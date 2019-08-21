vor 5 Min.

Top-Apps: E-Scooter ausleihen und Berge finden

Mit der Lime-App lassen sich in der Stadt schnell und einfach E-Scooter ausleihen.

E-Scooter erfreuen sich in den deutschen Großstädten großer Beliebtheit. Das lässt sich an den App-Charts ablesen, in denen nun ein zweiter Anbieter vertreten ist.

Auf den Spitzenplätzen hat sich im Vergleich zur letzten Woche nichts verändert. Für Spannung sorgt viel mehr der Konkurrenzkampf zwischen zwei E-Scooter-Anbietern. Während "TIER" schon länger in den Charts vertreten ist, hat nun auch "Lime" den Sprung geschafft.

Dessen Anwendung funktioniert so ähnlich wie die des Konkurrenten. iOS-Nutzer müssen zunächst auf den Bildschirm tippen, um ein Fahrzeug in der Nähe zu finden. Freischalten lässt sich dieses mit einem einfachen Scan des Codes, der sich auf dem E-Scooter befindet. Dann kann die Fahrt losgehen.

Während "Lime" sich als idealer Helfer im urbanen Leben erweist, wendet sich "PeakFinder AR an alle, die sich in den Bergen wohlfühlen. Ob Mount Everest oder der kleine Hügel um die Ecke - die App kennt sie alle. Mit ihr lassen sich rund 650.000 Berge in einer 360°-Ansicht bestaunen - auch offline.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 1,09 8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 9 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99 10 PeakFinder AR Fabio Soldati 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 TIER - Scooter Sharing Tier Mobility GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 7 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 8 Lime - immer mobil Neutron Holdings. Inc. kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 6 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 3,99 10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 10 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

