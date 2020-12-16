Mobile Version von "League of Legends" Spitzenreiter

Newsticker

Höchstwert: RKI meldet 952 Corona-Tote binnen 24 Stunden
iOS-Games-Charts

vor 1 Min.

Das Spiel beinhaltet die Fähigkeiten und Strategien der PC-Version.
Bild: Apple (dpa)

In der iOS-Gemeinde gibt es viele Gamer, die ordentlich anpacken können - Virtual Farming ist nach wie vor beliebt. In dieser Woche macht aber vor allem die Handy-Version eines beliebten PC-Spiels von sich reden.

Die MOBA-Fans unter den Gamern sind in dieser Woche voll aus dem Häuschen - ein Spiele-Klassiker für den PC gibt es nun endlich als mobile Version. "League of Legends: Wild Rift" hat auch gleich das höchste Level der Beliebtheitsskala erreicht - Platz 1 der iOS-Charts.

Das 5-gegen-5-MOBA-Spiel beinhaltet die Fähigkeiten und Strategien der PC-Version. Zum Spielauftakt sucht man sich den passenden Champ aus. Teamwork ist natürlich auch bei "Wild Rift" alles - denn nur gemeinsam mit den Freunden lässt sich die Rangliste erklimmen.

Auch die virtuellen Bauern sind in dieser Woche wieder fleißig. Das Farmspiel "Hay Day" schafft es mit deren Hilfe auf Platz 7 der iOS-Charts.

Der Hersteller hat dem Spiel ein neues Update verpasst. Das ändert natürlich nichts an den Aufgaben eines Farmers: Land beackern, Feldfrüchte ernten und Handelswaren mit Nachbarn und Freunden tauschen.

Top iPhone Games

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Football Manager 2021 Mobile SEGA 9,99
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 League of Legends: Wild Rift Riot Games kostenlos
2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
3 Sushi Roll 3D - Best Food Game SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Little Alchemy Jakub Koziol kostenlos
5 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
6 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos
7 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos
8 Roof Rails Voodoo kostenlos
9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Aerofly FS 2021 IPACS 10,99
5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09
8 Football Manager 2021 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Football Manager 2021 Touch SEGA 9,99
10 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 League of Legends: Wild Rift Riot Games kostenlos
3 Little Alchemy Jakub Koziol kostenlos
4 Sushi Roll 3D - Best Food Game SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
7 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
8 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 Happy Color™ - Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos

Meistgeladen

Top iPad Games

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
5 Football Manager 2021 Mobile SEGA 9,99
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 League of Legends: Wild Rift Riot Games kostenlos
2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
3 Sushi Roll 3D - Best Food Game SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Little Alchemy Jakub Koziol kostenlos
5 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
6 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos
7 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos
8 Roof Rails Voodoo kostenlos
9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Aerofly FS 2021 IPACS 10,99
5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09
8 Football Manager 2021 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Football Manager 2021 Touch SEGA 9,99
10 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 League of Legends: Wild Rift Riot Games kostenlos
3 Little Alchemy Jakub Koziol kostenlos
4 Sushi Roll 3D - Best Food Game SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
7 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
8 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 Happy Color™ - Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos

Meistgeladen

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201216-99-714589/6 (dpa)

