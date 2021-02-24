"Pokémon Go" meldet sich bei iOS-Gamern zurück

vor 48 Min.
Dass es "Pokémon Go" zurück in die Top Ten schafft, dürfte nicht nur am schönen Wetter liegen. Denn vor wenigen Tagen stand mit der Kanto-Tour mal wieder ein Großevent auf dem Programm. An die Spitze gelangt allerdings ein ungewöhnliches Parcours-Spiel.
Manch einer erinnert sich vielleicht noch an den Hype, der auf dem Schulhof um Monster-Sammelkarten aus Japan gemacht wurde. Inzwischen ist der Klassiker längst in der digitalen Welt angekommen. Vor allem das AR-Spiel "Pokémon Go" ließ Tausende Menschen durch deutsche Innenstädte wandeln.
Und auch fünf Jahre später scheint die Euphorie noch nicht vorbei: "Pokémon Go" lockt wieder einige Monsterjäger auf die Straße und belegt damit Platz 5 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. In der echten Umgebung nach den legendären Monstern zu suchen, bedeutet für viele Fans immer noch jede Menge Nervenkitzel. Vor allem zur Kanto-Tour am 20. Februar ließen sich viele iOS-Gamer den Spaß nicht nehmen.
Lustige Unterhaltung bot den iOS-Gamern in dieser Woche aber auch das Rennspiel "High Heels!". Die Entwickler dürfen sich freuen, denn ihr Spiel landet sogar auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. In schwindelerregender Höhe muss man sich durch Parcours schwingen und dabei die Heels so hoch wie möglich bekommen. Ja richtig, mit hohen Absätzen geht es über Hindernisse, Stolperfallen weicht man dabei besser aus. Eins jedoch, ist gewiss: Irgendwann kommt der reißende Absatz und vor allem Werbung.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Bee Network
|Bee Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|7
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-284995/6 (dpa)
