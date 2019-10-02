Top Apps: Digital Notizen machen und den Schlaf aufzeichnen

vor 24 Min.
Ob Notizen erstellen oder den Schlaf aufzeichnen - nützliche Apps für den Alltag besetzen wieder die Spitzenpositionen der Charts. Den ganz großen Erfolg feiert in dieser Woche aber ein Spiel.
Wie in den Game-Charts macht "Mario Kart Tour" auch bei den Apps auf sich aufmerksam. Das Spiel steht in dieser Woche ganz oben in den Top Ten der kostenlosen iOS-Anwendungen.
Zu den Spitzenreitern der Charts gehört auch die App "GoodNotes 5", die sich vom ersten Rang der meistgekauften iPad-Anwendungen auch dieses Mal nicht verdrängen lässt. Mit dem Tool kann man das Gerät als digitales Papier nutzen und handschriftlich Notizen erstellen - ob in Dokumenten oder auf Bildern.
Gut lief die Woche auch für die App "AutoSleep Schlaftracker". Sie hat sich in den Top Ten der meistgekauften iPhone-Anwendungen um zwei Plätze verbessert. Die App hilft allen, die ihren Schlaf aufzeichnen wollen. Sie registriert etwa die Einschlafzeit, überwacht die Herzfrequenz und informiert darüber, wie lange die verschiedenen Schlafphasen in der jeweiligen Nacht dauerten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp Alexander Nowak
3,49
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
10
Amazon Amazon
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
10
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
10
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
