC
|
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Warpath
|Lilith Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Shoal of fish
|Crazy Labs
|
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|
|9
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|
|10
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|7
|Die drei !!! - Picknickdrama
|USM
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Warpath
|Lilith Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|8
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Comics Bob
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|Platz
|Appp-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,49
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|9
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Happy Printer - lauf Spiele
|Tap2Play LLC
|
|2
|Shoe Race
|BoomHits sp. z o.o.
|
|3
|Mix and Drink
|Ace Games Inc
|
|4
|Comics Bob
|SayGames LLC
|
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Warpath
|Lilith Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Shoal of fish
|Crazy Labs
|
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|
|9
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|
|10
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|7
|Die drei !!! - Picknickdrama
|USM
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Warpath
|Lilith Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|8
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Comics Bob
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-284995/12 (dpa)
