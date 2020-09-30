Newsticker

Die Top-Spiele der Woche

vor 37 Min.

Rätsel und Point-and-Click-Spaß mit iOS-Games

Das Spiel «Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber» ist dieser Tage sehr beliebt.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Viele Puzzle-Fans unter den iOS-Gamern verschlägt es in dieser Woche in das Harry-Potter-Universum. Außerdem wird ein klassisches Point-and-Click-Adventure krass oft gespielt.

Hogwarts-Fans aufgepasst: iOS-Gamer greifen in dieser Woche auf "Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber" aus dem Hause "Zynga Inc." zurück. Auf Basis einer Puzzle-Spielmechanik werden die Level unter anderem mithilfe von Zaubersprüchen gelöst. Das Spiel landet auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Mindestens genauso spannend geht es bei dem Point-and-Click-Adventure "Deponia" zu. Der Spieler schlüpft hier in die Rolle des Schrottplatz-Bewohners "Rufus". Dieser will der Müllhölle entkommen und erlebt auf dem Fluchtversuch ein Abenteuer nach dem anderen. "Deponia" schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgekauften iPad-Games.

Ebenfalls beliebt ist in dieser Woche das Spiel "Acrylnägel!", bei dem man die Geschicke eines Nagelstudios lenkt. Die Kunden warten mit allerlei Wünschen auf und müssen vom Spieler zufriedenstellend bedient werden. Gerade die Gestaltung der Nägel erfordert viel Kreativität und Feingefühl.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs kostenlos
3 Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber Zynga Inc. kostenlos
4 Steve - Widget Spiel Ivan De Cabo kostenlos
5 Color Roll 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
6 Mini Football Miniclip.com kostenlos
7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
8 RacerKing Small Beautiful kostenlos
9 Pfandhauskönig Lion Studios kostenlos
10 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Deponia Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber Zynga Inc. kostenlos
3 Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs kostenlos
4 Steve - Widget Spiel Ivan De Cabo kostenlos
5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
7 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos
8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
9 Mini Football Miniclip.com kostenlos
10 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200930-99-767861/8 (dpa)

