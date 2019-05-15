Für iPhone und iPad
Top-Apps: Aufs Wetter einstellen und Bilder bearbeiten
Viele Apps sind praktische Tools für den Alltag. Zwei von ihnen buhlen derzeit besonders um die Gunst der Nutzer. Die eine Anwendung versorgt Outdoor-Gänger mit zuverlässigen Wetterdaten, die andere hilft bei der Bearbeitung von Selfies.
Die beiden iOS-Apps "Facetune" und "WeatherPro" wetteifern derzeit um Platz sieben und acht der App-Charts. Momentan hat der Wetter-Experte dabei die Nase vorn.
"WeatherPro" gibt hochwertige Prognosen für mehr als zwei Millionen Orte weltweit ab und liefert iOS-Nutzern umfangreiche Daten zu Temperatur, Wind, Luftdruck und Regen. Für die Qualität sorgen erfahrene Meteorologen, die ihre Vorhersagen rund um die Uhr optimieren.
Bei "Facetune" handelt es sich hingegen um ein praktisches Tool, mit dem sich Porträt-Bilder und Selfies bearbeiten lassen. Jede Unebenheit kann geglättet, jeder Farbton aufgehellt oder abgedunkelt werden. Mit etwas Geschick sehen die Bilder dann so aus, als stammten sie von professionellen Fotografen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|10
|Forest - Stay focused
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld
|PAYBACK GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat
|F3 SIA
|kostenlos
|9
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Music and Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert by Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Construction Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN
|kostenlos
|8
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Sky Ticket
|Sky
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|10
|Forest - Stay focused
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld
|PAYBACK GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat
|F3 SIA
|kostenlos
|9
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Music and Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert by Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Construction Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN
|kostenlos
|8
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Sky Ticket
|Sky
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|10
|Forest - Stay focused
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld
|PAYBACK GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat
|F3 SIA
|kostenlos
|9
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Music and Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert by Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Construction Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN
|kostenlos
|8
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Sky Ticket
|Sky
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|10
|Forest - Stay focused
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld
|PAYBACK GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat
|F3 SIA
|kostenlos
|9
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Music and Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert by Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Construction Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN
|kostenlos
|8
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Sky Ticket
|Sky
|kostenlos
Messenger-Chef: Trotz Verschlüsselung Hassreden bekämpfen
Deutsche sehen in Falschnachrichten Gefahr für Europawahl
Die Mehrheit der Menschen in Deutschland befürchtet, dass die bevorstehende Europawahl durch Falschmeldungen manipuliert wird.
Nikon spendiert Z-Systemkameras neue Funktionen
Augen-Erkennung und höhere Autofokus-Empfindlichkeit: Mit einem Firmware-Update können sich Besitzer einer Nikon Z6 oder Z7 mehrere Neuerungen auf ihr Gerät holen.
Stromanbieter machtlos: Dieser Trick spart 300 Euro Stromkosten im Jahr
Ein Startup aus Augsburg schlägt Ihnen jährlich den günstigsten Stromanbieter vor und übernimmt für Sie den Anbieterwechsel. Ganz einfach, ganz automatisch.
SECHS UM 6: Unser Morgen-Newsletter
Die sechs wichtigsten Neuigkeiten um 6 Uhr morgens sowie ein Ausblick auf den
aktuellen Tag – Montag bis Freitag von Chefredakteur Gregor Peter Schmitz.
Belästigung über AirDrop vermeiden
Manche iOS-Nutzer wollen mit Freunden Dateien austauschen. AirDrop macht es möglich. Doch eine Einstellung kann dafür sorgen, dass auch mal unerwünschte Post kommt.
Ist Virenschutz für Androiden notwendig oder überflüssig?
Smartphones mit Android-Betriebssystem sind längst im Visier von Kriminellen. Eine Antivirus-App kann zwar helfen. Am besten schützen sich Nutzer aber durch ihr eigenes Verhalten.
Rattenplage im Mittelalter - "A Plague Tale: Innocence"
Ein Geschwisterpaar auf der Flucht vor der Inquisition in einer Welt voller Krankheit und Schrecken. "A Plague Tale: Innocence" bietet Grusel und Survival-Action in einem Spiel mit viel finsterem Mittelalter.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.