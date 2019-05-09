Für iPhone und iPad
Top-Apps: Auf coole Art chatten und smart einkaufen
Anonyme Fragen schicken lassen und sie originell beantworten: Darum geht es in einer App, die es diese Woche in die Charts geschafft hat. Eine andere landet aus dem Stand sogar auf dem Treppchen.
Ein solcher Einstieg ist spektakulär: Der App "PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld" gelingt es, aus dem Stand auf den zweiten Platz zu landen. Ebenfalls erfolgreich ist in dieser Woche die App "F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat", die zu den besten Acht gehört.
"F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat" eignet sich für alle, die wissen wollen, was die eigenen Freunde über sie denken. Nutzer können sich anonyme Nachrichten und Fragen schicken lassen und auf diese originelle Antworten geben, indem sie von Bildern, Videos oder Kommentaren Gebrauch machen.
Bei "PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld" handelt es sich hingegen um einen persönlichen Shopping-Assistenten des Bonusprogramms Payback, der sich an die Gewohnheiten und Interessen der Nutzer anpasst und sie mit passenden Angeboten und Infos versorgt. Wer bei dem Bonussystem registriert ist und beim Einkaufen im Gegenzug für seine Shopping-Daten Punkte sammelt, kann mit der App die gesammelten Punkte einlösen, Coupons aktivieren und Bezahlvorgänge erledigen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|8
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|10
|WatchChat for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld
|PAYBACK GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat
|F3 SIA
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|10
|Noteshelf 2
|Fluid Touch Pte. Ltd.
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|5
|Sky Ticket
|Sky
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
iOS-Game-Charts: Weltraumabenteuer und Pferderennen
Googles Android Q orientiert sich am iPhone
Im Herbst kommt Googles Android Q. Die neue Betriebssystem-Version bringt einige Änderungen, die unter anderem die Batterielaufzeiten von mobilen Geräten verlängern sollen. Außerdem wird es eine Innovation geben, die erst durch maschinelles Lernen möglich wurde.
Das Rauschen eines UKW-Radiosenders reduzieren
Jeder, der Radio hört, kennt es: Ab und an rauscht das Signal. Vor allem durchgängiges Rauschen nervt. Eine Einstellung am Empfangsmodus schafft hier Abhilfe.
Meine Vorsorgemappe: So sind Sie für den Ernstfall bestens vorbereitet
Übersichtlich und verständlich erklärt diese Mappe die wichtigsten Kategorien und bietet Entscheidungshilfen, die es im Ernstfall zu bedenken gilt.
Webseite und App freischalten!
Die schnellsten Lokalnachrichten - live, aktuell und multimedial.
Alle Online-Inhalte auf allen Endgeräten zu jeder Zeit, mtl. kündbar.
Damit sind Sie daheim und im Büro immer auf dem Laufenden.
Opfer des Megalocker-Trojaners können Daten wiederherstellen
Betroffene des Verschlüsselungstrojaners Megalocker können nun mithilfe einer Software ihre Daten wiederherstellen. Präventiv empfiehlt es sich, regelmäßig Backups auf externen Festplatten anzulegen.
Router-Tarnung prüfen und verbessern
Ein Firewallprogramm auf dem Router soll Schutz bieten vor Angreifern. Ob dieser auch wirksam ist, ist nicht immer gewiss. Man kann aber ganz einfach Aufschluss darüber bekommen.
Strategien gegen Spam-Mails
Werbung für Pillen oder eine vermeintlich seriöse Mitteilung einer Bank, die einen fiesen Trojaner transportiert: Spam-Mails landen immer wieder im Posteingang. Wenn die unerwünschte Post überhand nimmt, sollten Nutzer aktiv werden. Nur wie?
