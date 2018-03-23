vor 5 Min.

Third-Person-Shooter "Fortnite" erobert die Game-Charts Digital

Nach dem großen Erfolg auf PC, Mac und den Konsolen sichert sich der mobile Ableger des Shooters "Fortnite" diese Woche direkt den ersten Platz der kostenlosen Game-Charts. Rollenspiel-Fans haben ein Auge auf das iPad-Spiel "Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition" geworfen.

Der Erfolg von "Fortnite" geht weiter: Die mobile Version für iPhone und iPad schießt auf den ersten Platz der Game-Charts. Da gehen klassische Rollenspiele wie "Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition" fast etwas unter.

Battle-Royale-Modus und Comic-Grafik begeistern Millionen Spieler weltweit und erklären den großen Hype um das Free-to-Play-Game "Fortnite". Smartphone-Besitzer dürfen sich nun endlich auch in den Überlebenskampf stürzen. Gespielt wird in der Third-Person-Perspektive und Ziel ist es, sich in einem immer kleiner werdenden Spielbereich gegen bis zu 99 gegnerische Gamer durchzusetzen.

Mit "Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition" von Red Hook Studios Inc. ist diesmal ein klassisches Rollenspiel mit in den iPad-Charts. In diesem finsteren Spiel führt der Spieler eine Gruppe Helden in einer fantastischen Welt gegen üble Zauberer und grausame Monster ins Gefecht. Das Ganze spielt, wie man dem Namen schon entnehmen kann, hauptsächlich in einem Kerker voller Rätsel und Fallen. Das Spiel kostet 5,49 Euro.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 4 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49 5 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09 6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 7 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49 8 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup Games GmbH & Co KG 3,49 9 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 3,49 10 AR Smash Tanks! :DUMPLING design 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 2 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos 3 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 4 Würdest du lieber? - WDL Alexandre Aminot kostenlos 5 My Tamagotchi Forever BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe kostenlos 6 Würdest du lieber? Daniel Lulic kostenlos 7 Will it Crush? Voodoo kostenlos 8 Car vs Cops Ketchapp kostenlos 9 Sky Ball Ketchapp kostenlos 10 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 3 Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition Red Hook Studios Inc. 5,49 4 Bridge Constructor Portal Headup Games GmbH & Co KG 3,49 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Baldur's Gate II: EE Overhaul Games 10,99 7 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49 8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 9 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 FROST kunabi brother GmbH 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 2 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos 3 Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos 4 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos 5 My Tamagotchi Forever BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe kostenlos 6 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 7 Bomber Clash Jinyong Yang kostenlos 8 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 9 Rules of Survival NetEase Games kostenlos 10 Toon Blast Peak Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

