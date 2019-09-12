  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

vor 11 Min.

Top Apps: Anwendungen für Kinder und Erwachsene

Mit «YouTube Kids» können Kinder viele lehrreiche Videos abspielen. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Mit «YouTube Kids» können Kinder viele lehrreiche Videos abspielen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

In den iOS-App-Charts befinden sich wieder Anwendungen für Groß und Klein. Während Kinder sich vor allem für einen Streaming-Dienst begeistern, nutzen Erwachsene gern ein Tool für das Online- und Mobile-Banking.

Nachdem "WhatsApp" seine Spitzenposition in den App-Charts verloren hatte, musste sich die Anwendung lange Zeit mit den unteren Rängen begnügen. Jetzt befindet sie sich als Nummer eins wieder an ihrem gewohnten Platz.

Besonders erfolgreich bei den jungen iOS-Nutzern ist derzeit "YouTube Kids". Die App des Streaming-Dienstes ist speziell für Kinder konzipiert, die auf ihrem Gerät viele lustige wie lehrreiche Videos abspielen können. Der Neueinsteiger belegt in dieser Woche den sechsten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Ebenfalls neu dabei ist die Sparkassen-App "S-pushTAN", die vor allem iPhone-Nutzer häufig heruntergeladen haben. Mit der kostenlosen Anwendung lassen sich TANs sowohl für das Online- als auch das Mobile-Banking generieren. Sie landet auf dem siebten Platz der Top Ten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
6 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 PeakFinder AR Fabio Soldati 5,49
10 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Lime - immer mobil Neutron Holdings. Inc. kostenlos
6 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7 S-pushTAN Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos
8 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49
6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
7 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99
8 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 YouTube Kids Google LLC kostenlos
7 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
8 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

