Third-Person-Shooter "Fortnite" erobert die Game-Charts

vor 5 Min.
Nach dem großen Erfolg auf PC, Mac und den Konsolen sichert sich der mobile Ableger des Shooters "Fortnite" diese Woche direkt den ersten Platz der kostenlosen Game-Charts. Rollenspiel-Fans haben ein Auge auf das iPad-Spiel "Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition" geworfen.
Der Erfolg von "Fortnite" geht weiter: Die mobile Version für iPhone und
iPad schießt auf den ersten Platz der Game-Charts. Da gehen klassische Rollenspiele wie "Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition" fast etwas unter.
Battle-Royale-Modus und Comic-Grafik begeistern Millionen Spieler weltweit und erklären den großen Hype um das Free-to-Play-Game "Fortnite". Smartphone-Besitzer dürfen sich nun endlich auch in den Überlebenskampf stürzen. Gespielt wird in der Third-Person-Perspektive und Ziel ist es, sich in einem immer kleiner werdenden Spielbereich gegen bis zu 99 gegnerische Gamer durchzusetzen.
Mit "Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition" von Red Hook Studios Inc. ist diesmal ein klassisches Rollenspiel mit in den iPad-Charts. In diesem finsteren Spiel führt der Spieler eine Gruppe Helden in einer fantastischen Welt gegen üble Zauberer und grausame Monster ins Gefecht. Das Ganze spielt, wie man dem Namen schon entnehmen kann, hauptsächlich in einem Kerker voller Rätsel und Fallen. Das Spiel kostet 5,49 Euro.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
4
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
5
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Tank Hero
Clapfoot Inc.
0,49
8
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
3,49
9
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
3,49
10
AR Smash Tanks!
:DUMPLING design
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Würdest du lieber? - WDL
Alexandre Aminot
kostenlos
5
My Tamagotchi Forever
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
kostenlos
6
Würdest du lieber?
Daniel Lulic
kostenlos
7
Will it Crush?
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Car vs Cops
Ketchapp
kostenlos
9
Sky Ball
Ketchapp
kostenlos
10
Snake VS Block
Voodoo
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
3
Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition
Red Hook Studios Inc.
5,49
4
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
3,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
7
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
10
FROST
kunabi brother GmbH
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
4
Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen
Easybrain
kostenlos
5
My Tamagotchi Forever
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Bomber Clash
Jinyong Yang
kostenlos
8
Super Mario Run
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rules of Survival
NetEase Games
kostenlos
10
Toon Blast
Peak Games
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
4
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
5
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Tank Hero
Clapfoot Inc.
0,49
8
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
3,49
9
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
3,49
10
AR Smash Tanks!
:DUMPLING design
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Würdest du lieber? - WDL
Alexandre Aminot
kostenlos
5
My Tamagotchi Forever
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
kostenlos
6
Würdest du lieber?
Daniel Lulic
kostenlos
7
Will it Crush?
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Car vs Cops
Ketchapp
kostenlos
9
Sky Ball
Ketchapp
kostenlos
10
Snake VS Block
Voodoo
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
3
Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition
Red Hook Studios Inc.
5,49
4
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
3,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
7
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
10
FROST
kunabi brother GmbH
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
4
Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen
Easybrain
kostenlos
5
My Tamagotchi Forever
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Bomber Clash
Jinyong Yang
kostenlos
8
Super Mario Run
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rules of Survival
NetEase Games
kostenlos
10
Toon Blast
Peak Games
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
4
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
5
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Tank Hero
Clapfoot Inc.
0,49
8
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
3,49
9
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
3,49
10
AR Smash Tanks!
:DUMPLING design
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Würdest du lieber? - WDL
Alexandre Aminot
kostenlos
5
My Tamagotchi Forever
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
kostenlos
6
Würdest du lieber?
Daniel Lulic
kostenlos
7
Will it Crush?
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Car vs Cops
Ketchapp
kostenlos
9
Sky Ball
Ketchapp
kostenlos
10
Snake VS Block
Voodoo
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
3
Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition
Red Hook Studios Inc.
5,49
4
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
3,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
7
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
10
FROST
kunabi brother GmbH
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
4
Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen
Easybrain
kostenlos
5
My Tamagotchi Forever
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Bomber Clash
Jinyong Yang
kostenlos
8
Super Mario Run
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rules of Survival
NetEase Games
kostenlos
10
Toon Blast
Peak Games
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
4
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
5
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Tank Hero
Clapfoot Inc.
0,49
8
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
3,49
9
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
3,49
10
AR Smash Tanks!
:DUMPLING design
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Würdest du lieber? - WDL
Alexandre Aminot
kostenlos
5
My Tamagotchi Forever
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
kostenlos
6
Würdest du lieber?
Daniel Lulic
kostenlos
7
Will it Crush?
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Car vs Cops
Ketchapp
kostenlos
9
Sky Ball
Ketchapp
kostenlos
10
Snake VS Block
Voodoo
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
3
Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition
Red Hook Studios Inc.
5,49
4
Bridge Constructor Portal
Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
3,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
7
Hitman Sniper
SQUARE ENIX INC
0,49
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
10
FROST
kunabi brother GmbH
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
4
Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen
Easybrain
kostenlos
5
My Tamagotchi Forever
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Bomber Clash
Jinyong Yang
kostenlos
8
Super Mario Run
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rules of Survival
NetEase Games
kostenlos
10
Toon Blast
Peak Games
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an digital@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.