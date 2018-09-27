Spiele-Charts: Monsterzüchter und Welteroberer

vor 19 Min.
Eine Zivilisation aufbauen - diesen Auftrag nehmen iOS-Gamer derzeit besonders gern an. Ebenfalls angesagt ist die Hege und Pflege süßer Monster.
Kreaturen oder gar ganze Welten erschaffen - das steht diese Woche in den iOS-Game-Charts hoch im Kurs. Beliebt sind vor allem "Hatchi" und "Rise of Civilizations".
Wer in den 1990er Jahren mit Begeisterung ein virtuelles Haustier betreut hat, den lässt die App "Hatchi" (1,09 Euro) sicher in Nostalgie schwelgen. In dem Retro-Spiel kümmert man sich um ein kleines digitales Tierchen und muss dafür sorgen, dass es zu einem gesunden und glücklichen Hatchi-Monster aufwächst. Außerdem kann man mit seinem Hatchi in Multi-Spieler-Kampfspielen gegen andere in die Schlacht ziehen.
Welcher Herrscher-Typ bist du? Das lässt sich in dem Spiel "Rise of Civilizations" (In-App-Käufe möglich) herausfinden. Nachdem man aus mehreren vorgegebenen historischen Stämmen einen ausgewählt hat, kann man eine Zivilisation erschaffen, neue Gebiete erkunden und gegen andere Stämme in den Kampf ziehen. Größen wie Julius Cäsar, Sun Tzu oder Jeanne d'Arc stehen dabei als Berater zur Verfügung.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Hatchi
Portable Pixels
1,09
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
My Child Lebensborn
Sarepta Studio AS
3,49
6
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
2,29
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
10
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Happy Glass
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Go Fish!
Kwalee
kostenlos
4
Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
Gaga Games
kostenlos
5
Tornado.io!
Voodoo
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Bombz!
LE TUI NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
kostenlos
8
Placemino
Dan Hu
kostenlos
9
PAC-MAN Lite
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
kostenlos
10
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
5
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
Atari
6,99
8
Bloons TD 5 HD
Ninja Kiwi
3,49
9
Homo Machina
ARTE Experience
3,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Happy Glass
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Rise of Civilizations
Lilith Games
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
6
Go Fish!
Kwalee
kostenlos
7
PAC-MAN Lite
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
kostenlos
8
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
9
The Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
10
Happy Color Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Hatchi
Portable Pixels
1,09
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
My Child Lebensborn
Sarepta Studio AS
3,49
6
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
2,29
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
10
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Happy Glass
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Go Fish!
Kwalee
kostenlos
4
Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
Gaga Games
kostenlos
5
Tornado.io!
Voodoo
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Bombz!
LE TUI NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
kostenlos
8
Placemino
Dan Hu
kostenlos
9
PAC-MAN Lite
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
kostenlos
10
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
5
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
Atari
6,99
8
Bloons TD 5 HD
Ninja Kiwi
3,49
9
Homo Machina
ARTE Experience
3,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Happy Glass
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Rise of Civilizations
Lilith Games
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
6
Go Fish!
Kwalee
kostenlos
7
PAC-MAN Lite
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
kostenlos
8
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
9
The Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
10
Happy Color Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Hatchi
Portable Pixels
1,09
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
My Child Lebensborn
Sarepta Studio AS
3,49
6
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
2,29
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
10
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Happy Glass
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Go Fish!
Kwalee
kostenlos
4
Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
Gaga Games
kostenlos
5
Tornado.io!
Voodoo
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Bombz!
LE TUI NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
kostenlos
8
Placemino
Dan Hu
kostenlos
9
PAC-MAN Lite
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
kostenlos
10
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
5
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
Atari
6,99
8
Bloons TD 5 HD
Ninja Kiwi
3,49
9
Homo Machina
ARTE Experience
3,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Happy Glass
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Rise of Civilizations
Lilith Games
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
6
Go Fish!
Kwalee
kostenlos
7
PAC-MAN Lite
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
kostenlos
8
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
9
The Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
10
Happy Color Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Hatchi
Portable Pixels
1,09
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
My Child Lebensborn
Sarepta Studio AS
3,49
6
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
2,29
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
10
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Happy Glass
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Go Fish!
Kwalee
kostenlos
4
Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
Gaga Games
kostenlos
5
Tornado.io!
Voodoo
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Bombz!
LE TUI NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
kostenlos
8
Placemino
Dan Hu
kostenlos
9
PAC-MAN Lite
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
kostenlos
10
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
5
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
2,29
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
Atari
6,99
8
Bloons TD 5 HD
Ninja Kiwi
3,49
9
Homo Machina
ARTE Experience
3,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Happy Glass
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Rise of Civilizations
Lilith Games
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
6
Go Fish!
Kwalee
kostenlos
7
PAC-MAN Lite
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
kostenlos
8
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
9
The Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
10
Happy Color Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.