Rätsel und Point-and-Click-Spaß mit iOS-Games

vor 37 Min.
Viele Puzzle-Fans unter den iOS-Gamern verschlägt es in dieser Woche in das Harry-Potter-Universum. Außerdem wird ein klassisches Point-and-Click-Adventure krass oft gespielt.
Hogwarts-Fans aufgepasst: iOS-Gamer greifen in dieser Woche auf "
: Rätsel & Zauber" aus dem Hause "Zynga Inc." zurück. Auf Basis einer Puzzle-Spielmechanik werden die Level unter anderem mithilfe von Zaubersprüchen gelöst. Das Spiel landet auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. Harry Potter
Mindestens genauso spannend geht es bei dem Point-and-Click-Adventure "Deponia" zu. Der Spieler schlüpft hier in die Rolle des Schrottplatz-Bewohners "Rufus". Dieser will der Müllhölle entkommen und erlebt auf dem Fluchtversuch ein Abenteuer nach dem anderen. "Deponia" schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgekauften iPad-Games.
Ebenfalls beliebt ist in dieser Woche das Spiel "Acrylnägel!", bei dem man die Geschicke eines Nagelstudios lenkt. Die Kunden warten mit allerlei Wünschen auf und müssen vom Spieler zufriedenstellend bedient werden. Gerade die Gestaltung der Nägel erfordert viel Kreativität und Feingefühl.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
Zynga Inc. kostenlos
4
Steve - Widget Spiel
Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
5
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Mini Football
Miniclip.com
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers
Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
RacerKing
Small Beautiful
kostenlos
9
Pfandhauskönig
Lion Studios
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Harvey's New Eyes
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
Zynga Inc. kostenlos
3
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
4
Steve - Widget Spiel
Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
7
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Mini Football
Miniclip.com
kostenlos
10
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
Zynga Inc. kostenlos
4
Steve - Widget Spiel
Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
5
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Mini Football
Miniclip.com
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers
Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
RacerKing
Small Beautiful
kostenlos
9
Pfandhauskönig
Lion Studios
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Harvey's New Eyes
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
Zynga Inc. kostenlos
3
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
4
Steve - Widget Spiel
Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
7
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Mini Football
Miniclip.com
kostenlos
10
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
Zynga Inc. kostenlos
4
Steve - Widget Spiel
Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
5
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Mini Football
Miniclip.com
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers
Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
RacerKing
Small Beautiful
kostenlos
9
Pfandhauskönig
Lion Studios
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Harvey's New Eyes
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
Zynga Inc. kostenlos
3
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
4
Steve - Widget Spiel
Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
7
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Mini Football
Miniclip.com
kostenlos
10
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
Zynga Inc. kostenlos
4
Steve - Widget Spiel
Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
5
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Mini Football
Miniclip.com
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers
Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
RacerKing
Small Beautiful
kostenlos
9
Pfandhauskönig
Lion Studios
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Harvey's New Eyes
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Harry Potter: Rätsel & Zauber
Zynga Inc. kostenlos
3
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
4
Steve - Widget Spiel
Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
7
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Mini Football
Miniclip.com
kostenlos
10
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200930-99-767861/8
(dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.