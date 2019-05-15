  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

15.05.2019

Top-Apps: Aufs Wetter einstellen und Bilder bearbeiten

«WeatherPro» gibt hochwertige und stets optimierte Prognosen zum Wetter für mehr als zwei Millionen Orte weltweit ab. Foto: App Store von Apple
«WeatherPro» gibt hochwertige und stets optimierte Prognosen zum Wetter für mehr als zwei Millionen Orte weltweit ab.
Bild: App Store von Apple

Viele Apps sind praktische Tools für den Alltag. Zwei von ihnen buhlen derzeit besonders um die Gunst der Nutzer. Die eine Anwendung versorgt Outdoor-Gänger mit zuverlässigen Wetterdaten, die andere hilft bei der Bearbeitung von Selfies.

Die beiden iOS-Apps "Facetune" und "WeatherPro" wetteifern derzeit um Platz sieben und acht der App-Charts. Momentan hat der Wetter-Experte dabei die Nase vorn.

"WeatherPro" gibt hochwertige Prognosen für mehr als zwei Millionen Orte weltweit ab und liefert iOS-Nutzern umfangreiche Daten zu Temperatur, Wind, Luftdruck und Regen. Für die Qualität sorgen erfahrene Meteorologen, die ihre Vorhersagen rund um die Uhr optimieren.

Bei "Facetune" handelt es sich hingegen um ein praktisches Tool, mit dem sich Porträt-Bilder und Selfies bearbeiten lassen. Jede Unebenheit kann geglättet, jeder Farbton aufgehellt oder abgedunkelt werden. Mit etwas Geschick sehen die Bilder dann so aus, als stammten sie von professionellen Fotografen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
7 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
10 Forest - Stay focused SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld PAYBACK GmbH kostenlos
2 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
8 F3 - anonyme Fragen, Chat F3 SIA kostenlos
9 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
10 Spotify - Music and Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert by Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Construction Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos
8 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
9 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 Sky Ticket Sky kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Der Chef des Facebook-Chatdienstes Messenger, Stan Chudnovsky. Foto: Andrej Sokolow
Lernprozess

Messenger-Chef: Trotz Verschlüsselung Hassreden bekämpfen
Mitglieder des Europäischen Parlaments nehmen an einer Abstimmung teil. Wird die Europwahl durch Falschmeldungen beeinflusst? Foto: Jean-Francois Badias/AP/dpa
Studie

Deutsche sehen in Falschnachrichten Gefahr für Europawahl

Die Mehrheit der Menschen in Deutschland befürchtet, dass die bevorstehende Europawahl durch Falschmeldungen manipuliert wird.
Firmware-Update: Nikons Vollformat-Systemkameras Z6 und Z7 erkennen künftig Augen automatisch, so dass der Fotograf darauf fokussieren kann. Foto: Robert Günther
Firmware-Update

Nikon spendiert Z-Systemkameras neue Funktionen

Augen-Erkennung und höhere Autofokus-Empfindlichkeit: Mit einem Firmware-Update können sich Besitzer einer Nikon Z6 oder Z7 mehrere Neuerungen auf ihr Gerät holen.
Wer die AirDrop-Funktion für alle anderen öffnet, kann auch mal unerwartete Benachrichtigungen auf dem Display sehen. Foto: Robert Günther
Nur für Kontakte

Belästigung über AirDrop vermeiden

Manche iOS-Nutzer wollen mit Freunden Dateien austauschen. AirDrop macht es möglich. Doch eine Einstellung kann dafür sorgen, dass auch mal unerwünschte Post kommt.
Integrierter Schutz: Das Programm Play Protect überprüft automatisch aus dem Play Store heruntergeladene Apps und entfernt diese, wenn es nötig sein sollte. Foto: Robert Günther
Anfällige Software

Ist Virenschutz für Androiden notwendig oder überflüssig?

Smartphones mit Android-Betriebssystem sind längst im Visier von Kriminellen. Eine Antivirus-App kann zwar helfen. Am besten schützen sich Nutzer aber durch ihr eigenes Verhalten.
In einer von Elend und Krankheit bedrohten Welt muss Amicia ihr Leben und das ihres fünfjährigen Bruders retten. Screenshot: Focus Home Interactive/dpa-tmn Foto: Focus Home Interactive
Flucht vor der Inquisition

Rattenplage im Mittelalter - "A Plague Tale: Innocence"

Ein Geschwisterpaar auf der Flucht vor der Inquisition in einer Welt voller Krankheit und Schrecken. "A Plague Tale: Innocence" bietet Grusel und Survival-Action in einem Spiel mit viel finsterem Mittelalter.

