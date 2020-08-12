"TeacherTool" und "Sky Guide" bei iOS-Nutzern gefragt

vor 40 Min.
Gehen die Sommerferien zu Ende, bereiten sich auch Lehrer wieder auf die Schule vor. Ein großer Teil von ihnen setzt dabei auf die App "TeacherTool". Ebenfalls in dieser Woche unter den iOS-Hits: der Sternenführer "Sky Guide".
Mehrere Bundesländer sind bereits ins neue Schuljahr gestartet. Da heißt es auch für Lehrer wieder: ran an die Arbeit. Dass sich viele dafür die passende technische Hilfe suchen, zeigt der Neueinstieg von "TeacherTool".
Der digitale Lehrerkalender ist seit 2009 auf dem Markt und soll die Schülerverwaltung vereinfachen. Lehrer können hiermit Informationen über die Schüler bündeln, die Leistungsentwicklung verfolgen und entsprechende Noten vergeben. Zudem verspricht der Entwickler eine hohe Datensicherheit. Auch wenn die App für 27,99 Euro nicht gerade günstig ist, schafft sie es in dieser Woche auf Platz fünf der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.
Im August bereiten sich nicht nur viele auf die Schule vor. Auch Astronomie-Fans sind derzeit schwer beschäftigt. Denn jetzt tut sich so einiges am Sternenhimmel. Gerade fliegt etwa der Asteroid "2011 ES4" an der Erde vorbei. Aber wie erkennt man ihn? Mit "Sky Guide" (3,49 Euro) lassen sich Sternbilder, Planeten und Satelliten finden und voneinander unterscheiden. Nutzer müssen einfach mit ihrem
den Nachthimmel anpeilen und erhalten viele Informationen über die anvisierten Himmelskörper. Damit sichert sich die iPad-Anwendung ebenfalls Rang fünf. iPhone
Nicht von Platz eins zu vertreiben ist "Blitzer.de PRO" (0,49). Die App warnt Autofahrer vor festen und mobilen Gefahren, Staus, Unfällen und Baustellen und zeigt sie auf einer Karte an. Ein Feature, das gerade in der Reisezeit bei iOS-Nutzern gut ankommt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
food with love
Food with love
3,99
5
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
6
Oje, ich wachse! -
DE Domus Technica
4,49
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
8
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0.99
9
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
4
ALIVE: Live Wallpaper 4K Maker
Mobile Billing Activities S.L.
kostenlos
5
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
PayPal
PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling
27,99
6
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
7
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
9
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
3
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
6
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
7
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
10
Messenger für
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200812-99-139724/2
(dpa)
