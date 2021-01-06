05:26 Uhr

Secondhand Klamotten loswerden und ein Baby besser verstehen

Wer kennt es nicht - an einigen Stücken hängt man, aber man trägt sie einfach nicht mehr. Also warum nicht einfach Secondhand verkaufen und sich ein bisschen dazu verdienen? Time to say Goodbye liebe Jeans.

Der Kleiderschrank ist voll und die meisten Klamotten hat man ohnehin schon seit Ewigkeiten nicht mehr getragen? Dann ist es höchste Zeit ein paar Teile loszuwerden und daran sogar noch ein paar Groschen zu verdienen.

"Kleiderkreisel" und "Mamikreisel" haben sich nun in einer App fusioniert und greifen damit auf eine ziemliche große Community zu. "Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen" nennt sich diese Plattform und macht es sich momentan in den Top-Platzierungen gemütlich. Das Prinzip ist einfach: wie auch schon bei beiden Vorgängern, klickt man sich durch die Kleiderschränke verschiedener privater Anbieter oder man wird selber solch einer, indem man seine Besten Teile zum Verkauf anbietet. Ganz egal ob Shirts, Schuhe oder Accessoires - Hauptsache Secondhand. Wer also seinen ungenutzten Klamotten ein zweites Leben schenken möchte, der ist hier genau richtig.

Auf Platz 8 der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps steht momentan "Oje, ich wachse!" (4,49 Euro). Egal ob Helikopter-Dad oder frisch gebackene Mutter - das Tool ist durchaus interessant und liefert lohnenswertes Hintergrundwissen. Wer also die Entwicklung seines Babys im Blick behalten möchte oder das Baby-Gebrabbel nicht versteht, dem dürfte hiermit geholfen sein.

Den Teint ein bisschen dunkler, die Augenringe ein wenig kaschieren und ein bisschen was an den Wangen wegnehmen - jaja, so ist das heutzutage. Wer auf seinen Fotos besser als im echten Leben aussehen will, dem hilft die App "Facetune". Für 4,49 Euro gibt es den Bild-Editor im Store und garantiert makellose Looks auf allen Portraits. Und es scheint gerade so, als ob sehr Viele den Facetuner brauchen, denn der macht es sich auf Platz 9 gemütlich. Schade nur, dass man in Realität nicht genauso aussehen kann. Tipp: da könnte ein gesunder Schlaf und jeden Tag ein bisschen frische Luft helfen.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Prei in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Minecraft Mojang Mojang 7,99 3 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

6 food with love Food with love 3,99 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 2 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 3 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos

6 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 7 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos 9 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49 8 ACTIVITY Original Piatnik 5,49 9 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99 10 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos

6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 9 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgeladen

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft

Meistgeladen

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210105-99-905937/7 (dpa)

