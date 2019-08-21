Top-Apps: E-Scooter ausleihen und Berge finden

vor 5 Min.
E-Scooter erfreuen sich in den deutschen Großstädten großer Beliebtheit. Das lässt sich an den App-Charts ablesen, in denen nun ein zweiter Anbieter vertreten ist.
Auf den Spitzenplätzen hat sich im Vergleich zur letzten Woche nichts verändert. Für Spannung sorgt viel mehr der Konkurrenzkampf zwischen zwei E-Scooter-Anbietern. Während "TIER" schon länger in den Charts vertreten ist, hat nun auch "Lime" den Sprung geschafft.
Dessen Anwendung funktioniert so ähnlich wie die des Konkurrenten. iOS-Nutzer müssen zunächst auf den Bildschirm tippen, um ein Fahrzeug in der Nähe zu finden. Freischalten lässt sich dieses mit einem einfachen Scan des Codes, der sich auf dem E-Scooter befindet. Dann kann die Fahrt losgehen.
Während "Lime" sich als idealer Helfer im urbanen Leben erweist, wendet sich "PeakFinder AR an alle, die sich in den Bergen wohlfühlen. Ob Mount Everest oder der kleine Hügel um die Ecke - die App kennt sie alle. Mit ihr lassen sich rund 650.000 Berge in einer 360°-Ansicht bestaunen - auch offline.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
1,09
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
10
PeakFinder AR
Fabio Soldati
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
TIER - Scooter Sharing
Tier Mobility GmbH
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
6
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
7
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Lime - immer mobil
Neutron Holdings. Inc.
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
6
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
7
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
8
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
9
Titan Quest HD
HandyGames
3,99
10
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
7
Google Chrome
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
9
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
(dpa)
