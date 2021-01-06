Secondhand Klamotten loswerden und ein Baby besser verstehen

Wer kennt es nicht - an einigen Stücken hängt man, aber man trägt sie einfach nicht mehr. Also warum nicht einfach Secondhand verkaufen und sich ein bisschen dazu verdienen? Time to say Goodbye liebe Jeans.
Der Kleiderschrank ist voll und die meisten Klamotten hat man ohnehin schon seit Ewigkeiten nicht mehr getragen? Dann ist es höchste Zeit ein paar Teile loszuwerden und daran sogar noch ein paar Groschen zu verdienen.
"Kleiderkreisel" und "Mamikreisel" haben sich nun in einer App fusioniert und greifen damit auf eine ziemliche große Community zu. "Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen" nennt sich diese Plattform und macht es sich momentan in den Top-Platzierungen gemütlich. Das Prinzip ist einfach: wie auch schon bei beiden Vorgängern, klickt man sich durch die Kleiderschränke verschiedener privater Anbieter oder man wird selber solch einer, indem man seine Besten Teile zum Verkauf anbietet. Ganz egal ob Shirts, Schuhe oder Accessoires - Hauptsache Secondhand. Wer also seinen ungenutzten Klamotten ein zweites Leben schenken möchte, der ist hier genau richtig.
Auf Platz 8 der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps steht momentan "Oje, ich wachse!" (4,49 Euro). Egal ob Helikopter-Dad oder frisch gebackene Mutter - das Tool ist durchaus interessant und liefert lohnenswertes Hintergrundwissen. Wer also die Entwicklung seines Babys im Blick behalten möchte oder das Baby-Gebrabbel nicht versteht, dem dürfte hiermit geholfen sein.
Den Teint ein bisschen dunkler, die Augenringe ein wenig kaschieren und ein bisschen was an den Wangen wegnehmen - jaja, so ist das heutzutage. Wer auf seinen Fotos besser als im echten Leben aussehen will, dem hilft die App "Facetune". Für 4,49 Euro gibt es den Bild-Editor im Store und garantiert makellose Looks auf allen Portraits. Und es scheint gerade so, als ob sehr Viele den Facetuner brauchen, denn der macht es sich auf Platz 9 gemütlich. Schade nur, dass man in Realität nicht genauso aussehen kann. Tipp: da könnte ein gesunder Schlaf und jeden Tag ein bisschen frische Luft helfen.
Top
iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Prei in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Minecraft Mojang
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210105-99-905937/7 (dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.