"TeacherTool" und "Sky Guide" bei iOS-Nutzern gefragt

Gehen die Sommerferien zu Ende, bereiten sich auch Lehrer wieder auf die Schule vor. Ein großer Teil von ihnen setzt dabei auf die App "TeacherTool". Ebenfalls in dieser Woche unter den iOS-Hits: der Sternenführer "Sky Guide".

Mehrere Bundesländer sind bereits ins neue Schuljahr gestartet. Da heißt es auch für Lehrer wieder: ran an die Arbeit. Dass sich viele dafür die passende technische Hilfe suchen, zeigt der Neueinstieg von "TeacherTool".

Der digitale Lehrerkalender ist seit 2009 auf dem Markt und soll die Schülerverwaltung vereinfachen. Lehrer können hiermit Informationen über die Schüler bündeln, die Leistungsentwicklung verfolgen und entsprechende Noten vergeben. Zudem verspricht der Entwickler eine hohe Datensicherheit. Auch wenn die App für 27,99 Euro nicht gerade günstig ist, schafft sie es in dieser Woche auf Platz fünf der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Im August bereiten sich nicht nur viele auf die Schule vor. Auch Astronomie-Fans sind derzeit schwer beschäftigt. Denn jetzt tut sich so einiges am Sternenhimmel. Gerade fliegt etwa der Asteroid "2011 ES4" an der Erde vorbei. Aber wie erkennt man ihn? Mit "Sky Guide" (3,49 Euro) lassen sich Sternbilder, Planeten und Satelliten finden und voneinander unterscheiden. Nutzer müssen einfach mit ihrem iPhone den Nachthimmel anpeilen und erhalten viele Informationen über die anvisierten Himmelskörper. Damit sichert sich die iPad-Anwendung ebenfalls Rang fünf.

Nicht von Platz eins zu vertreiben ist "Blitzer.de PRO" (0,49). Die App warnt Autofahrer vor festen und mobilen Gefahren, Staus, Unfällen und Baustellen und zeigt sie auf einer Karte an. Ein Feature, das gerade in der Reisezeit bei iOS-Nutzern gut ankommt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49 6 Oje, ich wachse! - DE Domus Technica 4,49 7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 8 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0.99 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 4 ALIVE: Live Wallpaper 4K Maker Mobile Billing Activities S.L. kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos 10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 6 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99 9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 2 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 5 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 7 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 8 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 9 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 10 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos

