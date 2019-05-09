  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. Top-Apps: Auf coole Art chatten und smart einkaufen

Für iPhone und iPad

13:06 Uhr

Top-Apps: Auf coole Art chatten und smart einkaufen

Die App «PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld» ist ein Shopping-Assistent, der sich an die persönlichen Kaufgewohnheiten und Interessen der Nutzer anpasst. Foto: App Store von Apple
Die App «PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld» ist ein Shopping-Assistent, der sich an die persönlichen Kaufgewohnheiten und Interessen der Nutzer anpasst.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Anonyme Fragen schicken lassen und sie originell beantworten: Darum geht es in einer App, die es diese Woche in die Charts geschafft hat. Eine andere landet aus dem Stand sogar auf dem Treppchen.

Ein solcher Einstieg ist spektakulär: Der App "PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld" gelingt es, aus dem Stand auf den zweiten Platz zu landen. Ebenfalls erfolgreich ist in dieser Woche die App "F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat", die zu den besten Acht gehört.

"F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat" eignet sich für alle, die wissen wollen, was die eigenen Freunde über sie denken. Nutzer können sich anonyme Nachrichten und Fragen schicken lassen und auf diese originelle Antworten geben, indem sie von Bildern, Videos oder Kommentaren Gebrauch machen.

Bei "PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld" handelt es sich hingegen um einen persönlichen Shopping-Assistenten des Bonusprogramms Payback, der sich an die Gewohnheiten und Interessen der Nutzer anpasst und sie mit passenden Angeboten und Infos versorgt. Wer bei dem Bonussystem registriert ist und beim Einkaufen im Gegenzug für seine Shopping-Daten Punkte sammelt, kann mit der App die gesammelten Punkte einlösen, Coupons aktivieren und Bezahlvorgänge erledigen.

ecsImgBannerNewsletter250x370@2x-1315723864673274678.jpg

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
2 PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld PAYBACK GmbH kostenlos
3 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat F3 SIA kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
9 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
10 Noteshelf 2 Fluid Touch Pte. Ltd. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
5 Sky Ticket Sky kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos
10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
2 PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld PAYBACK GmbH kostenlos
3 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat F3 SIA kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
9 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
10 Noteshelf 2 Fluid Touch Pte. Ltd. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
5 Sky Ticket Sky kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos
10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
2 PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld PAYBACK GmbH kostenlos
3 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat F3 SIA kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
9 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
10 Noteshelf 2 Fluid Touch Pte. Ltd. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
5 Sky Ticket Sky kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos
10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
2 PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld PAYBACK GmbH kostenlos
3 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat F3 SIA kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
9 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
10 Noteshelf 2 Fluid Touch Pte. Ltd. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
5 Sky Ticket Sky kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos
10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Themen Folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Bei «Earth Impact» erfahren iOS-Nutzer, welch gewaltige Zerstörungskraft von Asteroiden ausgeht. Foto: App Store von Apple
Für Apple-Nutzer

iOS-Game-Charts: Weltraumabenteuer und Pferderennen
Android Q bringt auch weitere Möglichkeiten zur digitalen Enhaltsamkeit mit. Digital Wellbeing erlaubt nun noch genauere Blockierungs- und Stummschaltungseinstellungen. Foto: Robert Günther/dpa-tmn
"Dark Theme" und Datenschutz

Googles Android Q orientiert sich am iPhone

Im Herbst kommt Googles Android Q. Die neue Betriebssystem-Version bringt einige Änderungen, die unter anderem die Batterielaufzeiten von mobilen Geräten verlängern sollen. Außerdem wird es eine Innovation geben, die erst durch maschinelles Lernen möglich wurde.
Ein Wechsel von Stereo auf Mono kann gegen Rauschen helfen. Foto: Lukas Schulze
Empfangsmodus ändern

Das Rauschen eines UKW-Radiosenders reduzieren

Jeder, der Radio hört, kennt es: Ab und an rauscht das Signal. Vor allem durchgängiges Rauschen nervt. Eine Einstellung am Empfangsmodus schafft hier Abhilfe.
Meine Vorsorgemappe
Anzeige

Meine Vorsorgemappe: So sind Sie für den Ernstfall bestens vorbereitet

Übersichtlich und verständlich erklärt diese Mappe die wichtigsten Kategorien und bietet Entscheidungshilfen, die es im Ernstfall zu bedenken gilt.

ad__pluspaket@940x235.jpg

Webseite und App freischalten!

Die schnellsten Lokalnachrichten - live, aktuell und multimedial.
Alle Online-Inhalte auf allen Endgeräten zu jeder Zeit, mtl. kündbar.
Damit sind Sie daheim und im Büro immer auf dem Laufenden.

Plus+ Paket ansehen
Ein Trojaner kann großen Schaden anrichten. Die Polizei rät Nutzern grundsätzlich, sich nicht einschüchtern zu lassen. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert
Software zur Entschlüsselung

Opfer des Megalocker-Trojaners können Daten wiederherstellen

Betroffene des Verschlüsselungstrojaners Megalocker können nun mithilfe einer Software ihre Daten wiederherstellen. Präventiv empfiehlt es sich, regelmäßig Backups auf externen Festplatten anzulegen.
Mit einem Portscan kann man ermitteln, wie anfällig ein Router für Angriffe ist. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
Schutz vor Angreifern

Router-Tarnung prüfen und verbessern

Ein Firewallprogramm auf dem Router soll Schutz bieten vor Angreifern. Ob dieser auch wirksam ist, ist nicht immer gewiss. Man kann aber ganz einfach Aufschluss darüber bekommen.
Ein regelmäßiger Blick in den Junk-E-Mail-Ordner lohnt sich. Manchmal gehen ganz harmlose E-Mails darin verloren. Foto: Andrea Warnecke
Digitaler Giftmüll

Strategien gegen Spam-Mails

Werbung für Pillen oder eine vermeintlich seriöse Mitteilung einer Bank, die einen fiesen Trojaner transportiert: Spam-Mails landen immer wieder im Posteingang. Wenn die unerwünschte Post überhand nimmt, sollten Nutzer aktiv werden. Nur wie?

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.