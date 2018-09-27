vor 19 Min.

Spiele-Charts: Monsterzüchter und Welteroberer Digital

Erfolgreich in den Game-Charts: das Strategiespiel «Rise of Civilizations».

Eine Zivilisation aufbauen - diesen Auftrag nehmen iOS-Gamer derzeit besonders gern an. Ebenfalls angesagt ist die Hege und Pflege süßer Monster.

Kreaturen oder gar ganze Welten erschaffen - das steht diese Woche in den iOS-Game-Charts hoch im Kurs. Beliebt sind vor allem "Hatchi" und "Rise of Civilizations".

Wer in den 1990er Jahren mit Begeisterung ein virtuelles Haustier betreut hat, den lässt die App "Hatchi" (1,09 Euro) sicher in Nostalgie schwelgen. In dem Retro-Spiel kümmert man sich um ein kleines digitales Tierchen und muss dafür sorgen, dass es zu einem gesunden und glücklichen Hatchi-Monster aufwächst. Außerdem kann man mit seinem Hatchi in Multi-Spieler-Kampfspielen gegen andere in die Schlacht ziehen.

Welcher Herrscher-Typ bist du? Das lässt sich in dem Spiel "Rise of Civilizations" (In-App-Käufe möglich) herausfinden. Nachdem man aus mehreren vorgegebenen historischen Stämmen einen ausgewählt hat, kann man eine Zivilisation erschaffen, neue Gebiete erkunden und gegen andere Stämme in den Kampf ziehen. Größen wie Julius Cäsar, Sun Tzu oder Jeanne d'Arc stehen dabei als Berater zur Verfügung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Hatchi Portable Pixels 1,09 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 My Child Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49 6 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49 7 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 2,29 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 10 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos 2 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos 3 Go Fish! Kwalee kostenlos 4 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Gaga Games kostenlos 5 Tornado.io! Voodoo kostenlos 6 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 7 Bombz! LE TUI NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. kostenlos 8 Placemino Dan Hu kostenlos 9 PAC-MAN Lite BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. kostenlos 10 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Baldur's Gate II: EE Overhaul Games 10,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 5 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 2,29 6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 7 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99 8 Bloons TD 5 HD Ninja Kiwi 3,49 9 Homo Machina ARTE Experience 3,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos 2 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos 3 Rise of Civilizations Lilith Games kostenlos 4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 6 Go Fish! Kwalee kostenlos 7 PAC-MAN Lite BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. kostenlos 8 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos 9 The Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos 10 Happy Color Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

