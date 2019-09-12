Top Apps: Anwendungen für Kinder und Erwachsene

vor 11 Min.
In den iOS-App-Charts befinden sich wieder Anwendungen für Groß und Klein. Während Kinder sich vor allem für einen Streaming-Dienst begeistern, nutzen Erwachsene gern ein Tool für das Online- und Mobile-Banking.
Nachdem "WhatsApp" seine Spitzenposition in den App-Charts verloren hatte, musste sich die Anwendung lange Zeit mit den unteren Rängen begnügen. Jetzt befindet sie sich als Nummer eins wieder an ihrem gewohnten Platz.
Besonders erfolgreich bei den jungen iOS-Nutzern ist derzeit "YouTube Kids". Die App des Streaming-Dienstes ist speziell für Kinder konzipiert, die auf ihrem Gerät viele lustige wie lehrreiche Videos abspielen können. Der Neueinsteiger belegt in dieser Woche den sechsten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Ebenfalls neu dabei ist die Sparkassen-App "S-pushTAN", die vor allem iPhone-Nutzer häufig heruntergeladen haben. Mit der kostenlosen Anwendung lassen sich TANs sowohl für das Online- als auch das Mobile-Banking generieren. Sie landet auf dem siebten Platz der Top Ten.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
PeakFinder AR
Fabio Soldati
5,49
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Lime - immer mobil
Neutron Holdings. Inc.
kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
7
S-pushTAN
Star Finanz GmbH
kostenlos
8
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
8
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
6
YouTube Kids
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
PeakFinder AR
Fabio Soldati
5,49
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Lime - immer mobil
Neutron Holdings. Inc.
kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
7
S-pushTAN
Star Finanz GmbH
kostenlos
8
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
8
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
6
YouTube Kids
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
PeakFinder AR
Fabio Soldati
5,49
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Lime - immer mobil
Neutron Holdings. Inc.
kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
7
S-pushTAN
Star Finanz GmbH
kostenlos
8
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
8
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
6
YouTube Kids
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
PeakFinder AR
Fabio Soldati
5,49
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Lime - immer mobil
Neutron Holdings. Inc.
kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
7
S-pushTAN
Star Finanz GmbH
kostenlos
8
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
8
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
6
YouTube Kids
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.