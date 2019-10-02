vor 24 Min.

Top Apps: Digital Notizen machen und den Schlaf aufzeichnen

Ob Notizen erstellen oder den Schlaf aufzeichnen - nützliche Apps für den Alltag besetzen wieder die Spitzenpositionen der Charts. Den ganz großen Erfolg feiert in dieser Woche aber ein Spiel.

Wie in den Game-Charts macht "Mario Kart Tour" auch bei den Apps auf sich aufmerksam. Das Spiel steht in dieser Woche ganz oben in den Top Ten der kostenlosen iOS-Anwendungen.

Zu den Spitzenreitern der Charts gehört auch die App "GoodNotes 5", die sich vom ersten Rang der meistgekauften iPad-Anwendungen auch dieses Mal nicht verdrängen lässt. Mit dem Tool kann man das Gerät als digitales Papier nutzen und handschriftlich Notizen erstellen - ob in Dokumenten oder auf Bildern.

Gut lief die Woche auch für die App "AutoSleep Schlaftracker". Sie hat sich in den Top Ten der meistgekauften iPhone-Anwendungen um zwei Plätze verbessert. Die App hilft allen, die ihren Schlaf aufzeichnen wollen. Sie registriert etwa die Einschlafzeit, überwacht die Herzfrequenz und informiert darüber, wie lange die verschiedenen Schlafphasen in der jeweiligen Nacht dauerten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 10 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 8 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Alien: Blackout D3PA 0,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos 8 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos 9 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 10 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Alien: Blackout D3PA 0,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos 8 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos 9 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 10 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

